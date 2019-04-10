A police dog was rushed for emergency surgery after it was severely injured while trying to catch a suspected burglar who “actively punched” the animal.

Officers from Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office in Florida received a call about a burglary in progress at around 12.50 p.m. Tuesday in the town of Milton.

A sheriff arrived on scene to find a broken window covered with blood, as described on the force’s Facebook page.

Two K-9 units, K-9 Deputy Miller and K-9 Orkon, were called to help. After several announcements that the dogs would be deployed, if the suspect didn’t leave the property, the K-9s were released into the house.

“After a few moments, the suspect was heard yelling inside the residence,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post.

“Deputy Miller located his K-9 in the attic and observed the suspect actively punching Orkon.

“Deputy Miller recalled his K-9 and observed Orkon was severely injured.”

K-9 Orkon was rushed to an emergency animal treatment facility where he underwent surgery.

The dog, believed to be a Belgian Malinois, is expected to recover from his extensive injuries.

Sheriff Johnson and another deputy, Deputy Ramirez, arrested the suspect who refused to exit the attic.

The suspect was identified as 48-year-old Alan Lee Gilkerson from Milton.

He has been charged with felony battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, felony theft, burglary and criminal mischief.

This case remains active.

Santa Rosa’s K-9 unit is made up of Belgian Malinois, German Shepherds and a Yellow Labrador.

Six of them are dual-purpose dogs that are trained to locate narcotics, as well as search for and apprehend high-risk criminals who have fled from law enforcement or concealed themselves to avoid capture.