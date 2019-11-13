TORONTO -- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are choosing to pass on celebrating the holidays with the Royal Family.

Prince Harry and Meghan spent the past two holiday seasons at Sandringham House, the private home of Queen Elizabeth II, but this year will instead spend time with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, according to a report from The Sun U.K.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month,” a spokesperson for the Royal Family wrote in a statement to the newspaper.

"This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen."

A royal source also told the newspaper that the family needs “time away to recharge and decide their plans for next year.”

It is not clear where exactly they would spend the holidays, whether it be in the United States, the United Kingdom or elsewhere.

In September, Harry and Meghan skipped an annual royal holiday gathering known as Balmoral. Meghan instead opted for a flight to New York to watch Serena Williams and Canadian Bianca Andreescu in the U.S. Open women’s tennis final.