Queen Elizabeth II under medical care as family gathers

WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II under medical care as family gathers

Family members rushed to be by the side of Queen Elizabeth II after doctors said they were concerned about the health of the 96-year-old monarch on Thursday, saying she should remain under medical supervision.

Prince William drives a car carrying the Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex into Balmoral in Scotland, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)

