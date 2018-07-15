

CTVNews.ca Staff





Kensington Palace has released official photos to mark Prince Louis’ christening.

The little prince was christened in a small service at the Royal Chapel in St. James’ Palace on July 9 with family members in attendance.

After the service, the Royal Family posed for portraits taken by Matt Holyoak at Clarence House, the London residence of Louis’ grandparents, Prince Charles and Camilla.

The latest family photos also include newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip didn't attend the christening.