Powerful earthquake hits small island off New Zealand, tsunami advisory issued

A seismograph report at Lick Observatory shows the readout of a magnitude 5.1 earthquake east of San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (Karl Mondon/Bay Area News Group via AP) A seismograph report at Lick Observatory shows the readout of a magnitude 5.1 earthquake east of San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (Karl Mondon/Bay Area News Group via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Unravelling the mystery of the Dieppe flag and its journey home to Canada

At this year's national Remembrance Day ceremony, a weathered Canadian flag recovered from the battlefields of Dieppe will be placed at the foot of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. This national symbol, possibly stained by the blood of a young soldier during one of the deadliest military operations of the Second World War, nearly ended up in a landfill if not for its rescue by an American veteran.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social