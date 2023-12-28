Paul Whelan marks five years in Russian detention
Paul Whelan marked five years in Russian detention on Thursday – a grim milestone that the ex-U.S. Marine hoped he would never see.
In a call with CNN on Thursday, Whelan called on U.S. President Joe Biden to “please use every resource available to secure my release as you would do if your own son had been taken hostage.”
“I’m more than past ready to return home and I’m counting on the U.S. government to come for me and soon. The time is now to take decisive action and bring this debacle to a close,” Whelan told CNN from his prison camp in Mordovia.
In the more than half a dozen phone conversations Whelan has had with CNN, he has expressed both confidence that the U.S. government is working to secure his release and immense frustration that those efforts have not yielded success.
Whelan told CNN last week that it was “surreal” that he was marking five years in Russian detention.
“I would ask President Biden to pull out the stops, cross the red lines, and do whatever needs to be done to get this case resolved and to get me home. If my life is not worth that effort, then I don’t know what is,” Whelan told CNN last week.
In recent phone calls, Whelan has voiced exasperation that the U.S. claims his case is “a priority” but has not found a way to bring him home. He has on multiple occasions conveyed a sense of abandonment and concern he will be left behind again, citing the release of two other Americans from Russia in a prisoner swap last year.
“I am wondering what they’re going to do next. If there’s no diplomatic solution, what comes next? What are they prepared to do to honor that promise to get me home? If they’re just throwing spaghetti at the wall hoping that something sticks and they can come up with a quick agreement, that’s not a very good policy,” Whelan told CNN in late November.
Whelan has also increasingly expressed fear for his safety, telling CNN last week that he was being targeted by an official at the prison camp after being assaulted by another prisoner.
'I WOULD NEVER HAVE COME HERE'
Whelan was arrested in Moscow on Dec. 28, 2018, which he says he visited for a friend’s wedding, and imprisoned on charges of espionage that he has consistently and vehemently denied.
“If I had known that there would be any sort of problem, I would never have come here,” Whelan said last week.
He was sentenced to 16 years in prison in June 2020. He has been serving that sentence at a remote prison camp in Mordovia, where he does manual labor at the prison’s clothing factory.
Whelan was designated as wrongfully detained by the U.S. State Department in May 2020.
For Whelan and his family, the anniversary of his arrest is an acute reminder of how much they have lost. But the painful fact that five years have gone by is never far from their minds.
“This is five years of my life and I can’t get back, five years of my parents’ life that we can’t get back,” Whelan told CNN in October.
Whelan’s parents are in their 80s, and he told CNN in May, “I know this is taking its toll on my parents and that’s the unfortunate thing.”
“It’s a concern for me that I won’t see them again,” Whelan echoed in the call last week.
The family’s beloved dog, Flora, about whom Whelan spoke fondly during his May call with CNN, died the following month.
“I never thought I would be here not to see my cat, not to see my dog and they both passed away. Relatives have passed away. Friends have moved on. I’m very concerned that I won’t get home to see my parents,” Whelan told CNN last week.
And Thursday was particularly difficult, Whelan told CNN, “because most of the people in the camp realize that today is the five-year anniversary, and so they’ve been asking me questions about what the government is doing or not doing.”
You know, I have photographs of my dog and my family, friends – I took those out. I was looking at them and that, you know, is sometimes bittersweet. It’s a typical day here in the slave labour factory,” he said Thursday.
“It’s been like running through a labyrinth and we’re still not out yet,” said Elizabeth Whelan, his sister. She told CNN in mid-December that the plight has also taken a large financial toll on the family.
Paul Whelan has repeatedly stressed his will to stay strong through his detention, but in his most recent conversation with CNN last week, he said that keeping his spirits up has become “very difficult.” He said he told the U.S. Ambassador to Russia that he struggles with depression.
“I started the day with singing… the national anthems for my four countries and you know, things get progressively worse from there,” he described.
“It’s extremely difficult, being innocent and in prison and waiting for people to help you. It’s a disintegrating experience, your mind, your body, your soul, everything,” Whelan said.
He told CNN on multiple occasions that he is encouraged by cards and letters of support, but they are often withheld for months by Russian authorities.
'A DAY-TO-DAY' FIGHT TO SECURE HIS RELEASE
Both Whelan and his family have also acknowledged that the US government has made efforts to secure his release, but they want to see the process move much more quickly.
In several conversations with CNN, Whelan has denounced the fact that he was not included in two prior prisoner swaps in 2022 that freed fellow wrongfully detained Americans Trevor Reed and Brittney Griner last year. He said he thought it was a mistake for President Joe Biden to trade Viktor Bout “as quickly as he did.”
Whelan said in October that he told Secretary of State Antony Blinken that, “leaving me here the first time painted a target on my back and leaving me here the second time basically signed a death warrant.” U.S. officials have said that the Russians refused to include him in those swaps.
The Biden administration has put forward several “significant” proposals to the Russians for Whelan. One was presented and rejected in late November to try to bring home both Whelan and Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who is also designated as wrongfully detained.
Whelan said the U.S. government informed him “generally” of the offer and Russia’s refusal. He told CNN he was unsurprised Russia rejected the deal, noting Moscow’s reported desire for Vadim Krasikov, a convicted assassin imprisoned in Germany.
In comments at a press conference in mid-December, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that dialogue is “ongoing” on the detainees, but “the American side must hear us and make a certain decision — one that suits the Russian side as well.”
State Department spokesperson Matt Miller responded by saying the US “would welcome” Russia “negotiating in good faith.”
Roger Carstens, the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, told CNN that, “In my perfect world,” both Whelan and Gershkovich “come home at the same time. They both come home soon.”
“We are working daily on this … lots of people are throwing themselves into this. It’s a day-to-day fight. It’s not something we put down and come back to fourteen days later or even three days later,” he said.
“For far too long, Paul and his family have suffered the consequences of the Russian government’s decision to wrongfully detain U.S. citizens,” Blinken said in a statement Wednesday. “Using people as political pawns is unacceptable. Since President Biden took office, the United States has secured the release of more than forty wrongful detainees, and not a day goes by without intensive U.S. Government efforts to bring Paul home.”
“We will not rest until he is safely back with his family where he belongs,” he said.
Elizabeth Whelan said that one of the most frustrating aspects of her brother’s case is that she knows “the intense efforts that have been made.”
“Knowing that everyone is trying so hard and that we still have run into this brick wall, I think that it’s very difficult,” she said.
“Having this milestone come up only weeks after we find out that a really significant offer was made and turned down for Paul and for Evan, it just leaves us not knowing at all what’s next,” she said. “You sort of feel like you’re standing at the edge of a cliff, maybe like the Grand Canyon, and you’re looking across this vast expanse, and how do you get to the other side, how do you get to a solution that brings Paul home?”
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NDP's Jagmeet Singh rules out coalition government with Liberals after next election
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is ruling out the possibility of forming a coalition government with the Liberals if no party wins a clear majority after the next federal election.
Judih Weinstein Haggai, the last Canadian known to have been kidnapped by Hamas, confirmed dead
Judih Weinstein Haggai, the only Canadian citizen who was still missing amid the Israel-Hamas conflict and believed to be held in the Gaza Strip, has been reported dead.
Pierce Brosnan is in hot water, accused of trespassing in a Yellowstone thermal area
Pierce Brosnan, whose fictitious movie character James Bond has been in hot water plenty of times, is now facing heat in real life, charged with stepping out of bounds in a thermal area during a recent visit to Yellowstone National Park.
Ontario man charged after allegedly planning trip to U.S. for sex acts with kids
Durham police say they arrested a man Thursday after learning that he allegedly planned to travel to the United States in order to engage in sex acts with a woman and her young children.
Teen dead, another missing after falling through ice in Ottawa amid spate of similar incidents across Canada
A teenager is dead and another is still missing after four youths fell through the ice on the Rideau River in Ottawa's south end late Wednesday.
BREAKING Quebec Common Front of unions reaches proposed agreement in principle with province
The Common Front of unions that represents around 420,000 workers in Quebec has reached a proposed agreement in principle with Quebec.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard paroled years after persuading boyfriend to kill her abusive mother
Gypsy Rose Blanchard, the Missouri woman who persuaded an online boyfriend to kill her mother after she had forced her to pretend for years that she was suffering from leukemia, muscular dystrophy and other serious illnesses, was released Thursday from prison on parole.
Rescue efforts underway to evacuate 10 people after plane crash in N.W.T.
Rescue efforts are underway after a small aircraft crashed on Wednesday leaving 10 people stranded with injuries near a diamond mine about 300 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife.
More than 117,000 BlendJet portable blenders recalled over fire, laceration risk
BlendJet is recalling 117,286 of its portable blenders in Canada and 4.8 million in the United States over laceration and fire hazards after receiving dozens of injury reports.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Quebec Common Front of unions reaches proposed agreement in principle with province
The Common Front of unions that represents around 420,000 workers in Quebec has reached a proposed agreement in principle with Quebec.
-
Teen dead, another missing after falling through ice in Ottawa amid spate of similar incidents across Canada
A teenager is dead and another is still missing after four youths fell through the ice on the Rideau River in Ottawa's south end late Wednesday.
-
Montreal man who ate recalled cantaloupes launches class action lawsuit
A Montreal man who says he was hospitalized with salmonella poisoning after eating recalled cantaloupes has launched a proposed class action lawsuit against two companies that produced and distributed the fruit.
-
Man who died with wife and son in Alberta lake wasn't a risk-taker, says friend
An Edmonton man who died with his wife and eight-year-old son after their utility terrain vehicle went into a lake wasn't the kind of person to put his family at risk, says a friend.
-
Rescue efforts underway to evacuate 10 people after plane crash in N.W.T.
Rescue efforts are underway after a small aircraft crashed on Wednesday leaving 10 people stranded with injuries near a diamond mine about 300 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife.
-
Century-old heat records fall in B.C. as weather system brings warmth and wind
Unseasonably warm weather has broken temperature records in southern British Columbia, including century-old marks in the provincial capital.
World
-
Paul Whelan marks five years in Russian detention
Paul Whelan marked five years in Russian detention on Thursday – a grim milestone that the ex-U.S. Marine hoped he would never see. In the more than half a dozen phone conversations Whelan has had with CNN, he has expressed both confidence that the U.S. government is working to secure his release and immense frustration that those efforts have not yielded success.
-
World population will be more than 8 billion people on Jan. 1
The worldwide growth rate in the past year was just under 1 per cent. At the start of 2024, 4.3 births and two deaths are expected worldwide every second, according to the Census Bureau figures.
-
House where 4 University of Idaho students were killed is being demolished
Demolition began Thursday on the house where four University of Idaho students were killed last year, marking an emotional step for the victims' families and a close-knit community that was shocked and devastated by the brutal stabbings.
-
Israeli strikes across Gaza kill dozens of Palestinians, even in largely emptied north
Israeli forces bombarded cities, towns and refugee camps across Gaza on Thursday, killing dozens of people in a widening air and ground offensive against Hamas that has forced thousands more to flee from homes and shelters in recent days.
-
Stowaway found in airplane undercarriage at Paris airport in critical condition: source
A stowaway was found alive but in critical condition in the undercarriage bay of an Air Algeria airplane at Paris Orly airport on Thursday morning, a security source briefed on the matter told Reuters.
-
Mexican officials clear border camp as U.S. pressure mounts to limit migrant crossings
A ragged migrant tent camp next to the Rio Grande is a long way from Mexico's National Palace, where a U.S. delegation met this week with Mexico's president seeking more action to curb the surge of migrants reaching the U.S. border.
Politics
-
NDP's Jagmeet Singh rules out coalition government with Liberals after next election
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is ruling out the possibility of forming a coalition government with the Liberals if no party wins a clear majority after the next federal election.
-
Are we ready? Should we do this? The debate on expanding medical assistance in dying
The federal Liberals face a choice early in 2024: They can allow a sunset clause to take effect so that eligibility for medical assistance in dying expands to adults whose only reason for seeking it is a mental disorder, or they can postpone it further.
-
Sask. premier looks back on tumultuous year with Ottawa, feels province fared well in 2023
Following a year of uncertainty around the world – Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe believes his province has fared better than most in 2023 – pointing to efforts in making energy affordable and legislative endeavours such as the Parents' Bill of Rights.
Health
-
More than 117,000 BlendJet portable blenders recalled over fire, laceration risk
BlendJet is recalling 117,286 of its portable blenders in Canada and 4.8 million in the United States over laceration and fire hazards after receiving dozens of injury reports.
-
Montreal man who ate recalled cantaloupes launches class action lawsuit
A Montreal man who says he was hospitalized with salmonella poisoning after eating recalled cantaloupes has launched a proposed class action lawsuit against two companies that produced and distributed the fruit.
-
Recall of nearly 5 million portable blenders underway for unsafe blades and dozens of burn injuries
BlendJet is recalling about 4.8 million of its portable blenders over laceration and fire hazards after receiving dozens of injury reports.
Sci-Tech
-
New killer whale calf spotted with J pod on Boxing Day, researchers say
The endangered southern resident killer whales appear to have welcomed a new arrival this holiday season.
-
Here's what to know about a new orange-tongued lizard discovered in China
Scientists have discovered a new iguana species in China and say the new garden lizard has a unique distinguishing feature.
-
Apple wins bid to pause Apple Watch ban at U.S. appeals court
Apple scored a victory on Wednesday when a U.S. appeals court paused a government commission's import ban on some of the company's popular Apple smartwatches following a patent dispute with medical-technology firm Masimo.
Entertainment
-
Pierce Brosnan is in hot water, accused of trespassing in a Yellowstone thermal area
Pierce Brosnan, whose fictitious movie character James Bond has been in hot water plenty of times, is now facing heat in real life, charged with stepping out of bounds in a thermal area during a recent visit to Yellowstone National Park.
-
Taylor Swift helps drive U.K. vinyl sales to highest level since 1990
Vinyl sales have jumped 11.7 per cent so far in 2023 to 5.9 million units, according to preliminary figures released Thursday by the British Phonographic Industry, an association of U.K. record companies and labels.
-
Danny Masterson sent to state prison to serve sentence for rape convictions, mug shot released
Authorities said Wednesday that the 47-year-old Masterson has been admitted to North Kern State Prison, and they released his first prison mug shot.
Business
-
Five things to watch for in Canadian business in 2024
Here are five things to watch in Canadian business in 2024 as households and companies work through what is expected to be a challenging economic environment.
-
More than 117,000 BlendJet portable blenders recalled over fire, laceration risk
BlendJet is recalling 117,286 of its portable blenders in Canada and 4.8 million in the United States over laceration and fire hazards after receiving dozens of injury reports.
-
L’Oreal heiress Francoise Bettencourt Meyers is the first woman with a US$100 billion fortune, according to Bloomberg
The Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index lists Bettencourt Meyers as the 12th richest person, just ahead of Mukesh Ambani and behind Carlos Slim, who recently became the first person from Latin America to cross the US$100 billion threshold.
Lifestyle
-
They eat what? New Year's food traditions around the world
As the new year arrives around the world, special desserts abound, as do long noodles (representing long life), field peas (representing coins), herring (representing abundance) and pigs (representing good luck).
-
Toronto diner featured on Food Network TV show to close its doors before 2024
An iconic Toronto diner that was featured on a popular Food Network television show will be closing its doors at the end of the year.
-
1-2-3 and counting: Las Vegas weddings could hit record on New Year's Eve thanks to date's pattern
For better or for worse, a wave of couples saying 'I do' in Las Vegas on New Year's Eve could set a record for the city's busiest wedding day ever.
Sports
-
NCAA teammates Celebrini, Hutson and Willander chasing same dream at world juniors
Macklin Celebrini is thrilled his college teammates are getting the opportunity. He's also hoping to see them return to the NCAA bitterly disappointed.
-
Air Canada signs sponsorship deal with Professional Women's Hockey League
Air Canada has a sponsorship deal with the soon-to-launch Professional Women's Hockey League.
-
Hoops star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander named CP male athlete of the year
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took 2023 by storm, blossoming into a superstar on both the NBA and international stages. The basketball star from Hamilton, Ont., has added another feather to his cap, coming out on top of an impressive field to be named The Canadian Press male athlete of the year.
Autos
-
EV, hybrid and gas-powered: Some interesting cars coming in 2024
Next year will see the introduction of some new, genuinely affordable electric vehicles as well as a couple of interesting options for the ultra-wealthy. We'll also see the return of some classic model names.
-
Nearly 300K Honda vehicles from 2017 to 2020 recalled over engine failure risk
Honda Canada announced up to 297,836 vehicles have been affected by its latest recall due to a fuel pump defect potentially increasing the risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.
-
Honda recalling more than 2.5 million cars in U.S. due to fuel pump defect
Honda Motor's American arm is recalling more than 2.5 million vehicles in the U.S. due to a fuel pump defect that can increase risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.