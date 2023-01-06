Putin-ordered truce in Ukraine is uncertain amid suspicion of motives
The impact of Russian President Vladimir Putin's order for his forces in Ukraine to observe a unilateral, 36-hour ceasefire was in doubt Friday after Kyiv officials dismissed the move as a ploy but didn't clarify whether Ukrainian troops would follow suit.
Moscow also didn't say whether it would hit back if Ukraine kept fighting.
The Russian-declared truce in the nearly 11-month war began at noon Friday and was to continue through midnight Saturday Moscow time (0900 GMT Friday to 2100 GMT Saturday; 4 a.m. EST Friday to 4 p.m. EST Saturday). There were no immediate reports of it being broken.
Putin's announcement Thursday that the Kremlin's troops would stop fighting along the 1,100-kilometre (684-mile) front line or elsewhere was unexpected. It came after the Russian Orthodox Church head, Patriarch Kirill, proposed a cease-fire for this weekend's Orthodox Christmas holiday. The Orthodox Church, which uses the Julian calendar, celebrates Christmas on Jan. 7.
But Ukrainian and Western officials suspected an ulterior motive in Putin's apparent goodwill gesture.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy questioned the Kremlin's intentions, accusing the Kremlin of planning the fighting pause "to continue the war with renewed vigor."
"Now they want to use Christmas as a cover to stop the advance of our guys in the (eastern) Donbas (region) for a while and bring equipment, ammunition and mobilized people closer to our positions," Zelenskyy said late Thursday.
He did not, however, state outright that Kyiv would ignore Putin's request.
U.S. President Joe Biden echoed Zelenskyy's wariness, saying it was "interesting" that Putin was ready to bomb hospitals, nurseries and churches on Christmas and New Year's.
"I think (Putin) is trying to find some oxygen," Biden said, without elaborating.
State Department spokesman Ned Price said Washington had "little faith in the intentions behind this announcement," adding that Kremlin officials "have given us no reason to take anything that they offer at face value."
The truce order seems to be a ploy "to rest, refit, regroup, and ultimately re-attack," he said.
The Institute for the Study of War agreed that the truce could be a ruse allowing Russia to regroup.
"Such a pause would disproportionately benefit Russian troops and begin to deprive Ukraine of the initiative," the think tank said late Thursday. "Putin cannot reasonably expect Ukraine to meet the terms of this suddenly declared cease-fire and may have called for the ceasefire to frame Ukraine as unaccommodating and unwilling to take the necessary steps toward negotiations."
Washington says it is prepared to keep backing Ukraine's war effort. On Friday, the U.S. was due to announce nearly $3 billion in military aid for Ukraine -- a massive new package that was expected for the first time include several dozen Bradley fighting vehicles.
The ill-feeling between the warring sides showed no signs of abating, despite the backdrop of Christmas.
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy head of Russia's Security Council, said those who rejected Putin's proposal for a Christmas truce were "clowns" and "pigs."
"The hand of Christian mercy was extended to the Ukrainians," he said in a Telegram post. "But pigs have no faith and no innate sense of gratitude."
Some civilians on the streets of Kyiv said they spoke from bitter experience in doubting Russia's motives.
"Everybody is preparing (for an attack), because everybody remembers what happened on the New Year when there were around 40 Shahed (Iranian drones)," local resident Vasyl Kuzmenko said. "But everything is possible."
EXCLUSIVE | Morneau thinks feds 'probably' spent too much on COVID aid, 'worried' about 2023 recession
Former federal finance minister Bill Morneau says he thinks Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberal government he used to be a part of 'probably' spent too much on COVID-19 stimulus. Now, in an exclusive interview with CTV News' Chief Political Correspondent Vassy Kapelos he says he is 'worried' about the potential for a recession this year.
Canadian government tells travellers in Mexico to shelter in place due to violence
The federal government advised Canadians in Mexico to limit their movements and shelter in place due to violence in the western part of the country.
Canada clinches 20th world junior gold medal with Guenther's OT winner
Dylan Guenther scored his second goal of the night at 6:22 of overtime as Canada survived a blown 2-0 lead in the third period to defeat Czechia 3-2 in the final of the world junior hockey championship Thursday.
Higher risk of withdrawal syndrome linked to some common antidepressants, study finds
New research has found that some common antidepressant medications have a higher risk of causing distressing and sometimes disabling withdrawal symptoms when patients try to stop taking them.
Ontario man sues estate of former Winnipeg hockey coach accused of sexual assaults
WARNING: Some of the details in this story may be disturbing. An Ontario man is suing the estate of a former Winnipeg hockey coach who he alleges repeatedly sexually assaulted him when he was a teenager in the 1990s.
Flexible workplaces with work-life balance 'win-win' for workers, employers: study
A new study on work-life balance says flexible schedules and shorter work weeks can lead to more productive, healthy and loyal workers.
Damar Hamlin asked who won Bills-Bengals when he woke up
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's has begun to communicate in writing with his family and others who have been at his bedside since he went into cardiac arrest Monday -- and his first question was 'Did we win?' his doctors said Thursday.
When does it become socially unacceptable to wish someone Happy New Year? Etiquette experts weigh in
Canadian etiquette experts explain best practices for the best time to stop wishing people a happy new year and share other social tips for 2023
Canadian government tells travellers in Mexico to shelter in place due to violence
The federal government advised Canadians in Mexico to limit their movements and shelter in place due to violence in the western part of the country.
Sunwing 'incredibly sorry' after holiday travel disruptions leave customers stranded
Sunwing has issued an apology to passengers left stranded after winter storms upended operations but says "most of our customers enjoyed their holidays with minimal disruption."
Ottawa looking into strengthening passenger rights regulations after Sunwing blunders: minister
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says the government is looking into further strengthening passenger rights regulations following air and train transportation chaos over the holiday season that saw cancellations and delays affect Canadians.
Police investigating after man's body found near Quebec border crossing
An investigation is underway after a man's body was found Wednesday afternoon in Monteregie, Que., near the Roxham Road crossing point between Canada and the U.S.
Ontario man sues estate of former Winnipeg hockey coach accused of sexual assaults
WARNING: Some of the details in this story may be disturbing. An Ontario man is suing the estate of a former Winnipeg hockey coach who he alleges repeatedly sexually assaulted him when he was a teenager in the 1990s.
Saskatoon woman accused of faking deaths, abducting son pleads not guilty
A woman accused of faking her death and that of her son before crossing the border into the United States has pleaded not guilty to the charges she faces in Canada.
Kevin McCarthy fails and fails again: 3rd long day in GOP House speaker fight
For a long and frustrating third day, divided Republicans left the speaker's chair of the U.S. House sitting empty Thursday, as party leader Kevin McCarthy failed and failed again in an excruciating string of ballots to win enough GOP votes to seize the chamber's gavel.
Officials: 8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce
A Utah man fatally shot his five children, his mother-in-law and his wife and then killed himself two weeks after the woman had filed for divorce, according to authorities and public records.
Putin-ordered truce in Ukraine is uncertain amid suspicion of motives
The impact of Russian President Vladimir Putin's order for his forces in Ukraine to observe a unilateral, 36-hour ceasefire was in doubt Friday after Kyiv officials dismissed the move as a ploy but didn't clarify whether Ukrainian troops would follow suit.
Biden agenda, lithium mine, tribes, greens collide in Nevada
Opponents of the largest lithium mine planned in the U.S. urged a federal judge in Nevada on Thursday to vacate the U.S. government's approval of the project until it completes additional environmental reviews and complies with all state and federal laws.
Iowa woman believed to be oldest person in U.S. dies at 115
An Iowa woman who was believed to be the oldest living person in the U.S. has died at the age of 115.
Belarus opens trial of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Bialiatski
A Belarusian court on Thursday opened the trial of jailed human rights activist Ales Bialiatski, one of the winners of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize.
Political parties should list fundraising venue locations, Elections Canada suggests
Elections Canada suggests that venue names should be listed for fundraising events after a political party asked whether it had to disclose the specific location in light of safety concerns.
Opposition MPs request 'urgent' meeting to discuss Via Rail and airline holiday travel issues
Opposition MPs have teamed up to call for an 'urgent' meeting of the House of Commons' Transport, Infrastructure and Communities Committee to discuss the treatment of Via Rail and airline passengers this holiday season, and to hear directly from the minister responsible.
A year after Canada banned conversion therapy, Ottawa says no criminal charges laid
The Justice Department says it is not aware of any charges or prosecutions under the new criminal code offences prohibiting conversion therapy, which came into force on Jan. 7 last year.
Persistent long COVID symptoms associated with marker for autoimmune disorders: study
A new Canadian study has found that a quarter of those with long COVID are still experiencing at least one symptom a year later.
Higher risk of withdrawal syndrome linked to some common antidepressants, study finds
New research has found that some common antidepressant medications have a higher risk of causing distressing and sometimes disabling withdrawal symptoms when patients try to stop taking them.
Accessible public transit linked to better health: study
New research suggests that better transportation infrastructure can lead to better health for citizens, finding that those who often travel about 24 kilometres outside of their neighbourhood report feeling healthier than those who don’t.
Quebec court approves class-action lawsuit against Facebook over alleged discriminatory employment, housing ads
The Quebec Court of Appeal is allowing a class-action lawsuit against Facebook to proceed after the social media giant was accused of allowing advertisers to discriminate against Quebecers based on their age, race and gender in ads for jobs and housing.
New image of the Serpens constellation glitters with starlight
Astronomers glimpsed a stellar nursery the -- Sh2-54 Nebula -- in a new light, thanks to the Visible and Infrared Survey Telescope for Astronomy in Chile.
Meta fined 390M euros in latest European privacy crackdown
European Union regulators on Wednesday hit Facebook parent Meta with hundreds of millions in fines for privacy violations and banned the company from forcing users in the 27-nation bloc to agree to personalized ads based on their online activity.
Jeremy Renner has hospital bed 'spa day' with mother and sister as recovery continues
Jeremy Renner continues to recover in a hospital intensive care unit Thursday but was treated to a bedside 'spa day' with the help from his sister and mother.
Movie reviews: 'Women Talking' is Oscar-bound, elegant filmmaking
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Women Talking,' 'The Pale Blue Eye' and 'If These Walls Could Sing.'
Man charged in Takeoff's death released on US$1 million bond
The man charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff in Houston has been released on US$1 million bond.
Statistics Canada to release December jobs report Friday morning
Statistics Canada will release its latest reading on the job market this morning.
Flexible workplaces with work-life balance 'win-win' for workers, employers: study
A new study on work-life balance says flexible schedules and shorter work weeks can lead to more productive, healthy and loyal workers.
Consumer insolvencies in November reach highest number since pandemic began
Consumer insolvencies were up 16.3 per cent in November 2022 compared with the same month the year prior, and business insolvencies were up 58.3 per cent.
When does it become socially unacceptable to wish someone Happy New Year? Etiquette experts weigh in
Canadian etiquette experts explain best practices for the best time to stop wishing people a happy new year and share other social tips for 2023
Journey continues for Quebec family travelling the world before their children lose their vision
The journey of a lifetime continues for Edith Lemay, Sebastien Pelletier and their four children, who have been travelling the world to make as many 'visual memories' as possible before three of the kids lose their vision.
Universal moves to build rail stop in Orlando's tourism hub
Universal Orlando Resort on Thursday filed paperwork and pledged 13 acres for a commuter rail station that could link the seventh busiest airport in the U.S. with the heart of the tourism district in one of the top travel destinations in the world.
Canada clinches 20th world junior gold medal with Guenther's OT winner
Dylan Guenther scored his second goal of the night at 6:22 of overtime as Canada survived a blown 2-0 lead in the third period to defeat Czechia 3-2 in the final of the world junior hockey championship Thursday.
Damar Hamlin asked who won Bills-Bengals when he woke up
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's has begun to communicate in writing with his family and others who have been at his bedside since he went into cardiac arrest Monday -- and his first question was 'Did we win?' his doctors said Thursday.
Lucius completes hat trick in overtime as U.S. beats Sweden for world junior bronze
Chaz Lucius completed a hat trick in overtime as the United States beat Sweden 8-7 in a wild bronze-medal game Thursday at the world junior hockey championship.
Sony unveils prototype electric vehicle, Afeela, to be made with Honda
Sony unveiled a new high-tech prototype car it will produce in partnership with Honda at the CES tech show Wednesday.
Top vehicles to look out for in 2023, according to Edmunds
The latest models try to sway buyers with more power, the latest tech and fashionable looks. But which are the most impressive? Experts rounded up five of the most noteworthy vehicles hitting dealerships this year.
Hitting record, electric cars sales in Norway near 80 per cent in 2022
Four out of five new cars sold in Norway in 2022 were battery powered, led by Tesla, but some in the industry say new taxes could thwart the country's goal of becoming the first to end the sale of petrol and diesel automobiles by 2025.