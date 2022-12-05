Prince Harry says royal household plays 'dirty game' by leaking stories

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'I am not a criminal': Habs goalie Carey Price speaks against controversial firearms bill

Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price has taken a stance against Ottawa's controversial Bill C-21, which would refine the definition of prohibited assault-style firearms -- drawing the ire of Canadian hunters who say the definition would outlaw weapons used within their practice. Meanwhile, the Liberals have repeatedly stated their intention is not to go after hunters but to restrict certain firearms designed for the 'battlefield.'

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social