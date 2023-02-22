Russia, China show off ties amid manoeuvring over Ukraine
Russia and China showcased their deepening ties Wednesday in a series of meetings closely watched for signs that Beijing might offer stronger support to the Kremlin for its war in Ukraine.
The visit by Wang Yi, the Chinese Communist Party's most senior foreign policy official, to Moscow comes as the conflict in Ukraine continues to upend the global diplomatic order.
Relations between Russia and the West are at their lowest point since the Cold War, and ties between China and the U.S. are also under serious strain. Moscow suspended its participation in the last remaining nuclear arms control treaty with Washington this week. And the U.S. expressed concern in recent days that China could provide arms and ammunition to Russia.
Speaking at the start of talks with Wang, Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed ties between the two countries and added that the Kremlin expects Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit Russia.
The Russian leader noted escalating international tensions, adding that "in this context, cooperation between the People's Republic of China and the Russian Federation on the global arena is particularly important for stabilizing the international situation."
Wang said that "the Chinese-Russian relations aren't directed against any third countries and certainly can't be subject to pressure from any third countries" -- but the spectre of the war and the ways in which it has galvanized the West and deepened its divide with Russia hung over the meeting.
For instance, Wang emphasized that Moscow and Beijing both support "multipolarity and democratization of international relations" -- a reference to their shared goal of countering the perceived U.S. dominance in global affairs.
Earlier Wednesday, Wang held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who noted that "our ties have continued to develop dynamically, and despite high turbulence in the global arena we have shown the readiness to speak in defence of each other's interests."
Wang responded in kind, underlining Beijing's focus on deepening ties with Russia -- a relationship it says has "no limits."
China has pointedly refused to criticize the invasion of Ukraine -- echoing Moscow's claim that the U.S. and NATO are to blame for provoking the Kremlin while blasting the punishing sanctions imposed on Russia. Russia, in turn, has staunchly supported China amid tensions with the U.S. over Taiwan.
The two nations have held a series of military drills that showcased their increasingly close defense ties. Both countries and South Africa are holding naval drills in the Indian Ocean this week.
A Russian frigate, the Admiral Gorshkov, arrived in Cape Town in recent days sporting the letters Z and V on its sides, letters that mark Russian weapons on the front lines in Ukraine and are used as a patriotic symbol in Russia.
The rapprochement has worried the West, leading U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to warn that any Chinese involvement in the Kremlin's war effort would be a "serious problem."
Wang's talks with Lavrov followed his meeting Tuesday with Nikolai Patrushev, the powerful secretary of Russia's National Security Council, who called for closer cooperation with Beijing to counter what he described as Western efforts to maintain dominance by thwarting an alliance between China and Russia.
While China has emphasized its close ties with Moscow recently, it also has to tread carefully to avoid an escalation of tensions with the West as it looks to stimulate its economy after taking a hit from the COVID-19 epidemic.
"Isolation from the West is not something (Beijing) wants to risk," Yu Jie, senior research fellow for China in the Asia-Pacific program at Chatham House, said in comments published Wednesday. "President Xi and his colleagues have begun to realize that cooperation with Russia comes with substantial limits to avoid undermining China's own political priorities and longer-term economic interests."
Wang's trip to Moscow took place against a backdrop of grinding battles in Ukraine as neither side appeared to gain momentum, following weeks of virtual stalemate during the winter.
Ukraine's presidential office said Wednesday that at least seven civilians were killed over the previous 24 hours. Fight remained most intense in eastern areas, Ukrainian officials said.
In the partially occupied Donetsk region, the Ukrainian governor of the region, Pavlo Kyrylenko, accused the Kremlin's forces of adopting "scorched-earth tactics" as they pummelled cities, towns and villages.
In the neighbouring Luhansk region, also largely occupied, the Russian army tried to break through Ukrainian defences near the city of Kreminna, but after a "very heavy battle" the attack subsided, Luhansk Gov. Serhii Haidai said.
The growing relationship between China and Russia is another example of the ways the war has spread into perilous new terrain.
Putin's announcement Tuesday that Russia would suspend its participation in the New START Treaty, raising new concerns about the fate of the arms pact, which was already on life support.
The move follows Moscow's decision last fall to allow the resumption of U.S. inspections of its nuclear sites but also its refusal to hold a scheduled round of consultations under the pact.
The lower house of Russia's parliament on Wednesday quickly endorsed Putin's move to suspend the treaty, with officials and lawmakers casting it as an 11th-hour warning to Washington amid the tensions over Ukraine.
Reflecting Beijing's cautious stance, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the treaty is key to peace and stability and said China hopes "the two sides will properly resolve their differences."
Human trafficking tactics increasing online: Why advocates are calling for crackdown in the cyberspace
To mark National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, a youth advocacy group is warning about the dangers of online predatory behaviour.
Decades-old killings, beating of Black men spark outcry around Toronto police promotion
Some members of Toronto’s Black community are raising concerns after a police officer who was cleared after killing two Black men and was accused of beating a third some three decades ago is now the head of the Toronto police’s professional standards unit.
Ex-ISIS bride loses appeal to have her U.K. citizenship restored
A British woman whose U.K. citizenship was revoked after she traveled to Syria to join the Islamic State group has lost an appeal in her fight to restore her citizenship.
Pilot thought instructor who died in-flight was 'just pretending'
A flying instructor died in-flight in the U.K. after suffering a cardiac arrest, but his co-pilot thought he was fooling around and only realized after landing on the runway with the man slumped on his shoulder.
These are the grocery items that saw the biggest price increases in January
While Canada's headline inflation rate has continued to drop, the food inflation rate has shown no signs of slowing down, jumping to 11.4 per cent in January. CTVNews.ca looks at which grocery items are getting more expensive the fastest.
Here's what you need to know to get a head start on filing your 2022 taxes
The Canada Revenue Agency kicked off its tax season this week by urging Canadians to file their taxes on time -- and reminding them that they may be owed money.
Accused extremist recruiter expected to plead guilty to terrorism charges
An accused extremist recruiter is returning to the Ontario Superior Court on Thursday and is expected to plead guilty to terrorism offences, eight years after he was first charged.
Suspected grave sites, children's deaths found in probe of B.C. residential school
The chief of the Tseshaht First Nation on Vancouver Island says ground-penetrating radar has detected 17 suspected grave sites around the property of the former Alberni Indian Residential School.
Global impact: 5 ways war in Ukraine has changed the world
War has been a catastrophe for Ukraine and a crisis for the globe. The world is a more unstable and fearful place since Russia invaded its neighbour on Feb. 24, 2022. Here are five ways the war has changed the world.
-
The Seattle City Council on Tuesday added caste to the city's anti-discrimination laws, becoming the first U.S. city to ban caste discrimination and the first in the world to pass such a law outside South Asia.
-
North Korea calls UN chief's remarks on missile test 'unfair'
North Korea on Wednesday accused UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres of 'an extremely unfair and imbalanced attitude,' as it lambasted him for condemning its recent missile test but ignoring alleged U.S. hostility against the North.
China blasts Pentagon official's Taiwan visit, military ties
China on Wednesday sharply criticized a visit to Taiwan by a senior Pentagon official and reaffirmed it has sanctioned Lockheed Martin and a unit of Raytheon for supplying military equipment to the self-governing island democracy.
Germany expels 2 Iranian diplomats over death sentence
Germany said Wednesday that it is expelling two Iranian diplomats over the death sentence imposed in Iran against one of its citizens. Authorities in Iran announced Tuesday that Jamshid Sharmahd, a 67-year-old Iranian-German national and U.S. resident, was sentenced to death after being convicted of terrorist activities.
9 things you might have missed in the Emergencies Act inquiry report
The final report assessing the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act concluded that the threshold was met to enact unprecedented powers to end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, but what else did it say? CTVNews.ca dove into the massive report and came away with nine notable findings that you may have missed.
House committee votes to expand foreign election interference study
A parliamentary committee has voted unanimously to expand its study into foreign election interference.
Legault pitches English Canada for closure of Roxham Road and transfer of migrants
After demanding for months that Ottawa stop the flow of migrants into the country, Quebec's premier is making his pitch to English Canada for the closure of an irregular border crossing popular with asylum seekers — and for their transfer outside his province.
COVID-19 linked to rise in heart attacks and other cardiovascular problems
While the worst of pandemic appears to be over, hospitals are now dealing with after-effects of COVID-19 infections, as a growing number of studies have shown a link between COVID-19 and heart-related problems, particularly among young people.
Hong Kong pulls visa for scientist behind gene-edited babies claim
Hong Kong on Tuesday revoked a visa it granted to a Chinese scientist who set off an ethical debate five years ago with claims that he made the world's first genetically edited babies, pulling it hours after he announced his research plans in the financial hub.
N.B. mental health activist says failure to name provincial advocate is 'insulting'
A longtime New Brunswick mental health activist says it is insulting that the province hasn't appointed a mental health advocate even though the legislature unanimously approved the position more than three years ago.
U.S.: Supreme Court weighs tech giants' liability in terror case
The Supreme Court is weighing Wednesday whether Facebook, Twitter and YouTube can be sued over a 2017 Islamic State group attack on a Turkish nightclub based on the argument the platforms assisted in fueling the growth of the terrorist organization.
Original factory-sealed iPhone sells for over US$63K at auction
With its cultural significance demanding value, a factory-sealed, first-generation original Apple iPhone from 2007 has been sold for US$63,356.40 on an online bidding website.
A 100% hydrogen-fuelled community is being built in Alberta. This is what it will look like
Canada's first fully hydrogen-powered community is to be built and studied in Alberta. Utility provider ATCO and real estate developer Qualico are partnering on what they are calling the Bremner neighbourhood in Strathcona County near Edmonton.
'On Native land' anthem lyrics nothing new for some First Nations people
For some First Nations people, Jully Black's version of the 'O Canada' lyrics have been commonplace for a long time.
Adele says she's become a 'constant meme' following the Super Bowl
Adele says it's 'hard work' being a meme after a video taken of her at the Super Bowl this year went viral.
Florida art dealer pleads guilty in Warhol forgery scheme
A South Florida art dealer pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday in connection with a scheme involving the sale of fake Andy Warhol paintings.
Russia and West clash over probe of Nord Stream sabotage
Russia clashed with the United States and other Western nations Tuesday over the Kremlin's call for a UN investigation of last September's sabotage of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines from Russia to Western Europe.
Banks set to report as investors focus on interest rates, capital requirements
Canadian bank stocks have been riding a wave of investor optimism so far this year, but analysts say the first-quarter results that start arriving later this week will be a reminder of the mixed economic picture ahead.
Global shares follow Wall Street lower in rate hike fears
Global shares declined Wednesday after stocks tumbled on Wall Street as worries persist about higher interest rates and their tightening squeeze on the global economy.
Being richer doesn't necessarily mean you're smarter, study finds
A study from Linkoping University in Sweden, published in the peer-reviewed journal European Sociological Review, has found that high-earning individuals do not necessarily have higher intelligence than those in lower-paying jobs.
Ryan Reynolds helped design the shirt for this year's Terry Fox Run and the response has been 'overwhelming'
The Terry Fox Foundation has announced that the design for this year's shirt honouring one of Canada's most inspirational figures was picked by Ryan Reynolds – and the response has been 'overwhelming.'
Haiti, Portugal qualify for Women's World Cup for 1st time
Haiti and Portugal qualified for the FIFA Women's World Cup finals for the first time after winning playoff matches Wednesday in New Zealand.
McDavid hits 800-point milestone in Oilers' 4-2 comeback win over Flyers
Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist to cross the 800-point mark as the Edmonton Oilers snapped a four-game skid with a 4-2 comeback victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.
ESPN's ex-top exec describes how soccer's World Cup was lost
A former ESPN executive testified in U.S. District Court on Tuesday that his company's bid to televise the World Cup might have been sabotaged by two former Fox executives accused of bribing officials to undermine competing offers.
Researchers propose new 'white light' for self-driving cars at intersections
With the possibility of more self-driving cars sharing the roads with non-automated vehicles, researchers are proposing a unique solution to improve traffic flow—- a white traffic light.