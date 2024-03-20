World

    Prince Louis 'quite a handful' jokes Queen Camilla

    Prince George, Prince Louis and Mia Tindall arrive to attend the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in Norfolk, England, Monday, Dec. 25, 2023.(AP Photo / Kin Cheung) Prince George, Prince Louis and Mia Tindall arrive to attend the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in Norfolk, England, Monday, Dec. 25, 2023.(AP Photo / Kin Cheung)
    LONDON -

    Queen Camilla joked that her five-year old grandson, Prince Louis, was "quite a handful" as she met members of the public on a visit to the Isle of Man.

    Louis, the youngest son of Prince William and fourth in line to the throne, made headlines in 2022 when he was photographed pulling funny faces and theatrically covering his ears next to Queen Elizabeth during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

    On Wednesday, Camilla, King Charles's wife, was chatting with a member of the public who mentioned that the baby she was holding was named Louis.

    "I've got a Louis grandson … quite a handful!" Camilla said, smiling and laughing as she moved along a line of well-wishers.

    These are the world's happiest countries in 2024

    The World Happiness Report is out, and once again Nordic countries are humming along with the highest scores. The No. 1 country, Finland, has held onto its top ranking for seven years straight.

