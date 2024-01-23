Rifts within Israel resurface as war in Gaza drags on. Some want elections now

BREAKING Federal court rules Emergencies Act invocation 'not justified'
The Federal Court says that the government's use of the Emergencies Act to shut down the so-called Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa two years ago was 'not justified.'
Ever since Israel was attacked on Oct. 7, a main Israeli highway has been flanked by billboards preaching national unity and a ubiquitous wartime slogan: "Together we will win."
But lately those billboards have been replaced with a starkly different message: a call for immediate elections.
The mood of the Israeli public is shifting after more than 100 days of war in Gaza -- and the catalyst is a rift over the polarizing leadership of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Israelis stunned by the brutal Hamas attack initially put aside their differences and rallied behind the war effort. Now old divisions that could alter the course of the war are reemerging.
As the death toll among Israeli soldiers keeps rising, and with dozens of hostages still in Gaza and Hamas still standing, more Israelis are vocally pushing back against Netanyahu and his government. The public is also increasingly divided over whether the military can simultaneously achieve Netanyahu's stated goals of destroying Hamas and freeing all the hostages.
"The Israeli public is rediscovering its political tribalism," said Nadav Eyal, a commentator for the Yediot Ahronot newspaper. "It inherently limits the decision-making process when you don't enjoy the public's trust."
Netanyahu, the country's longest-serving leader, still heads a coalition that is clinging to power despite the criticism. But opponents say he lacks a clear vision for how to get Israel out of Gaza. They believe political and personal motivations are clouding his decision-making.
The prime minister's opponents say he is beholden to ultranationalist supporters in Parliament, many of whom have called for the expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza or for Israel to resettle the area. And they point to corruption charges hanging over him as evidence that it is in his self-interest to drag out the war.
Netanyahu says he has the country's best interests in mind and that he will answer tough questions about Oct. 7 -- when more than 1,200 were killed and some 250 were taken hostage -- after the war ends.
The blistering war has already killed more than 25,000 people in Gaza, most of them women and children, and it has sparked a humanitarian catastrophe because of widespread destruction and displacement, and limited supplies of food, water and medicines. International criticism has prompted a trial at the UN. world court over claims that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, a charge it vehemently denies.
Netanyahu, who has so far sidestepped accountability for Israel's military and intelligence failures on Oct. 7, vowed once again on Tuesday to continue fighting "until absolute victory," even after 24 soldiers were killed the previous day, the deadliest since the war began. He says fierce military pressure is what led to the first hostage release deal in late November and is key to bringing about another.
However, several hostages have died or been killed in captivity, including three mistakenly shot by Israeli troops. The families of hostages in Gaza say time is running out and that another cease-fire deal is needed urgently.
"When the prime minister says `absolute victory,' 'war until 2025,' he knows that if that's the case the hostages will die and return in coffins," said Eyal Ben Reuven, a reserve Israeli general. "A long war in enemy territory is not a good thing."
While military experts say Israel has made gains in Gaza, these can be harder to grasp for a public still reeling from Hamas' attack. What the public sees most clearly are mounting soldier casualties, rockets being launched into Israel -- although fewer than at the start of the war -- and dozens of hostages still held in Gaza.
The internal criticism gained a prominent voice last week.
Gadi Eisenkot, a member of the influential War Cabinet and a former military chief whose son and nephew were killed in the war, told the prominent Israeli news show "Uvda" that only a negotiated deal could free the remaining hostages.
That was a direct challenge to Netanyahu's claim that sustained military force is the best way. Eisenkot also called for elections to be held soon to restore the public's trust.
Before the war, Netanyahu presided over a period of political turmoil that included five elections in less than four years. Each one was a referendum on Netanyahu's fitness to serve while on trial for corruption.
The nation became even more fractured last year when Netanyahu and his religious-nationalist government launched a judicial overhaul plan that sparked unprecedented protests. Opponents said the plan, if enacted, would be a fatal blow to the country's democratic fundamentals; scores of military reservists vowed not to serve, leading top defence officials to warn that Israel's security was at risk.
Netanyahu's critics say Hamas' attack and Israel's failure to foresee or promptly contain it was a direct result of the divisions sowed by Netanyahu and his government. Polls show his coalition would not be reelected if elections were held today.
For the growing chorus of voices who oppose the government, patience is wearing thin.
A protest calling for elections last week drew thousands in Tel Aviv, the biggest anti-government rally since the war began.
A group of 170 former commanders and other senior defence officials signed a letter earlier this month calling for elections now. Some of the same commanders were outspoken opponents of Netanyahu's overhaul, an indication of how the divisions over the war have in many ways settled along the same fault lines as the disagreements over the legal changes.
A recent poll of Jewish voters by the Israel Democracy Institute found that just 10% of respondents from Israel's left wing believe Israel has had large success toward toppling Hamas. The number among the pro-Netanyahu right wing was 35%. The poll interviewed 756 people and had a margin of error of 3.6 percentage points.
Those who oppose elections say they would tear open the old divisions.
"The very discussion of elections will stop the military momentum, present every strategic decision as a political ploy and put the legitimacy of the fighting in question," Eithan Orkibi, a professor at Ariel University in the occupied West Bank, wrote in the conservative newspaper Israel Hayom.
But public anger, often embodied by the families of those killed or abducted on Oct. 7, is growing.
At a recent protest outside the Knesset, or parliament, one man who said his brother was killed in the Hamas attack was caught on video being dragged away by police as he yelled: "I won't despair until this whole government gets the hell out of here." He wore a black T-shirt bearing the word "Elections!" in yellow.
The mother of a soldier who was taken hostage and then died in unclear circumstances while in captivity has waged a public battle against the government. She inscribed on his tombstone that her son was "kidnapped, abandoned and sacrificed in Gaza by the government of failure."
The families of hostages have also stepped up their campaigns to free their loved ones. They have held protests outside Netanyahu's private residence, barged in on a parliamentary committee session and blocked a highway in recent days.
"Right now, the most urgent thing -- and there is nothing more urgent -- is to return the hostages alive," said Gil Dickmann, whose cousin is being held in Gaza.
Yaacov Godo blames the government and Netanyahu for the death of his son, Tom, who was killed in his home in front of his family during Hamas' attack. He has camped outside of the Knesset since early November in protest.
"It'll take time, but I believe the day is not far off where we will topple the government," said Godo.
The Federal Court says that the government's use of the Emergencies Act to shut down the so-called Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa two years ago was 'not justified.'
Shots were fired and a Molotov cocktail was thrown at Edmonton city hall on Tuesday morning, police have confirmed.
Police and coroners will fly to the scene of a deadly helicopter crash in northwestern British Columbia Tuesday to investigate the incident that left three people dead and four others in critical condition.
A coalition of more than 250 feminist organizations from across Canada are calling on the government to reform the Divorce Act and ban the concept of 'parental alienation' in family law cases, calling it a 'sexist and unscientific theory' that undermines survivors of domestic violence and puts children at risk.
The Doomsday Clock that has been ticking for 77 years is no ordinary clock — it attempts to gauge how close humanity is to destroying the world. On Tuesday, the clock was again set at 90 seconds to midnight — the closest to the hour it has ever been.
A man tore a hole in his windpipe by pinching his nose and keeping his mouth shut during a sneezing episode, a case study says. Doctors in Dundee, Scotland are using this 'rare' situation as an example of what could happen if people hold in their sneezes under certain circumstances.
A Japanese automaker that cheated on safety tests for decades said Monday it doesn't expect to resume shipping cars any time soon.
Police in the Northwest Territories say they are assisting after a plane crashed near Fort Smith.
A director with the federal correctional service defended the practice of releasing offenders from prison to complete their sentence in the community.
A director with the federal correctional service defended the practice of releasing offenders from prison to complete their sentence in the community.
Police in the Northwest Territories say they are assisting after a plane crashed near Fort Smith.
A coalition of more than 250 feminist organizations from across Canada are calling on the government to reform the Divorce Act and ban the concept of 'parental alienation' in family law cases, calling it a 'sexist and unscientific theory' that undermines survivors of domestic violence and puts children at risk.
Shots were fired and a Molotov cocktail was thrown at Edmonton city hall on Tuesday morning, police have confirmed.
Police and coroners will fly to the scene of a deadly helicopter crash in northwestern British Columbia Tuesday to investigate the incident that left three people dead and four others in critical condition.
The Federal Court says that the government's use of the Emergencies Act to shut down the so-called Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa two years ago was 'not justified.'
The Doomsday Clock that has been ticking for 77 years is no ordinary clock — it attempts to gauge how close humanity is to destroying the world. On Tuesday, the clock was again set at 90 seconds to midnight — the closest to the hour it has ever been.
North Korea has demolished a major monument in its capital that symbolized the goal of reconciliation with South Korea on the orders of leader Kim Jong Un, who last week called South Korea a 'primary foe' and said unification was no longer possible.
Police responding to a retail theft call in a California city discovered what is likely the most 2024 thing ever: A Sacramento woman allegedly stole about five dozen Stanley cups valued at a whopping US$2,500.
Willis, an elected Democrat, has shown no signs of stepping down, but there are ways she could be removed. Here's a look at some options.
Washington's federal appeals court on Tuesday rejected Donald Trump's request to reconsider a gag order restricting the former president's speech in the case charging him with plotting to overturn the 2020 election.
Ever since Israel was attacked on Oct. 7, a main Israeli highway has been flanked by billboards preaching national unity and a ubiquitous wartime slogan: 'Together we will win.' But lately those billboards have been replaced with a starkly different message: a call for immediate elections.
The Federal Court says that the government's use of the Emergencies Act to shut down the so-called Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa two years ago was 'not justified.'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government will launch a renewed effort to promote Canada's interests in the United States as the spectre of another Trump presidency looms.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has convened his MPs to meet in 'target' Edmonton over the next few days to plot out their strategy for the return to Parliament. The federal New Democrats have descended on Alberta for a three-day caucus meeting, with electoral growth and policy goals top of mind.
A man tore a hole in his windpipe by pinching his nose and keeping his mouth shut during a sneezing episode, a case study says. Doctors in Dundee, Scotland are using this 'rare' situation as an example of what could happen if people hold in their sneezes under certain circumstances.
A new study finds that more services and supports should be tailored to the unique needs of diverse communities, predicting that the number of people living with dementia in Canada will rise 187 per cent by 2050.
Nearly a dozen cases of measles have been reported in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Georgia in recent weeks, according to local health departments. International travel, coupled with declining global vaccination rates, is probably behind this spate of cases, experts say.
A new study headed by researchers from the University of Waterloo found that by the year 2100, climate change will quadruple the number of air quality alerts in the U.S.
A new study attempts to understand canine vision using an unconventional method: encouraging dogs to watch television.
The high-pitched tweets, trills and chirps sound like the chorus of birds in the treetops. But the songs documented in new research emanate from sites including abandoned mines in British Columbia, and the voices belong to silver-haired bats.
These are the nominees for the 96th Academy Awards.
After a tumultuous movie year marred by strikes and work stoppages, the Academy Awards showered nominations Tuesday on Christopher Nolan's blockbuster biopic, 'Oppenheimer,' which came away with a leading 13 nominations.
Ryan Gosling, Robbie Robertson and Celine Song are among the Canadians who have been nominated for Oscars. The 96th Academy Awards are set to air on March 10.
The Los Angeles Times plans to lay off 94 journalists who belong to the newspaper's union, the head of the union said on Tuesday, adding to a string of job cuts that have swept the media industry in recent weeks.
WestJet's fleet is growing after the company announced Tuesday it would be leasing five brand new Boeing aircraft.
Pret A Manger's first standalone Canadian restaurant is opening today.
The grills have been fired up and the salad has been tossed at the first vegan fast food eatery at a Canadian university campus.
Does the colder season have you dragging during the day, feeling like the amount of sleep you usually get in other parts of the year doesn’t seem to be enough now? 'If you feel like sleeping more in the winter, you're not alone,” said Dr. Raj Dasgupta.
Textile designers and tartan experts have banded together to recreate the oldest piece of Scottish tartan for modern production, allowing fans of the famed plaid to wear a piece of history.
Cleveland Cavaliers centre Tristan Thompson was suspended 25 games by the NBA for violating its anti-drug program on Tuesday.
Kyle Lowry is in the final year of his contract, spent the last couple of weeks in a slump and just last week lost his spot in the Miami Heat starting lineup.
Former Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. has reached a plea deal in a New York City domestic assault case that will keep him out of jail if he completes a court-ordered treatment program and stays out of trouble.
A Japanese automaker that cheated on safety tests for decades said Monday it doesn't expect to resume shipping cars any time soon.
The federal Liberals have announced a national summit on auto theft aimed at getting provinces and industry officials together to address the growing issue of cars being stolen and shipped abroad.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.