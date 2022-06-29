Queen Elizabeth II meets Sturgeon after new push for independence vote
Queen Elizabeth II meets Sturgeon after new push for independence vote
Queen Elizabeth II held a meeting with Scotland's Nicola Sturgeon on Wednesday, a day after the Scottish leader set out plans to push for a second independence referendum to break away from the United Kingdom.
Buckingham Palace said the 96-year-old queen, who is spending the week in Scotland, had received Sturgeon as well as a Scottish Parliament official in Edinburgh's Holyrood Palace.
On Tuesday, Sturgeon, who is Scotland's first minister, announced plans for a second independence referendum to be held on October 2023, and vowed to take legal action if the British government blocks it.
Voters in Scotland, which has a population of around 5.5 million, rejected independence by 55 per cent to 45 per cent in a referendum in 2014.
The Scottish National Party, which runs Scotland's semi-autonomous government, says Britain's decision in a referendum in 2016 to leave the European Union - a move opposed by a majority of Scots - means the issue must be put to a second vote.
The British government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson opposes a new referendum and says the question was settled in 2014.
The queen, who has missed several public events in recent months due to difficulties with her mobility, has been seen smiling and watching events during the annual "Royal Week" in Scotland.
Photographs showed her shaking hands and chatting with Sturgeon.
The SNP has said it wants the queen to remain as head of state if Scotland becomes independent.
The images showed Sturgeon talking to the queen about a bottle of Scottish whiskey and other items. "What a nice thing to have," the queen said.
(Reporting by Kate Holton. Editing by William Schomberg)
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NATO leader says defence spending target applies to all allies, including Canada
Canada found itself under the spotlight on Wednesday as the head of the NATO military alliance said he expects Canada to fulfil its commitment to other members and increase its defence spending to meet the needs of an increasingly dangerous world.
Mother spends 'awful' night on Toronto Pearson floor with young kids, baby amid Air Canada delays
A mother of three children is speaking out after spending a night on the floor of Toronto Pearson Airport with her young kids in a nightmare weekend of travel.
Ontario researchers say they've found what causes long-COVID symptoms
Through the use of MRI technology and spearheaded by researchers at Western University, the cause of long COVID symptoms have been identified for the first time.
More than half of flights at some Canadian airports getting cancelled, delayed: data
Recent data shows more than half of all flights from some of Canada's major airports are being cancelled or delayed, as frustrations for travellers mount due in part to increased summer travel and not enough airport staff.
Canadians who want a Nexus card will have to travel to U.S. to get it
A Nexus card is supposed to help put low-risk Canadians on the fast track when crossing the U.S. border, but at least 330,000 Canadians aren’t sure when their applications will be processed.
NATO calls Russia its 'most significant and direct threat'
NATO declared Russia the 'most significant and direct threat' to its members' peace and security on Wednesday and vowed to strengthen support for Ukraine, even as that country's leader chided the alliance for not doing more to help it defeat Moscow.
2 suspects killed, 6 police officers injured in shooting at bank in Saanich, B.C.
Six police officers are in hospital with gunshot wounds and two suspects have been killed following a shooting at a bank in Saanich, B.C., on Tuesday.
'Crisis level': N.L. faces shortage of psychologists as they leave public system
Access to mental health services is taking a hit in Newfoundland and Labrador as psychologists in the province continue to leave the public system en masse.
Barrie, Ont., man sentenced for masterminding landmark Ponzi scheme
The mastermind of an elaborate Ponzi scheme that cheated hundreds of people of tens of millions of dollars was sentenced Tuesday in a Barrie, Ont., courtroom. Charles Debono has been behind bars since his arrest in 2020 for his role in one of the largest Ponzi schemes in Canadian history.
Canada
-
NATO leader says defence spending target applies to all allies, including Canada
Canada found itself under the spotlight on Wednesday as the head of the NATO military alliance said he expects Canada to fulfil its commitment to other members and increase its defence spending to meet the needs of an increasingly dangerous world.
-
NEW
NEW | 2 officers undergo surgery, third in hospital after deadly Saanich bank shooting
Police in Saanich, B.C., kept an area near a bank evacuated overnight as they continue to investigate a possible explosive device linked to a deadly gunfight with two suspected bank robbers.
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW | Memorial service today for RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson, killed in N.S. mass shooting
An RCMP officer who was among 22 people killed in the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting is being remembered today during a regimental memorial service in Halifax.
-
Mother spends 'awful' night on Toronto Pearson floor with young kids, baby amid Air Canada delays
A mother of three children is speaking out after spending a night on the floor of Toronto Pearson Airport with her young kids in a nightmare weekend of travel.
-
Protesters push to drop charges against Wet'suwet'en land defenders
Activists rallied outside David Eby's Vancouver office calling on the B.C. attorney general to drop criminal charges against Wet'suwet'en land defenders.
-
Canadians who want a Nexus card will have to travel to U.S. to get it
A Nexus card is supposed to help put low-risk Canadians on the fast track when crossing the U.S. border, but at least 330,000 Canadians aren’t sure when their applications will be processed.
World
-
Israeli troops kill Palestinian militant in West Bank raid
Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian militant early Wednesday in the occupied West Bank during clashes that broke out during an arrest raid, Palestinian officials said.
-
After Hindu slain, police in northwest India ban public gatherings, suspend internet
Fearing outbreaks of religious violence, police in the Indian state of Rajasthan banned public gatherings and suspended Internet services a day after two Muslims posted a video claiming responsibility for slaying a Hindu tailor in the city of Udaipur.
-
San Antonio migrant deaths lead to slow effort to ID victims
Victims have been found with no identification documents at all and in one case a stolen ID. Remote villages lack phone service to reach family members and determine the whereabouts of missing migrants. Fingerprint data has to be shared and matched by different governments.
-
Queen Elizabeth II meets Sturgeon after new push for independence vote
Queen Elizabeth II held a meeting with Scotland's Nicola Sturgeon on Wednesday, a day after the Scottish leader set out plans to push for a second independence referendum to break away from the United Kingdom.
-
Russians fight to encircle Ukraine's last eastern stronghold
Russian forces battled Wednesday to surround the Ukrainian military's last stronghold in a long-contested eastern province, as shock reverberated from a Russian airstrike on a shopping mall that killed at least 18 in the center of the country two days earlier.
-
Iran report says nuclear talks in Qatar to end without deal
Indirect negotiations between Iran and the U.S. over Tehran's tattered nuclear deal with world powers will end Wednesday in Qatar, authorities in Tehran said. A semiofficial news agency reported the talks wouldn't break a diplomatic deadlock over the accord.
Politics
-
NATO leader says defence spending target applies to all allies, including Canada
Canada found itself under the spotlight on Wednesday as the head of the NATO military alliance said he expects Canada to fulfil its commitment to other members and increase its defence spending to meet the needs of an increasingly dangerous world.
-
RCMP official: Lucki claimed direct pressure from federal minister to name guns
A scathing letter from an RCMP communications manager released Tuesday says RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki referred to direct pressure from the federal public safety minister to release firearm details in the days after the Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
Canada has been without an ambassador to China for 6 months. What's the holdup?
At a time of enhanced global uncertainty and growing Chinese influence, the Canadian government faces mounting pressure to appoint a diplomatic representative in Beijing after the post has sat vacant for six months.
Health
-
EU proposes ban on flavoured heated tobacco products
The European Union's executive branch proposed Wednesday a ban on the sale of flavoured heated tobacco products, including some vaping items, as part of its plan to fight cancer.
-
Stroke-inducing clots efficiently dissolved by heart attack drug: Canadian researchers
A drug used to treat heart attacks has proven to be an effective treatment for the most common type of stroke, and an even better treatment than the current clinical standard, says a team of Canadian researchers.
-
Ontario researchers say they've found what causes long-COVID symptoms
Through the use of MRI technology and spearheaded by researchers at Western University, the cause of long COVID symptoms have been identified for the first time.
Sci-Tech
-
Instagram hides some posts that mention abortion
Instagram is blocking posts that mention abortion from public view, in some cases requiring its users to confirm their age before letting them view posts that offer up information about the procedure.
-
Early human fossils found in cave are a million years older than expected
Fossils of early human ancestors from a South African cave are 3.4 million to 3.6 million years old -- making them a million years older than previously suspected and shaking up the way researchers understand human origins and evolution.
-
Germany returns artifacts taken from 3 African nations
German officials said Monday that numerous priceless artifacts taken from African nations during colonial times will be permanently returned.
Entertainment
-
'Hocus Pocus 2': Disney+ drops first trailer
A first look at the Disney+ original movie 'Hocus Pocus 2' is here.
-
'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' to debut at TIFF
'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,' writer-director Rian Johnson's follow-up to his whodunit hit 'Knives Out,' will premiere at this year's Toronto International Film Festival.
-
Johnny Depp's rep shuts down talk of 'Pirates' return
A representative for Johnny Depp has denied a recent report the actor would be returning to the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' franchise.
Business
-
Top accounting firm fined US$100 million after employees cheated on CPA exams
Ernst & Young has been slapped with a record US$100 million fine from the U.S. government after regulators discovered that the company knew some of its auditors were cheating on exams for several years and did nothing to stop it.
-
S&P/TSX composite down nearly 200 points in late-morning trading, U.S. markets mixed
Canada's main stock index was down nearly 200 points in late-morning trading amid losses in the energy, base metal and technology sectors, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.
-
Strong ruble could hurt Russian businesses, official warns
As the ruble strengthens to levels not seen in seven years, Russia's minister of economic development warned Wednesday that the country's businesses could suffer if the trend persists.
Lifestyle
-
'It saves a lot of work': Robot server delivers food, smiles at Chinese restaurant in N.S.
The May Garden Chinese Restaurant in Bedford, N.S., has introduced 'Bella' to its team -- a robot that helps deliver customers' orders to their tables.
-
This train service from Toronto will bring you right to NYC
Railroad company Amtrak has announced that its Maple Leaf Train, in conjunction with VIA Rail, is back in business.
-
Calgary now home to the world's tallest mural
Calgary is now officially home to the world's tallest mural. German graffiti artist Mirko Reisser, known as DAIM, used a swing-stage to paint and spray-paint the tremendously tall piece of art.
Sports
-
Brooks Koepka cites injuries, family for joining Saudi-backed tour
Four months after suggesting those who defected to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series were sellouts, Brooks Koepka explained Tuesday that he simply changed his mind.
-
Wimbledon: Serena Williams loses first singles match in a year
Serena Williams has lost her first singles match in nearly a year, getting beat by 115th-ranked Harmony Tan of France in a third-set tiebreaker at Wimbledon.
-
Corporate sponsorships a powerful tool in advancing social change: Experts
Corporations choose to sponsor sports organizations because of the many publicity benefits that come along with being associated with them, but sponsoring individual athletes, teams, or federations can also be fraught with public relations risk, especially in a world in which social issues are increasingly important to both customers and shareholders.
Autos
-
Edmunds compares: Audi e-tron GT vs. Mercedes-Benz EQS
The car experts at Edmunds compare and contrast two electric newcomers - 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS and the 2022 Audi e-tron GT- to help you decide which premium battery-powered four-door is right for you.
-
Nissan recalls SUVs for sudden hood opening
Nissan Motor Co is recalling more than 300,000 SUVs in the United States over an issue in which the hood suddenly opens, obstructing the driver's view and increasing the risk of a crash.
-
This train service from Toronto will bring you right to NYC
Railroad company Amtrak has announced that its Maple Leaf Train, in conjunction with VIA Rail, is back in business.