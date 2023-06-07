Police chase 10-year-old driver on Michigan highway

A 10-year-old driving a stolen Buick led Michigan police on a highway chase last month, newly released video shows.

Dashcam footage shows the chase that was prompted by multiple 911 calls reporting a child driving a vehicle on Interstate-95.

A police officer followed the vehicle for “about a mile” with his lights and siren on, Michigan State Police said.

In the meantime, the OnStar service disabled the vehicle and it safely stopped. The child tried to run away but was caught by officers and taken to a juvenile detention centre.

No injuries were reported.