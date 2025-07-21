ADVERTISEMENT

Russia-Ukraine War

A concert in Italy by Russian conductor Gergiev is cancelled after protests

By The Associated Press

Published

Valery Gergiev at the Mariinsky Theatre in St.Petersburg, Russia, on May 1, 2013. (Dmitry Lovetsky / AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.