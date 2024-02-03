World

    • Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan and wife convicted of marriage law violation in a fourth case

    FILE - Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, right, and Bushra Bibi, his wife, talk to the media before signing documents to submit surety bond over his bails in different cases, at an office of Lahore High Court in Lahore, Pakistan, Monday, July 17, 2023. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary, File) FILE - Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, right, and Bushra Bibi, his wife, talk to the media before signing documents to submit surety bond over his bails in different cases, at an office of Lahore High Court in Lahore, Pakistan, Monday, July 17, 2023. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary, File)
    Share
    ISLAMABAD -

    A Pakistani court on Saturday convicted and sentenced former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife to seven years in prison on a charge that their 2018 marriage violated the law, officials and a defense lawyer said.

    The verdict follows another case in which Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were sentenced to 14 years in prison on Wednesday for corruption. It comes ahead of Feb. 8 parliamentary elections in which Khan has already been disqualified because of his graft convictions.

    The lawyer for the couple, Intisar Panjutha, said the verdict was announced by Judge Qudrat Ullah a day after the trial ended. Khan and his family insist the trial is politically motivated.

    The prosecution said Khan and his wife violated the law that a woman must wait three months before marrying again. Bibi had been married previously.

    It was Khan's fourth conviction since 2022, when he was ousted from power. The sentences will be served concurrently.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News