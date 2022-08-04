Police: No victim found in shooting at Mall of America
Someone fired shots Thursday at the Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis, sending shoppers running for cover, but police said it did not appear anyone was injured.
Bloomington police also said they were still searching for a suspect after securing the scene shortly before 6 p.m. They said a lockdown that had forced some shoppers to shelter in place, while others fled, was in the process of being lifted, but that the mall would not reopen Thursday.
Video posted to social media showed what appeared to be a man shouting as he walked near the complex's Nike store, with at least three apparent gunshots.
Bloomington Police Chief Booker T. Hodges during a news conference Thursday night at the mall said two groups got into an altercation at a store, one group left, but someone in that group decided to fire three rounds into a store with people around.
"Fortunately, at this time it doesn't appear that anyone was injured," Hodges said.
Police are looking for two people but only one had a weapon, Hodges said. He said a Bloomington police officer was on the scene within 30 seconds.
Hodges said if someone decides they have no regard for human life, "I don't know what we can do about that."
Mall spokesman Dan Jasper said the mall will reopen Friday with more mall security and police on site.
"Guns are not allowed on Mall of America property," Jasper said.
Gov. Tim Walz tweeted: "Tonight's violence at the Mall of America is unacceptable. These brazen incidents will not be tolerated."
The mall, which opened in 1992, is the largest in the U.S. and is a tourist destination and community gathering spot.
Video posted online showed shoppers fleeing from the amusement park at the interior on the giant mall's ground level, holding their children's hands and clutching their bags. Still other video showed a pair of police officers, including one with a rifle, moving through the mall, and people walking quickly away from the mall's large interior atrium area.
Trent Turner, a salesman at a DSW shoe store one level below the Nike store, said he was near the back when he heard gunshots. "Then I saw everyone stampeding toward the back," he said.
One woman tweeted that she was shopping for clothes for high school senior pictures with her 17-year-old daughter when the store manager told them to "move as far back as possible." The woman said she was in a fitting room with her daughter. Another person posted video of dozens of people said to be gathered in the basement as warnings to "please shelter immediately" repeated over mall speakers.
A woman who gave her name only as Tara told The Associated Press that she and a friend were among dozens of people who ran down a hallway to get out of the mall.
"We were in the Lululemon store and I just saw people running and he was in the dressing room and I started banging on the door to get him to come out and he didn't have a shirt on so we just ran out of there," she said.
The Mall of America bans guns on its premises, according to its website. The mall does not have metal detectors and shoppers are not searched upon entry. It was the scene of a shooting on New Year's Eve, when two people were wounded during an apparent altercation.
------
Associated Press writers Todd Richmond and Scott Bauer in Madison, Wis., Ken Kusmer in Indianapolis, Dave Kolpack in Fargo, N.D., and Scott McFetridge in Des Moines, Iowa, contributed. Trisha Ahmed is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Major immigration backlog leaving thousands of trained health-care professionals on the sidelines
As hospitals across the country struggle under the weight of major staffing shortages, an immigration backlog described by lawyers as the worst they have ever seen is leaving qualified health professionals sitting on the sidelines.
Most Canadians feel anger over use of Hockey Canada fees in sexual assault settlements: Nanos survey
Most Canadians say they feel anger over revelations Hockey Canada maintained a fund, financed by player fees, for uninsured payments including but not limited to sexual assault complaints, according to a new survey by Nanos Research.
'Called the wrong bluff': Ministers criticized for Canada's Russian turbine return during tense hearing
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly was challenged Thursday on her assertion the federal government making the decision to grant a two-year exemption to federal sanctions, allowing a Canadian company to return repaired turbines from a Russian-German natural gas pipeline, was done to 'call Putin's bluff.'
Canadian pilot detained in Dominican Republic for 120 days says 'every day is hell'
The Canadian captain of a Pivot Airlines crew detained in the Dominican Republic for 120 days says 'every day is hell' with no end in sight and says his life is 'on the line.'
Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than US$4M
A Texas jury Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than US$4 million, significantly less than the $150 million being sought, in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy killed in the Sandy Hook massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.
Brittney Griner recognized with WNBA moment of silence
Following Brittney Griner's sentencing in Russia to nine years in prison Thursday, WNBA players, coaches and fans locked arms and tried to send the American basketball star strength during a moment of silence.
South Korean spacecraft launched to the moon, country's 1st
South Korea joined the stampede to the moon Thursday with the launch of a lunar orbiter that will scout out future landing spots.
Amnesty International: Ukrainian bases in communities endangering civilians
Ukrainian forces have exposed civilians to Russian attacks at times by basing themselves in schools, residential buildings and other places in populated areas, according to The Associated Press and a new report from Amnesty International.
China halts climate, military ties over Pelosi Taiwan visit
China on Friday said it is cancelling or suspending dialogue with the United States on a range of issues from climate change to military relations and anti-drug efforts in retaliation for a visit this week to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Canada
-
Canadian pilot detained in Dominican Republic for 120 days says 'every day is hell'
The Canadian captain of a Pivot Airlines crew detained in the Dominican Republic for 120 days says 'every day is hell' with no end in sight and says his life is 'on the line.'
-
'Gay exorcism,' physical abuse alleged by former students of Saskatoon school
Former students of a Saskatoon private school at the centre of a criminal investigation are publicly sharing stories of the alleged abuse they faced there.
-
Molotov cocktails thrown at Edmonton restaurant, owner mystified
A southeast Edmonton Indian restaurant has twice been targeted with Molotov cocktails.
-
Tire-deflating climate activists coming to Vancouver 'soon,' group says
A group of climate activists who 'disarm' SUVs by deflating their tires is preparing to target vehicles in Vancouver, according to a representative.
-
Oversight agency reviewing Nunavut RCMP's public complaints process
The oversight agency for the RCMP is reviewing how the police force handles public complaints in Nunavut.
-
Former Manitoba residential school to become new centre, gathering place
The Assiniboia Residential School Commemoration & Gathering Place is being built on the former site of that school, located at 621 Academy Road near the corner of Centennial Street.
World
-
Fire at music pub in eastern Thailand kills at least 13
At least 13 people were killed and dozens injured when a fire broke out early Friday morning at a crowded music pub in eastern Thailand, police and rescue workers said.
-
Feds charge 4 police officers in fatal Breonna Taylor raid
The U.S. government filed civil rights charges Thursday against four Louisville police officers over the drug raid that led to the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman whose fatal shooting helped fuel the racial justice protests that rocked the nation in 2020.
-
Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than US$4M
A Texas jury Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than US$4 million, significantly less than the $150 million being sought, in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy killed in the Sandy Hook massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.
-
SUV drives into New Mexico parade honouring Native American heritage, multiple injured
A person in a large SUV drove through a parade in New Mexico on Thursday, injuring multiple people including two police officers.
-
Pelosi: China cannot stop U.S. officials from visiting Taiwan
China will not isolate Taiwan by preventing U.S. officials from travelling there, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday in Tokyo, wrapping up her Asia tour highlighted by a visit to Taipei that infuriated China.
-
In a first, Somalia-based al-Shabab is attacking in Ethiopia
The al-Shabab extremist group has exploited Ethiopia's internal turmoil to cross the border from neighbouring Somalia in unprecedented attacks in recent weeks that a top U.S. military commander has warned could continue.
Politics
-
'Called the wrong bluff': Ministers criticized for Canada's Russian turbine return during tense hearing
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly was challenged Thursday on her assertion the federal government making the decision to grant a two-year exemption to federal sanctions, allowing a Canadian company to return repaired turbines from a Russian-German natural gas pipeline, was done to 'call Putin's bluff.'
-
Canadian troops heading to U.K. to train Ukrainian forces
Canada is sending military trainers to the United Kingdom to help teach Ukrainians how to fight invading Russian forces. Defence Minister Anita Anand announced the plan on Thursday, saying up to 225 Canadian Armed Forces members will eventually be based in Britain for an initial period of four months
-
Melanie Joly proposes national security study on safety of Kyiv embassy's local staff
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly is proposing the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians study allegations that Canada did not heed warnings about the safety of its Ukraine embassy's locally engaged staff ahead of the Russian invasion.
Health
-
Biden administration declares the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency
The Biden administration on Thursday declared monkeypox a public health emergency, with cases on the rise across the U.S.
-
Major immigration backlog leaving thousands of trained health-care professionals on the sidelines
As hospitals across the country struggle under the weight of major staffing shortages, an immigration backlog described by lawyers as the worst they have ever seen is leaving qualified health professionals sitting on the sidelines.
-
Jagmeet Singh calls on Trudeau to address staffing shortages, ER closures
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is calling on the Liberal government to address staffing shortages in Canada’s health-care system by streamlining the process to hire more internationally trained workers, and hiring more long-term care workers while increasing their salaries.
Sci-Tech
-
Over a third of Canadians want to 'delete themselves' from the internet, survey says
More than a third of Canadians say they would completely wipe out their presence on the internet if they could, according to a new survey.
-
Meta trims election misinformation efforts as midterms loom
Facebook owner Meta is quietly curtailing some of the safeguards designed to thwart voting misinformation or foreign interference in U.S. elections as the November midterm vote approaches.
-
South Korean spacecraft launched to the moon, country's 1st
South Korea joined the stampede to the moon Thursday with the launch of a lunar orbiter that will scout out future landing spots.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: 'Bullet Train' is a derailment that gets old quickly
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Bullet Train,' 'Thirteen Lives,' 'Prey' and 'Not Okay.'
-
Judicial pre-trial scheduled in Jacob Hoggard sexual assault case
A judicial pre-trial has been scheduled in a northeastern Ontario court in the sexual assault case of Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard.
-
TIFF reveals Discovery, Midnight Madness lineups, including Al Yankovic biopic
TIFF's Midnight Madness lineup always leans into the weird, and this year, it's even more explicit about it.
Business
-
Environmental groups protest proposals to build LNG terminals on Canada's East Coast
A coalition of environmental groups is calling on Ottawa to reject any proposal to build export facilities for liquefied natural gas on Canada's East Coast.
-
Twitter responds to Musk's claims, calls them 'excuses'
Twitter has filed a response to claims by billionaire Elon Musk that he has legitimate reasons for wanting to back out of his US$44 billion deal to buy the social media company.
-
Asian stock markets rise ahead of U.S. jobs data
Asian stock markets rose Friday ahead of an update on the U.S. jobs market while the Federal Reserve weighs whether more rate hikes are needed to cool surging inflation.
Lifestyle
-
'Stray' cat video game brings some benefits to real cats
The virtual cat hero from the new video game sensation 'Stray' doesn't just wind along rusted pipes, leap over unidentified sludge and decode clues in a seemingly abandoned city. The daring orange tabby is helping real world cats as well. Thanks to online fundraising platforms, gamers are playing while streaming live for audiences to raise money for animal shelters.
-
Former prime minister's home up for sale in Manitoba, fully restored to its original look
There is a chance someone could own a piece of history in Portage la Prairie, Man., as the home of Canada's ninth prime minister is on the market – completely restored to its original look.
-
Meghan receives birthday wishes from Prince William, Kate
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, turned 41 on Thursday, and members of the Royal Family have sent her birthday wishes on social media to celebrate the occasion.
Sports
-
Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic pulls out of Montreal tournament
Novak Djokovic withdrew from the upcoming hard-court tournament in Montreal on Thursday because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and is therefore not allowed to enter Canada.
-
Former Supreme Court justice to lead Hockey Canada investigation
Former Supreme Court of Canada judge Thomas Cromwell will lead an independent review of Hockey Canada's governance amid calls for a change of leadership of the governing body for its handling of recent allegations of sexual assault against players.
-
Most Canadians feel anger over use of Hockey Canada fees in sexual assault settlements: Nanos survey
Most Canadians say they feel anger over revelations Hockey Canada maintained a fund, financed by player fees, for uninsured payments including but not limited to sexual assault complaints, according to a new survey by Nanos Research.
Autos
-
Florida death could be 20th in U.S. caused by Takata air bags
A Florida man who was killed in a traffic crash last month could be the 20th death in the U.S. caused by exploding Takata air bag inflators.
-
Tire-deflating climate activists coming to Vancouver 'soon,' group says
A group of climate activists who 'disarm' SUVs by deflating their tires is preparing to target vehicles in Vancouver, according to a representative.
-
Ferrari earnings up 22% on surging deliveries to Americas
Luxury Italian automaker Ferrari raised its 2022 forecast Tuesday after reporting a 22 per cent increase in second-quarter earnings as sales in the Americas surged.