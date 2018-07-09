William, Kate's third child Prince Louis christened
The Associated Press
Published Monday, July 9, 2018 6:29AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 9, 2018 1:48PM EDT
LONDON -- The third child of Prince William and wife Kate was christened Monday at a royal chapel.
The service for Prince Louis was attended by guests including Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, and newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan.
Louis's siblings Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 3, also watched the ceremony at The Chapel Royal in St. James's Palace.
Kate's parents and siblings were also there, including her sister Pippa Middleton, who is pregnant. Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip didn't attend.
Louis was dressed in a cream, frilly lace royal christening gown -- a replica of the intricate robe made for Queen Victoria's eldest daughter in 1841.
The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby welcomed the royals at the entrance to the chapel.
As Kate chatted to the archbishop while holding Louis, she could be heard describing her sleeping son as "very relaxed and peaceful."
The duchess added, with a smile: "I hope he stays like this."
The royal couple also named six close friends and family members to be godparents to Prince Louis, who was born in April.
Members of the Royal Family arrive at St James's Palace for the christening of Prince Louis. pic.twitter.com/3pDk4D898C— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 9, 2018
Further details about the guests and godparents at the christening of Prince Louis have been announced: https://t.co/pBg5a4p5ff— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 9, 2018
Today Prince Louis wore a replica of the Royal Christening Robe which was made in 1841 for the Christening of Queen Victoria's eldest daughter, Victoria, Princess Royal. The gown was subsequently worn by Prince Louis' great-grandmother The Queen, grandfather The Prince of Wales and his father The Duke of Cambridge at their Christenings. �� Press Association
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Thai cave rescue impossible without experts to guide the way, divers say
- Trump says he's confident Kim will denuclearize
- Top court in India rejects death sentence appeal in fatal 2012 gang rape
- Feeling like survivors will be key to rescued Thai boys' emotional well-being: psychologist
- U.S. woman killed in Mexico City shooting