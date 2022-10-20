Report: Elon Musk plans to cut 75 per cent of Twitter workforce

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is pictured as he attends the start of the production at Tesla's "Gigafactory" on March 22 in Gruenheide, southeast of Berlin. (CNN-Patrick Pleul/Pool/AFP/Getty Images) Tesla CEO Elon Musk is pictured as he attends the start of the production at Tesla's "Gigafactory" on March 22 in Gruenheide, southeast of Berlin. (CNN-Patrick Pleul/Pool/AFP/Getty Images)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social