5 dead, 19 hospitalized in shooting at July 4 parade

5 dead, 19 hospitalized in shooting at July 4 parade

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Bank of Canada surveys suggest business and consumer inflation expectations up

A pair of new reports from the Bank of Canada point to rising inflation expectations by Canadian businesses and consumers. In its business outlook survey released Monday, the central bank said businesses' expectations for near-term inflation have increased, and firms expect inflation to be high for longer than they did in the previous survey.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social