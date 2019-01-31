Puppy who lost two paws in act of cruelty receives prosthetics
CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV Toronto's Sean Leathong
Published Thursday, January 31, 2019 9:58PM EST
A puppy in Toronto who lost his two front paws in a horrific act of animal cruelty is learning to walk normally again after receiving a pair of prosthetics.
CTV Toronto reported back in December that True, a mixed-breed puppy from Ukraine, had his two front legs cut off in an act of animal cruelty.
Ontario-resident Erin Blaak heard about True through Cause 4 Paws, an organization that helps rescue dogs, and offered to give him a new home in Canada.
Once receiving True, Blaak began a GoFundMe campaign in hopes of raising $5,000 for a pair of prosthetic limbs to help the dog walk again.
“It just gives him an opportunity to have a real life and get back what was taken from him,” she told CTV Toronto on Thursday.
The campaign quickly exceeded expectations and ended up raising more than $20,000.
“As soon as the story hit, the GoFundMe went crazy,” Blaak said. “People from all over the country were donating.”
True has now been outfitted with a new pair of prosthetics, but it will take time before he’s completely comfortable using them.
“It's like anyone who doesn't use their legs for a long time; you lose that muscle memory and you just can't walk right away,” Blaak said. “It takes months and months to gain the strength back.”
Janine Ross, a K9 rehabilitation practitioner who’s working with True, said the plan is to get him comfortable with the prosthetics in a small training pool and increase his strength.
Blaak and Cause 4 Paws also founded “The True Fund,” which works to bring dogs with special needs to Canada. The organization has already brought two three-legged dogs to the country and is working on taking in a dog who’s missing its two hind legs.
Well I got my first groom ever from @park9dogs I wasn’t sure how I felt about it.... but damn do I look handsome! ���� thanks fluffer for the photobomb �� #cause4pawstoronto #animalrescue #park9dogs #rescuedog #rescuedogsofinstagram #endanimalabuse #endanimalcruelty #adoptdontshop #furryfriend the #TRUEFUND
