

CTVNews.ca Staff





The Royal Family has shared two new photos of 11-day-old Prince Louis on social media.

The Kensington Palace Twitter and Instagram accounts posted two new photos of the newborn royal, including one showing older sister Princess Charlotte kissing him on the forehead. That photo was taken on her third birthday, May 2.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess at Kensington Palace,” the post reads.

The second photo was taken by the Duchess of Cambridge three days after Prince Louis was born on April 23.

“The Duke and Duchess would like to thank members of the public for their kind messages following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte’s third birthday,” Kensington Palace said.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess at Kensington Palace.



This image was taken on 2nd May, on Princess Charlotte’s third Birthday. pic.twitter.com/H5VVgIwRGp — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 5, 2018