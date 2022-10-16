Religious polarization in India seeping into U.S. diaspora

Kuhu Singh, left, and Kuljeet Kaur, right, gather at the Minneapolis house of two other members of the India Coalition group on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. Singh, who calls herself culturally Hindu, and Kaur, whos Sikh, both worry that religious tensions in India are spreading to Indian diaspora communities like theirs in Minnesota. (AP Photo/Giovanna Della Orto) Kuhu Singh, left, and Kuljeet Kaur, right, gather at the Minneapolis house of two other members of the India Coalition group on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. Singh, who calls herself culturally Hindu, and Kaur, whos Sikh, both worry that religious tensions in India are spreading to Indian diaspora communities like theirs in Minnesota. (AP Photo/Giovanna Della Orto)

Russia launches criminal probe after 11 recruits shot dead

Russia has opened a criminal investigation after gunmen shot dead 11 people at a military training ground near the Ukrainian border, authorities said on Sunday, as fighting raged in eastern and southern Ukraine. Russia's RIA news agency, citing the defence ministry, said two gunmen had opened fire during a firearms training exercise on Saturday.

Investigators are seen through a broken window as they work at the site of the damaged administrative building after shelling in Donetsk, the capital of Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. Russian media reports say the mayor’s office in a key eastern Ukrainian city controlled by pro-Kremlin separatists has been struck by rockets. There were no immediate reports of casualties in the Sunday morning attack. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)

Ukraine: Rockets strike mayor's office in separatist Donetsk

Pro-Kremlin officials on Sunday blamed Ukraine for a rocket attack that struck the mayor's office in a key Ukrainian city controlled by the separatists. Separately, Ukrainian officials said Russian rockets struck a city across from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, injuring six people.

Canadian arenas improving to combat temperature changes

In the case of ice rinks, refrigeration has historically meant moving the 'waste heat' outdoors through a coolant system. That's an increasingly big challenge as Canadian arena operators have to run their ice plants longer and at higher power to counteract warmer outdoor temperatures while also trying to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and not add to the warmer environment.

  • Nikolas Cruz has avoided the death penalty, here's what's next for him now

    Nikolas Cruz, the now 24-year-old who admitted to killing 17 people in Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February 2018, has avoided the death penalty. A jury on Thursday recommended he be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, a decision which enraged many of the victims' families who said Cruz being allowed to live is not justice served.

    Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz tugs at his shirt collar as he is seated at the defence table for the verdict in his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

  • Biden turning to Trump-era rule to expel Venezuelan migrants

    Two years ago, candidate Joe Biden loudly denounced President Donald Trump for immigration policies that inflicted "cruelty and exclusion at every turn," including toward those fleeing the "brutal" government of socialist Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela. Now, with increasing numbers of Venezuelans arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border as the Nov. 8 election nears, Biden has turned to an unlikely source for a solution: his predecessor's playbook.

    Venezuelan migrants wait for a bus to take them north, at the Northern Bus Station in Mexico City, Oct. 13, 2022. President Joe Biden last week invoked a Trump-era rule known as Title 42, which Biden's own Justice Department is fighting in court, to deny Venezuelans fleeing their crisis-torn country the chance to request asylum at the border. The rule, first invoked by Trump in 2020, uses emergency public health authority to allow the United States to keep migrants from seeking asylum at the border, based on the need to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo, File)

  • Postal worker holdup leads to muscle car theft ring arrests

    Thieves are using cloned key fobs to steal Dodge muscle cars and other high-powered vehicles directly from dealerships and even automakers in Michigan, then selling them for tens of thousands of dollars less than their value, according to authorities and court records.

  • March against inflation turns up political heat in France

    Thousands of protesters, including France's newly crowned Nobel literature laureate, piled into the streets of Paris on Sunday, in a show of anger against the bite of rising prices and cranking up pressure on the government of President Emmanuel Macron.

  • Tehran prison blaze kills 4 inmates, injured 61

    A towering blaze at a notorious prison housing political prisoners and antigovernment activists in Iran's capital killed four inmates, the country's judiciary said Sunday, in dramatic scenes that have reverberated across Iranian social media.

