Russia says major Ukraine drone attack reaches deep into its territory while Kyiv barrage kills 2
Ukraine sent waves of drones deep into western Russia in nighttime attacks that lasted more than four hours and struck military assets, Russian officials and media reports said Wednesday.
The drones hit an airport near Russia's border with Estonia and Latvia, causing a huge blaze and damaging four Il-76 military transport planes, which can carry heavy machinery and troops, Russian state news agency Tass reported, citing emergency officials.
With at least six regions of Russia targeted, the barrage appeared to be the most extensive Ukrainian drone attack on Russian soil since the war began 18 months ago. The Kremlin has repeatedly accused the Ukrainian military of cross-border incursions on the Belgorod region of Russia and of launching drones toward Moscow.
There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian officials, who usually refuse to take responsibility for any attacks inside Russia. The Kremlin's forces, meanwhile, hit Ukraine's capital with drones and missiles during the night in what Ukrainian officials called a "massive, combined attack" that killed two people.
Aerial attacks on Russia have escalated in recent months as the Ukrainian military pursues a counteroffensive to drive Moscow's forces out of its territory. Ukraine has increasingly targeted Russia's military assets behind the front lines in the invaded country's east and south.
Ukraine has also claimed to have used sea drones against Russian ships in the Black Sea. Ukrainian media have said that Kyiv saboteurs used drones last week to hit bomber aircraft parked at air bases deep inside Russia.
Russian authorities did not report any casualties from Wednesday's deluge. The airport in the Pskov region, which is located about 700 kilometres (400 miles) north of the Ukraine border and 700 kilometres (400 miles) west of Moscow, suffered the most damage. Unconfirmed media reports said up to 20 drones may have targeted the facility.
Smoke from a massive fire billowed over the city of Pskov, the region's namesake capital, images posted on social media showed. Videos of showed loud bangs and flashes punctuating the night, along with the crackle of air defence systems and tracers climbing into the dark sky.
Pskov Gov. Mikhail Vedernikov ordered all flights to and from the airport cancelled for the day so the damage could be assessed during daylight. There were no casualties and the fire was put out, he said.
Other regions hit in the barrage were Oryol, 400 kilometres (240 miles) south of Moscow; Ryazan, which is 200 kilometres (120 miles) southeast of Moscow; and Kaluga, lying 200 kilometres (120 miles) southwest of Moscow; as well as Bryansk, which borders Ukraine, and the region surrounding the Russian capital, according to the Russia Defence Ministry. Minor damage was reported in those areas.
Three main Moscow region airports -- Sheremetyevo, Vnukovo and Domodedovo -- temporarily halted incoming and outgoing flights.
The Associated Press is unable to confirm whether the drones were launched from Ukraine or from inside Russia.
Ukraine's minister of digital transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, said his country now has drones with a range of up to 500 kilometres (300 miles), though he did not take responsibility for any attacks inside Russia or on Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
"If you look carefully at the news recently, in general, every day there are news about long-range drones that hit various targets both in (Russian-)occupied Crimea and in the territory of Russia," Fedorov told The Associated Press in a recent interview. "So in this regard, let's say, that more or less a mass production of these drones has appeared."
Russia, meanwhile, also used drones as well as missiles in its biggest bombardment of Ukraine's capital in months, Ukrainian authorities said.
Two security guards, ages 26 and 36, were killed and another person was injured by falling debris, Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kyiv military administration, wrote on Telegram.
Russia launched Shahed exploding drones at the city from various directions and then followed with missiles from Tu-95MS strategic aircraft, Popko said. It was unclear how many were launched, but Popko called the attack the biggest on the capital since the spring.
In the aftermath, Kyiv resident Iryna Oblat pointed to debris in the street and shattered windows in surrounding buildings.
"Look where it hit, look what happened to the house," she told The Associated Press. "Garages are on fire. We don't know how many cars and garages were destroyed because firefighters and police won't let us in."
Also early Wednesday, Russian-installed officials in Crimea reported repelling an attack of drones targeting the harbour of the port city of Sevastopol. Russian officials blamed Ukraine for past drone attacks that hit fuel depots and airfields in Crimea or Russian-held areas of Ukraine.
Explosions in Ukraine were also reported in the southern city of Odesa and the Cherkasy region.
Ukraine's air defences destroyed 28 cruise missiles and 15 of 16 Iranian-made Shahed attack drones targeting the capital and multiple regions across the country overnight, the Ukrainian air force said in its daily Telegram update on Wednesday.
It said 43 weapons were downed in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy and the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions in the south of the country. The statement did not say what happened to the other drone.
---------
Litvinova reported from Tallinn, Estonia. Emma Burrows contributed from London.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Idalia now a Category 4 hurricane powering toward Florida with 'catastrophic' storm surge
Hurricane Idalia steamed toward Florida's Big Bend region as a dangerous Category 4 storm Wednesday morning, threatening deadly storm surges and destructive winds in an area not accustomed to such pummelling.
'Getting squeezed on both sides': Liberals a distant third among younger voters
The federal Liberals are seeing a dive in popularity among younger voters, once the core of their base, falling 23 points behind the Conservatives by the end of August, according to new polling from Nanos Research.
Global Affairs Canada issues LGBTQ2S+ travel advisory for United States
Canada is warning members of the LGBTQ2S+ community that they may face discrimination if they travel to some places in the United States.
A B.C. study gave 50 homeless people $7,500 each. Here's what they spent it on.
A new B.C.-based study undercuts the persistent stereotype that homeless people can't be trusted with cash, according to the lead researcher who says it also highlights a different way to respond to the crisis.
Thai police say man kills his family after online scam leaves them in massive debt
At least 11 people are suspected to be involved with a loan scam that allegedly drove a man to kill his wife and two young boys before trying to take his own life in their family home, Thai police said Wednesday.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida, a new COVID variant is confirmed in Canada, a travel advisory for LGBTQ2S+ Canadians and what will become of 24 Sussex Drive? Here's what you need to know to start your day.
B.C. officials confirm Canada's first case of BA.2.86 COVID variant
B.C. health officials have confirmed a case of the BA.2.86 strain of SARS-Cov-2, the first such infection to be detected in Canada.
Indigo hopes new 'cultural emporium' concept will win back customers
When Indigo Books & Music Inc. opens the doors to its forthcoming location in downtown Toronto's Well building this September, shoppers will immediately realize the space is more than a bookstore.
Over half of Canadians feel anxious when they have to call a stranger: survey
A recent survey conducted by Research Co. shows that over half of Canadians feel anxious when making a phone call to a stranger.
Canada
-
Hurricane Franklin expected to pass 'well southeast' of Newfoundland late Friday
The Canadian Hurricane Centre (CHC) says Hurricane Franklin is expected to pass “well southeast” of Newfoundland by late Friday, though it could still fuel significant rain and ocean swells as it nears.
-
Mohawk-language Bible published after decades-long effort by one Quebec man
A Mohawk-language version of the Bible has been published after a Quebec man's nearly 20 years of work.
-
Canadian anti-crime researcher sentenced to two years in prison in Algeria
A Canadian researcher detained in Algeria since February was sentenced on Tuesday to two years in prison, according to his lawyer.
-
B.C. officials confirm Canada's first case of BA.2.86 COVID variant
B.C. health officials have confirmed a case of the BA.2.86 strain of SARS-Cov-2, the first such infection to be detected in Canada.
-
Climate activist smears paint over Tom Thomson piece at National Gallery of Canada
A climate protester splashed paint on a Tom Thomson piece hanging in the National Gallery of Canada Tuesday as part of escalating activities demanding a national firefighting service.
-
Do parents want to know if their child changes pronouns at school? One survey finds most do but differ on consent
A recent survey finds most Canadians believe parents must be informed if their child wishes to change their gender identity at school, but opinions differ on whether parents should have a say in that decision.
World
-
Thai police say man kills his family after online scam leaves them in massive debt
At least 11 people are suspected to be involved with a loan scam that allegedly drove a man to kill his wife and two young boys before trying to take his own life in their family home, Thai police said Wednesday.
-
A judge told Kansas authorities to destroy electronic copies of newspaper's files taken during raid
Kansas authorities must destroy all electronic copies they made of a small newspaper's files when police raided its office this month, a judge ordered Tuesday, nearly two weeks after computers and cellphones seized in the search were returned.
-
Russia says major Ukraine drone attack reaches deep into its territory while Kyiv barrage kills 2
Ukraine sent waves of drones deep into western Russia in nighttime attacks that lasted more than four hours and struck military assets, Russian officials and media reports said Wednesday.
-
Gabon's leader calls on people to 'make noise' after mutinous soldiers detain him in attempted coup
Gabon's president called on his citizens to "make noise" after a coup attempt in the Central African country, saying he was speaking from detention in his residence.
-
Kremlin says 'deliberate wrongdoing' among possible causes of plane crash that killed Prigozhin
The Kremlin said Wednesday that 'deliberate wrongdoing' is among the possible causes of the plane crash that killed mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin last week.
-
U.S. to send $250 million in weapons and ammunition to Ukraine
The Biden administration announced Tuesday it will send an additional $250 million in weapons and ammunition to Ukraine as part of its ongoing support of Kyiv's counteroffensive.
Politics
-
Scrap it or salvage it? Future of 24 Sussex under review, Poilievre says a new house for the PM not a priority
As the government develops plans for the future of 24 Sussex Drive, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre says fixing or replacing the dilapidated and unoccupied official residence would be the last item on his agenda if he was prime minister.
-
A primer on the policy proposals Conservative grassroots want Poilievre to champion in next election
The Conservative party's upcoming convention in Quebec City is shaping up to become a hub for heated policy debates, as Conservative supporters will be discussing and voting on a series of proposals they'd like to see leader Pierre Poilievre champion in the next election. CTVNews.ca has read through each pitch, here's what you need to know.
-
Global Affairs Canada issues LGBTQ2S+ travel advisory for United States
Canada is warning members of the LGBTQ2S+ community that they may face discrimination if they travel to some places in the United States.
Health
-
Canadian 9-year-old undergoes life-saving bowel transplant
A beloved nine-year-old, known as Bella Brave to those on TikTok, underwent a life-saving bowel transplant for a rare disease she has been fiercely battling since birth.
-
These Ontario emergency departments will close temporarily this week due to staffing shortages
Staffing shortages continue to plague rural Ontario hospitals, with hospital officials once again forced to temporarily close emergency departments.
-
B.C. officials confirm Canada's first case of BA.2.86 COVID variant
B.C. health officials have confirmed a case of the BA.2.86 strain of SARS-Cov-2, the first such infection to be detected in Canada.
Sci-Tech
-
Scientists are one step closer to making smart contact lenses a reality
Scientists have created a flexible battery as thin as a human cornea that could potentially power smart contact lenses in the future, according to a new study.
-
WATCH
WATCH | View of Hurricane Idalia from International Space Station
The International Space Station orbited over Hurricane Idalia Tuesday, showing the sprawling size of a storm expected to keep gaining strength as it churns through the Gulf of Mexico.
-
FBI and European partners seize major malware network in blow to global cybercrime
U.S. officials said Tuesday that the FBI and its European partners infiltrated and seized control of a major global malware network used for more than 15 years to commit a gamut of online crimes including crippling ransomware attacks.
Entertainment
-
CBS honouring late game show host Bob Barker with prime-time special
CBS is giving the late game show host Bob Barker a last run on television with a prime-time tribute special that will air on the network Thursday night.
-
Ontario banning online gambling commercials featuring athletes and celebrities
Athletes, as well as some celebrities, will no longer be allowed to appear in commercials promoting online gambling in Ontario.
-
'Breaking Bad' stars reunite on picket line to call for studios to resume negotiations with actors
The cast of 'Breaking Bad' has reunited to call upon Hollywood studios to resume negotiations with striking screen actors.
Business
-
Indigo hopes new 'cultural emporium' concept will win back customers
When Indigo Books & Music Inc. opens the doors to its forthcoming location in downtown Toronto's Well building this September, shoppers will immediately realize the space is more than a bookstore.
-
Some insurance companies are raising rates if your car is at higher risk of being stolen
The insurance industry lost one billion dollars to auto theft last year, with $700 million in losses in Ontario alone.
-
Unifor picks Ford Motors as lead company for bargaining in auto contract talks
Unifor has picked Ford Motor Co. as the lead company of the Detroit Three automakers to hammer out a new contract.
Lifestyle
-
More than 3 years since pandemic started, some still take advantage of virtual school
While many caregivers welcomed the end of remote learning with open arms, Cheryl Ambrose is among those clinging to virtual schooling options. For some, the continued spread of COVID-19 and potential risk of long COVID are motivating factors. Others found their children learn better outside of a traditional classroom.
-
Canadian teachers are gaining a following on TikTok by sharing experiences, style
Teachers across Canada are turning to social media platform TikTok to share everything from their daily experiences to learning tips and even their classroom outfits. As part of the wider online community known as TeacherTok, some of them have amassed a following that extends beyond the classroom.
-
Over half of Canadians feel anxious when they have to call a stranger: survey
A recent survey conducted by Research Co. shows that over half of Canadians feel anxious when making a phone call to a stranger.
Sports
-
'Ready for change': John Herdman eyes opportunity to develop, build Toronto FC back into a winner
One of John Herdman's biggest motivations is quite simple: the chance to develop a new group and help Toronto FC return to its former glory.
-
Rubiales crisis hangs over European soccer ahead of gala award ceremony in Monaco
The governing body of European soccer heads to its annual awards gala on Thursday in Monaco amid turmoil created by its vice president from Spain. Luis Rubiales won't be at the high-end ceremony in Monte Carlo where the awards for best player and coach will be made because he has been suspended by FIFA, the sport's ultimate governing body.
-
New women's pro hockey league coming to Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa
The Professional Women's Hockey League will open its inaugural season in January with teams in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Boston, Minneapolis-St. Paul and the New York City area.
Autos
-
Some insurance companies are raising rates if your car is at higher risk of being stolen
The insurance industry lost one billion dollars to auto theft last year, with $700 million in losses in Ontario alone.
-
Unifor picks Ford Motors as lead company for bargaining in auto contract talks
Unifor has picked Ford Motor Co. as the lead company of the Detroit Three automakers to hammer out a new contract.
-
Drunk driving campaign gets motorists tipsy before putting them behind the wheel
Police in Japan have implemented an unusual strategy in order to prevent drunk driving: encouraging people to consume alcohol and then letting them loose on a driving course.