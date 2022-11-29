Records: Bullet found near 2 teens' bodies came from suspect
An unspent bullet found between the bodies of two teenage girls slain in 2017 "had been cycled through" a pistol owned by the suspect in their deaths, according to court documents an Indiana judge ordered released Tuesday.
Court records were sealed last month at the request of the local prosecutor, after Richard Matthew Allen, 50, of Delphi, Indiana, was arrested Oct. 28 and charged with two counts of murder in the killings of Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13.
The redacted probable cause affidavit released Tuesday states investigators seized Allen's .40-caliber pistol during an Oct. 13 search of his home. Testing determined an unspent bullet found within 2 feet of one of the girls' bodies "had been cycled through" Allen's pistol.
Investigators determined Allen had purchased that gun in 2001. Allen said in an Oct. 26 interview with police that he had never allowed anyone to borrow the gun, according to the affidavit.
Requests from the public and the media for additional information in the case were granted Tuesday by Allen County Judge Fran Gull's order. The killings have haunted Delphi, a northwestern Indiana city of about 3,000, where Allen lived and worked at a local CVS store.
Gull wrote that "the public interest is not served by prohibiting access" to the documents and that witnesses' safety and Allen's personal information could be protected by redacting some parts of the records.
Several news organizations, including The Associated Press, had filed a brief with the court Nov. 21 urging Gull to unseal the affidavit and charging information that detail the evidence authorities have linking Allen to the killings.
The affidavit says investigators "reviewing prior tips" found Allen had been interviewed by an officer in 2017. At the time, Allen said that on Feb. 13, 2017 -- the day the girls went missing -- he was walking on a trail when he saw three "females" at a bridge called the Freedom Bridge but did not speak to them. He told the officer that as he walked from that bridge to the Monon High Bridge, an abandoned railroad bridge, he did not see anyone but that he was "watching a stock ticker on his phone as he walked."
Allen was interviewed again by investigators on Oct. 13 and repeated he had seen three "juvenile girls" during his walk. He said he walked across the Monon High Bridge's first platform, then walked back, "sat on a bench on the trail and then left."
A relative had dropped off Liberty and Abigail -- known as Libby and Abby -- at a trail near the bridge close to their hometown, Delphi, about 60 miles (100 kilometres) northwest of Indianapolis. Hours later, the girls failed to show up at their pick-up spot, and the next day, their bodies were found in a rugged area near the trail.
According to the affidavit, Allen said he had never been to the location where the unspent bullet was found between the girls' bodies, that he did not know the owner of that property and "had no explanation as to why a round cycled through his firearm would be at that location."
The document redacted the names of witnesses, including three juveniles who said they were on the trail on Feb. 13, 2017, and saw a male walking toward the bridge who was "kind of creepy." One of the juveniles said "she said `Hi' to the male but he just glared at them."
Another witness told police she was traveling along a Carroll County road that day when she saw a man walking away from the Monon High Bridge wearing clothes that looked "muddy and bloody." He appeared to have been in a fight, the witness said.
Before Tuesday, state police had revealed incremental details about the investigations into the 2017 killings. The deaths of Libby and Abby were ruled homicides, but police had never disclosed how they died or what evidence they gathered. The probable cause affidavit does not state how the girls died.
Within days of the killings, investigators released two grainy photos of a suspect walking on the abandoned railroad bridge and an audio recording of a man believed to be the suspect saying "down the hill."
Authorities also released an initial sketch of the suspected killer in July 2017, and then another in April 2019 based on cellphone video recorded by Libby showing a suspect on the bridge. The affidavit states investigators believe Allen was the man seen in the bridge video.
"As the male subject approaches Victims 1 and Victim 2, one of the victims mentions `gun.' Near the end of the video a male is heard telling the girls, `Guys, down the hill,"' the affidavit states. "The girls then begin to proceed down the hill and the video ends."
It adds: "The victims were forced down the hill by Richard Allen to the location where they were murdered."
Earlier Tuesday, Allen's attorneys filed a motion to relocate the case out of Carroll County, arguing it would be difficult to form an impartial jury there because of intense attention surrounding the case and because the county is small.
Andrew Baldwin, an attorney for Allen, said last week that the then-sealed affidavit was "flimsy" and that "our client is the wrong guy."
Baldwin's office said he would not comment Tuesday in response to messages left by The Associated Press.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bank of Canada lost $522 million in third quarter, marking first loss in its history
The Bank of Canada lost $522 million in the third quarter of this year, marking the first loss in its 87-year history. In the central bank's latest quarterly financial report, it says revenue from interest on its assets did not keep pace with interest charges on deposits at the bank.
Smith tables controversial sovereignty act, which is 'likely' to survive in court
Danielle Smith introduced the Sovereignty within a United Canada Act in the legislature Tuesday while trying to reassure Albertans that it has nothing to do with leaving the country.
FIFA charges Croatia after fans taunt Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan at World Cup
A disciplinary case was opened against Croatia at the World Cup on Tuesday after the team's fans taunted a Canada player with Serbian family ties.
BREAKING | Doug Ford government will appeal Ontario court decision to strike down Bill 124
The Ontario government intends to appeal a court's decision that struck down a controversial bill that limited wages for public sector workers.
Canadian military plane intercepted by Chinese jets 'numerous' times in recent weeks
Chinese military jets conducted several intercepts of a Royal Canadian Air Force patrol plane as it flew surveillance sorties from Japan as part of an international effort to enforce sanctions against North Korea, the Department of National Defence confirmed Tuesday.
NDP leader calls on Canada Post to drop fuel surcharge over holiday rush period
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh wants Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to step in to see Canada Post scrap its fuel surcharge on deliveries over the upcoming holiday rush period.
8 on-pitch takeaways at the World Cup's halfway point
From major upsets to heaps of added time to huge moments for Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, CTVNews.ca looks at the biggest on-pitch takeaways at the halfway point of the men's World Cup.
75 per cent of U.S. owners of Cdn. rec properties bought after foreign buyer ban: survey
A new report from Royal LePage shows 75 per cent of U.S. citizens living in border towns and owning recreational properties in Canada made their purchase after the federal government announced its forthcoming foreign buyer ban.
Canadian home prices expected to fall 3.3 per cent in 2023: Re/Max report
A new report predicts average home sale prices in Canada will fall 3.3 per cent next year with the biggest declines expected in Ontario and Western Canada where some markets may see prices fall 10 to 15 per cent.
Canada
-
Canadian military plane intercepted by Chinese jets 'numerous' times in recent weeks
Chinese military jets conducted several intercepts of a Royal Canadian Air Force patrol plane as it flew surveillance sorties from Japan as part of an international effort to enforce sanctions against North Korea, the Department of National Defence confirmed Tuesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Doug Ford government will appeal Ontario court decision to strike down Bill 124
The Ontario government intends to appeal a court's decision that struck down a controversial bill that limited wages for public sector workers.
-
Edmonton mom says she was beaten, robbed in random attack outside LRT station
An Edmonton mom opened up about a random attack while she was waiting for a train that left her bruised, concussed and questioning whether it's safe to take transit in the city.
-
Head of RCMP watchdog orders investigation into arrest of Alta. teen with autism
The arrest of a teen with autism at a St. Albert playground will be investigated by the agency that looks into complaints involving Mounties.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Flight cancellations at YVR amid snowfall warnings on B.C.'s South Coast
Dozens of flights in and out of Vancouver International Airport have been cancelled over the snowfall that's expected on B.C.'s South Coast Tuesday.
-
Social media tools were key to 'Freedom Convoy' protest, expert tells inquiry
Social media acted as the "central nervous system" of the "Freedom Convoy" protest in Ottawa last winter, the Public Order Emergency Commission heard Tuesday as it considered the role of misinformation in the lead up to the invocation of the Emergencies Act.
World
-
Uneasy calm grips Ukraine as West prepares winter aid
An uneasy calm hung over Kyiv on Tuesday as residents of the Ukrainian capital prepared for Russian missile attacks aiming to take out more energy infrastructure as winter approaches.
-
Stowaways found on a ship's rudder in Spain's Canary Islands
Spain's Maritime Rescue Service says it has rescued three stowaways travelling on a ship's rudder in the Canary Islands after the vessel sailed there from Nigeria.
-
Records: Bullet found near 2 teens' bodies came from suspect
An unspent bullet found between the bodies of two teenage girls slain in 2017 "had been cycled through" a pistol owned by the suspect in their deaths, according to court documents an Indiana judge ordered released Tuesday.
-
Hawaii volcano eruption has some on alert, draws onlookers
The first eruption in 38 years of the world's largest active volcano is attracting onlookers to a national park for "spectacular" views of the event, and it's also dredging up bad memories among some Hawaii residents who have been through harrowing volcanic experiences in the past.
-
Landmark same-sex marriage bill wins Senate passage
The Senate passed bipartisan legislation Tuesday to protect same-sex marriages, an extraordinary sign of shifting national politics on the issue and a measure of relief for the hundreds of thousands of same-sex couples who have married since the Supreme Court's 2015 decision that legalized gay marriage nationwide.
-
Biden, Macron ready to talk Ukraine, trade in state visit
French President Emmanuel Macron is headed to Washington for the first state visit of Joe Biden's presidency – a revival of diplomatic pageantry that had been put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Politics
-
Trudeau expresses support for Chinese protesters as show of dissent roils Beijing
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says everyone in China should be allowed to express themselves amid Beijing's crackdown on COVID-19. He also says an Ottawa University should not have barred reporters from filming China's ambassador this week.
-
NDP leader calls on Canada Post to drop fuel surcharge over holiday rush period
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh wants Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to step in to see Canada Post scrap its fuel surcharge on deliveries over the upcoming holiday rush period.
-
Smith tables controversial sovereignty act, which is 'likely' to survive in court
Danielle Smith introduced the Sovereignty within a United Canada Act in the legislature Tuesday while trying to reassure Albertans that it has nothing to do with leaving the country.
Health
-
Why are China's COVID-19 rules so strict?
At the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, China set out its 'zero-COVID' measures that were harsh, but not out of line with what many other countries were doing to try and contain the virus. While most other nations saw the health and safety regulations as temporary until vaccines were widely available, however, China has stuck steadfastly to its strategy.
-
How much water do you need to drink in a day? 'Eight glasses a day' rule a myth: study
You may have heard the oft-repeated advice to drink eight glasses of water a day, but according to a new study, the amount of water we need daily ranges wildly based on numerous factors.
-
Is Alberta's approach to addiction truly behind the declining number of drug-poisoning deaths?
While the Alberta government and federal Conservative party claim the province's recovery-oriented care model is the reason that fatal drug poisonings have decreased by almost 50 per cent over a year, the statistic doesn’t show the full picture, cumulative data analysis shows.
Sci-Tech
-
Elon Musk claims Apple has 'threatened to withhold' Twitter from its app store
Elon Musk on Monday claimed that Apple has 'threatened' to pull Twitter from its iOS app store, a move that could be devastating to the company Musk just acquired for US$44 billion.
-
China rocket taking 3 to space station to blast off Tuesday
A rocket carrying three astronauts to finish building China's space station will blast off Tuesday amid intensifying competition with the U.S., the government said Monday.
-
U.K. waters down online restrictions after free speech outcry
The British government on Monday abandoned a plan to force tech firms to remove internet content that is harmful but legal, after the proposal drew strong criticism from lawmakers and civil liberties groups.
Entertainment
-
Giant Elon Musk head sculpted by B.C. artist part of crypto stunt making international headlines
When a B.C. metal artist was asked to create a giant sculpture with Elon Musk's head on the body of a goat riding a rocket he had no idea who would want to create such a thing or why.
-
Will Smith, opening up about Oscars slap, tells Trevor Noah 'hurt people hurt people'
Will Smith opened up to Trevor Noah about the now-famous slap at the Oscars in March during an appearance that aired Monday night on 'The Daily Show.'
-
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' wins at Gotham Awards
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' won best feature at the 32nd Gotham Awards on Monday, taking one of the first major prizes of Hollywood's awards season and boosting the Oscar hopes of the anarchic indie hit of the year.
Business
-
Royal Bank of Canada signs deal to buy HSBC Canada for $13.5B
Royal Bank of Canada has agreed to pay $13.5-billion in cash for HSBC Bank Canada in what is the largest domestic banking deal on record.
-
Canadian agriculture groups hope new Indo-Pacific strategy leads to trade deals
Agriculture commodity groups are applauding the Liberal government's long-awaited Indo-Pacific strategy, announced Sunday in Vancouver, and hoping it will lead to more, and better, free trade deals with countries like India.
-
Economists see underlying signs of weakening in third quarter GDP numbers
Canada saw stronger than expected economic growth in the third quarter, but economists warn the underlying numbers don't paint such a positive picture.
Lifestyle
-
Why most men don't have enough close friends
Friendships aren't just about those you sit with on the school bus or play alongside on your childhood baseball team — they are a core component of the human experience, experts say. But making and retaining deep, meaningful friendships as an adult is hard, especially for men, according to research.
-
Watch out for these 12 scams this holiday season
For most people, the holiday season is a time for giving. But for fraudsters and scammers, it's a time for taking.
-
Gap year popularity rises with students, COVID-19 lockdowns and costs factors
With the 2023 post-secondary education application deadlines approaching, many students across Canada are looking for alternatives to university and college, leaving parents anxious taking a ‘gap year’ could mean they never return to school.
Sports
-
Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana sent home from World Cup
Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana apparently left the World Cup on Tuesday and was heading home after being dropped from the country's squad for disciplinary reasons.
-
'Something special': 3 local kids, all bantam teammates 10 years ago, reunite as Edmonton Oilers
James Hamblin had a huge smile Monday when he spoke about his first NHL call up. He had tears streaming down his face just hours earlier.
-
'It has mentally and emotionally destroyed me': Former Vancouver Canucks coaching staffer files human rights complaint
Two months after being fired, a former member of the Vancouver Canucks coaching staff has filed a complaint with the BC Human Rights Tribunal against the hockey team over alleged discrimination.
Autos
-
Ferrari team principal Binotto leaving after troubled season
Ferrari is parting ways with Mattia Binotto after 28 years -- four as head of the Formula One team -- following a hideous season of botched strategy calls that cost Charles Leclerc any chance to contend for the championship.
-
Suncor to keep Petro-Canada retail business after comprehensive review of business
Suncor Energy Inc. says it has decided to keep its Petro-Canada retail business after a comprehensive review that included what it would mean to sell the operations.
-
See what vehicle emission levels look like in 500 cities across the world
With greenhouse gas emissions usually reported at the global or national level, it can be difficult to determine their prevalence in local communities. Until now, that is, thanks to a new tool developed by scientists at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory.