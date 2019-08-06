

Jeremiah Rodriguez , CTVNews.ca Staff





A man who dumped a fridge off a cliff in Spain was slapped with a $67,000 fine and was forced by police to haul the appliance back up the ravine.

In a video posted on AUGC Guardia Civil's Twitter account, a man, who has been identified by police, can be seen throwing a refrigerator over a road guard rail in Almeria, Spain.

It’s unclear whether the person recording the video or the fridge-tosser can be heard saying “recycling, let's go, recycle it" and "let's see how many flips it can do” as the heavy appliance tumbling down the slope.

Police, who aren’t releasing the name of the person who was fined $67,000 (45,000 euros), told CNN the man could be facing further fines for “environmental crime.”

But a fine was just the beginning of the culprit’s problems.

The agency ordered the man to return to the scene, retrieve the fridge with his bare hands and dispose of it correctly. The police made sure to capture it all on camera as a subsequent video shows two men struggling to push and pull the fridge back up a cliff.

The tweet mockingly praises the pair saying, “Good work, companions.”

In another tweet, police said that as a result of their investigation, the waste management company which employed the man would be facing sanctions for failing to properly dispose of their old refrigerators.

#ÚLTIMAHORA | Despiden y multan con 45.000 euros al joven que lanzó una nevera por un monte de #Almeria



Los compañeros del Seprona ha identificado a este hombre que se grabó lanzando un frigorífico en un monte.���� pic.twitter.com/zdubu2ZxBx — AUGC Guardia Civil (@AUGC_Comunica) July 31, 2019

#ÚLTIMAHORA| Así ha recogido el joven implicado el frigorífico que había lanzado por un monte en #Almeria.



��Nuestros compañeros del Seprona de #GuardiaCivil le han acompañado.



Buen trabajo compañeros���� pic.twitter.com/tPuNvK9WJT — AUGC Guardia Civil (@AUGC_Comunica) July 31, 2019