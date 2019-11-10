

Mariam Matti, CTVNews.ca Staff





TORONTO -- The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made two public appearances together for Remembrance Day over the weekend – notable because it’s been a year of tabloid-fuelled rumours of a rift between the brothers and their wives.

The royal couples attended the Festival of Remembrance Service at Royal Albert Hall on Saturday, marking the first time the foursome has been seen in public since a polo match in July.

The yearly ceremony takes place on the nearest Sunday to the anniversary of the end of the First World War on Nov. 11, 1918. Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall also attended the service.

On Sunday, the foursome joined Queen Elizabeth and members of the royal family for a Remembrance Day ceremony at the Cenotaph war memorial in London to honour those who lost their lives in war.

Royal-watchers have been keeping a close eye on developments of a royal rift.

In October, an ITV documentary recorded during the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s recent trip to Africa revealed a rather personal side of the royals the public had not seen.

In an emotional interview, Meghan opened up about the struggles of motherhood while under constant scrutiny of the press. While Prince Harry revealed that he’s on a different path than his older brother Prince William.

"We are certainly on different paths at the moment, but I will always be there for him, and as I know he will always be there for me,” Prince Harry told ITV’s Tom Bradby.

In June, Kensington Palace announced that Meghan and Prince Harry would be starting their own foundation, quitting the charity shared with Prince William and Kate.

It’s hard to know if there is truth to these rumours, but CTV Royal Commentator Richard Berthelsen thinks there is some truth to stories reporting a conflict between the two princes.

In the ITV interview where Prince Harry opened up about his relationship with his older brother, he also added: “I love him dearly and you know the majority of the stuff is probably — well, the majority of the stuff is created out of nothing. But as brothers, you have good days and you have bad days."