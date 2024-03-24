Ocasio-Cortez defends accusing Israel of genocide in floor speech

Elon Musk's X to pay legal bills for Canadian doctor chastised over COVID-19 tweets
Elon Musk's X said it's funding legal bills for a Canadian doctor previously chastised by regulators for her tweets about COVID-19.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Sunday defended accusing Israel of genocide against the Palestinian people and advocating for cuts to U.S. military aid until humanitarian relief flows freely in Gaza.
Her decision to use the term genocide, as she did during a floor speech on Friday in the House chamber, was “taken with extraordinary gravity,” she said.
While she has openly condemned the violence in Gaza amid Israel’s war against Hamas, Ocasio-Cortez has typically been cautious about labeling Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians as genocide — a distinction in line with her tendency to use more conciliatory rhetoric on Israel than some of her ideological allies.
But the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza has “crossed the threshold of intent,” Ocasio-Cortez told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union.”
“As we speak, in this moment, 1.1 million innocents in Gaza are at famine’s door,” Ocasio-Cortez said in her speech Friday. “A famine that is being intentionally precipitated through the blocking of food and global humanitarian assistance by leaders in the Israeli government.
“If you want to know what an unfolding genocide looks like,” the New York Democrat added, “open your eyes.”
More than 32,000 people in the coastal enclave have been killed since the Israel-Hamas war began, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health.
All 2.2 million people in Gaza do not have enough food to eat, with half of the population on the brink of starvation and famine projected to arrive in the north “anytime between mid-March and May 2024,” according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification.
“What we are seeing here, I think, with a forced famine is beyond our ability to deny or explain away,” Ocasio-Cortez told Tapper. “There is no targeting of Hamas in precipitating a mass famine of a million people, half of whom are children.”
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appeared on CNN's State of the Union with Jake Tapper, defending accusing Israel of genocide against the Palestinian people. (CNN Newsource)
Her comments come as the Biden administration is hardening its stance ahead of key meetings this week between U.S. and Israeli officials.
Vice President Kamala Harris said Sunday that the U.S. would not rule out consequences for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government if he moves forward with a military offensive in Rafah, where more than a million people are crammed into a sprawling tent city, describing such a decision as a “mistake.”
“We have been clear in multiple conversations and in every way that any major military operation in Rafah would be a huge mistake. Let me tell you something, I have studied the maps. There’s nowhere for those folks to go,” she said on ABC’s “This Week.”
Harris’ remarks come as national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant are set to meet at the White House on Monday. They are expected to focus on continued efforts to get the remaining hostages held by Hamas released and the urgent need for more humanitarian aid to reach civilians in Gaza.
Based on recent negotiations, Israel agreed to a U.S. “bridging proposal” on the number of Palestinian prisoners to be released for every hostage held by Hamas, and the delegations are now waiting for a response from Hamas, CNN analyst Barak Ravid said Saturday on X, citing an unnamed senior Israeli official.
A diplomatic source briefed on the matter confirmed to CNN the accuracy of the information but said outstanding issues remain, including the entry of aid and “Israeli military repositioning” in Gaza.
The meeting between Sullivan and Gallant, a White House official told CNN, is different from the previously reported visit between Israeli officials and U.S. officials also set for this week, at which the two countries are likely to discuss alternatives to a ground offensive of Rafah.
Ocasio-Cortez told Tapper on Sunday that she disagrees with the Israeli government restricting the flow of food and aid until Hamas frees the hostages and lays down arms.
“We are talking about famine,” she said. “The actions of Hamas should not be tied to whether a 3-year-old can eat. The actions of Hamas do not justify forcing thousands, hundreds of thousands of people to eat grass as their bodies consume themselves. We and the Israeli government have the right to go after Hamas.
"But we are talking about population of millions of innocent Palestinians. We’re talking about collective punishment, which is in unjustifiable,” she concluded.
CNN’s Becky Anderson contributed to this report
Family and friends of those still missing after an attack that killed more than 130 people at a suburban Moscow concert hall waited for news of their loved ones as Russia observed a day of national mourning on Sunday.
CTV W5 puts the spotlight on 18-year-old Emily Nash, who appears to be the first Canadian, and among the youngest people in the world, to have a rare but extraordinary super memory.
The young framebuilding bike shop in Montreal Memento Cycles took home the top prize at the Philly Bike Expo for a bike painted in the trans flag colours with hopes of broadening representation in the industry.
Italy's one-euro-home sales have been attracting a lot of interest over the past few years, with dozens opting to snap up abandoned properties in some of the country's depopulated towns.
Having covered the Vatican for 27 years — that's three popes — Associated Press photographer Andrew Medichini has mastered snapping images of papal pomp.
Kate, the Princess of Wales, and her husband, Prince William, are said to be "extremely moved" by the public’s warmth and support following her shocking cancer announcement as tributes continued to pour in Sunday from around the world.
Greece would 'of course' be interested in purchasing Canada's liquefied natural gas if the resource could be made available to the Mediterranean country, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis says.
Trying to imagine fat, fuzzy white lambs, jumping one by one over a fence, is a well-known remedy for sleeplessness. When I used to try this, I would insert a dapper black sheep with a red bow tie now and again — a nod to my inner rebel.
A so-called “chickenpox party” was at the centre of a recent dispute between a B.C. family and their daycare provider, according to a decision from the Civil Resolution Tribunal.
Canada's Rachel Homan beat Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni 7-5 to win gold at the world women's curling championship.
A nonagenarian did not need medical care after her vehicle crashed into the front of a Tim Horton’s in northwest London Sunday afternoon.
For decades, the two families on opposite sides of Canada have been unwillingly bound by the legacy of the murder that rocked the Indigenous movement 49 years ago, sparking years of legal wrangling and publicity about who ordered the hit, who carried it out, and why.
Observances were held in Poland on Sunday to mark the 80th anniversary of the "Great Escape," an ingenious act of defiance during World War II in which 76 prisoners of war tunneled out of a German prisoner-of-war camp into a snowy forest.
Brazil's federal police Sunday arrested two men suspected of ordering the killing of a popular Rio de Janeiro councilwoman in 2018, a long-awaited step after years of society clamoring for justice.
Poland demanded an explanation from Russia on Sunday after one of its missiles strayed briefly into Polish airspace during a major missile attack on Ukraine, prompting the NATO member to activate F-16 fighter jets.
Italy on Sunday marked the 80th anniversary of one of the most horrific World War II massacres in German-occupied Italy with solemn commemorations and a performance of a symphony honouring the dead.
Threats against politicians have become "increasingly normalized" due to extremist narratives prompted by personal grievances and fuelled by misinformation or deliberate lies, warns a newly released intelligence report.
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Despite a brand new hospital and a hefty signing bonus, health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador still haven't recruited the oncologists they need for an expanded cancer care program on the province's west coast.
Layne French was on his way to pick up his parents from the airport when a coughing fit turned into something much worse.
Canadian discount store chain Giant Tiger is warning of a recent cybersecurity breach involving customer’s information.
The question of whether these artificial intelligence-based chatbots are delivering a mental health service or are simply a new form of self-help is critical to the emerging digital health industry — and its survival.
Kris Stewart has her hands full with two rambunctious, 10-week-old kittens after cloning her beloved cat Bear.
Kevin Bacon announced this week to a gym full of students from Utah’s Payson High School, where his iconic movie “Footloose” was filmed, that he will be making an appearance at the school’s final prom.
Kevin Hart, who rose from the open mics and comedy clubs of his native Philadelphia to become one of the country's most recognizable performers, will receive the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at a gala performance Sunday at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.
Artists from three corners of Canada's music scene were celebrated at the Juno Awards industry gala on Saturday as rapper Tobi, alternative singer Aysanabee and pop star Tate McRae emerged as big winners.
The spike in freight crime comes in lockstep with a ramp-up of more sophisticated, digitally savvy tactics that revolve around identity theft and drain the economy of millions of dollars, as the higher cost of living drives demand for pilfered products.
Recognizing the growing threat of fraud, the Canada Revenue Agency is taking a new approach to raise awareness and educate individuals with the knowledge to steer clear of scams, using a unique and interactive escape room.
The CEO of Flair Airlines says the company is committed to 'serving the needs of Canadian travellers' amid news that the company cut hundreds of flights in Canada this spring.
Usain Bolt's sprint world records were never in danger. Then again, even the world's fastest-ever human likely wouldn't have been so quick while balancing a tray with a croissant, a coffee cup and a glass of water through the streets of Paris, and without spilling it everywhere.
Shohei Ohtani plans to speak to the media Monday for the first time since the illegal gambling and theft allegations involving the Los Angeles Dodgers star and his interpreter emerged during the team’s trip to South Korea.
With the win, Canada will open the Copa América against defending champion Argentina in June 20 in Atlanta, plays Chile five days later at East Rutherford, New Jersey, and Chile on June 29 at Orlando, Fla.
A retreat in new car purchases helped push the country's retail sales down 0.3 per cent to $67 billion in January, Statistics Canada said Friday.
Gas prices are set to rise in Alberta next month, with the provincial government fully reinstating its fuel tax following a drop in oil prices.
Police are calling on the federal government to create a 'national action plan' to combat auto theft as it becomes increasingly violent, raising concerns at the Annual Auto Theft Summit in Peel Region.
Medicine Hat's mayor is essentially mayor in title only following a meeting of the southern Alberta city's council on Thursday.
Clendon Patrick was driving down the world's longest seasonal winter road located in Ontario's Far North this week when he saw a polar bear mother and her two cubs running down the road.
It takes a lot of patience and willpower to tackle a good puzzle; just ask Janet Hart who spent the last 14 months putting together one of the largest puzzles in the world.
After a harrowing ordeal where a young boy's fingers became trapped in a bathtub drain over the weekend, firefighters returned to the scene to deliver a special surprise for his bravery.
A senior "A" hockey team from southeast Saskatchewan is quietly gaining a huge following.
An American Elm that has grown in the parking lot outside the Calgary Stampede grounds for more than 125 years, will be removed this spring, but it will live on thanks to the Internet.
After returning home from an extended vacation in Costa Rica, a Montreal man got the surprise of the lifetime in the mail — the Quebec government thinks he's dead.
A community nestled in the Rocky Mountains is the only Canadian destination named on a list of the most beautiful small towns in the world.
For the second time this month, CTV News has learned that CT scans were unavailable at Surrey Memorial Hospital overnight due to staffing shortages.
A B.C. massage therapist has been suspended for 10 days for – among other things – submitting insurance claims for services she did not perform, according to the professional regulator.
A 9-year-old child suffered serious, life-altering injuries after being bitten and dragged by a dog in a waterfront playground Saturday morning, Toronto police said.
Police have released new details about two Toronto men arrested at a demonstration in the city's Midtown area on Sunday.
Around 100 families beat the rush to Southcentre Mall Sunday in order to participate in the shopping centre’s popular Sensory Easter event.
Many late-night TV watchers have heard of or even seen the movie The Great Escape. Now, thanks to a new exhibit from Calgary's Military Museums, fans of the film can learn the true story that inspired the movie.
Police report no one was injured when a semi tipped onto its side on Country Hills Boulevard Northeast.
Ottawa Fire Services says no injuries were reported after a fire broke out at a pharmacy along Bank Street in the Glebe Sunday morning.
The Ottawa airport authority and volunteers from a local rescue shelter are searching for Athena, a pregnant cat who has been lost in the parking garage of the Ottawa airport since Thursday.
Emergency services responded to a two-vehicle crash that sent three people to hospital in Orleans on Sunday morning.
The Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) suggestion that there is a link between a police intervention in a Montreal food bank and the "carbon tax" is being criticized with many involved with the situation.
New signs sprung up in the area around Hudson, Que.'s 'Sandy Beach' that say: 'Private Property. Do Not Enter,' angering residents who no longer have access to the prized spot along the water.
Police are investigating a shooting in Westmount Sunday afternoon.
Red Deer RCMP are warning of a new text message scheme involving speeding tickets.
Bodies and minds are just as affected by climate change as sea ice and forests, says University of Alberta scientist Sherilee Harper.
Power outages were stacking up as many parts of the Maritimes were battered with rain, wind, and heavy snow on Sunday morning.
A Maritime comedian will soon be on a national platform in hopes of bringing some laughs to some judges.
A 10-year-old girl from Nova Scotia has started a project which follows a topic which she holds close to her heart.
Winnipeg police have arrested a man for stealing from grocery stores over two dozen times.
A pair of Manitobans walked away with some hardware at the Juno awards Saturday night.
A Winnipeg mom is working to spread joy this Easter by getting the entire city involved in an Easter egg hunt.
The Regina Pats fell to the Moose Jaw Warriors 11-1 in what was their final game of the season after failing to make the playoffs with a 22-40-4-2 record.
Regina fire and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating after a body was recovered from an early morning house fire.
The provincial government is tackling the problem of vacant social housing units.
Waterloo regional police are investigating a single motor vehicle collision in Kitchener.
University flag football players from across Ontario came together to vie for the title as Laurier University hosted the Ontario Women’s Intercollegiate Football Association championship weekend.
Mary McFarlane is happy to be home after her two week long trip in Tanzania.
A local environmental group is rallying support against a proposed freeway around Saskatoon that would pass through two sensitive natural wetlands.
Saskatoon councillors are considering axing a 2018 policy that limits the number of commercial billboards on busy public roadways.
Saskatoon's black community gathered at Prairieland Park for the first-ever black business expo on Saturday.
Fire crews are still working to put out the blaze at the historic Empire Complex building in Timmins, Ont.
This winter marked the shortest ice road season anyone can remember on Temagami First Nation.
A Sarnia man has been charged after members of the Sarnia Police Service Operations Division responded to an altercation at the River City Vineyard, located at 260 Mitton St. N.
A university climate activist held a small protest Sunday at Harris Park, in hopes of saving centuries-old trees in downtown London, Ont.
A group of Wasaga Beach residents are on edge as they wait to learn if power at the hotel they call home will be shut off on Monday.
Barrie's Indian community celebrated the festival of Holi on Sunday.
Sunday marked the Jewish holiday of Purim, and synagogues throughout Simcoe County hosted services and parties.
Having worked at the Windsor Assembly Plant for 28 years, Bruce Qubinec knows there's a clear rivalry between Stellantis and Ford workers in Windsor — and a good ol' fashioned hockey game is the perfect way to settle the score.
Chatham-Kent firefighters attended the scene of a detached garage fire Saturday evening.
Young athletes from Windsor, Ont. are celebrating massive victories in combat sport tournaments across Canada and the U.S.
On the 33rd anniversary of Michael Dunahee’s disappearance, the Victoria Police Department says the missing person’s investigation remains active.
Although temperatures have cooled down in much of B.C. following a stretch of record-setting warm March weather, a small number of communities still broke daily maximum records on Saturday.
The latest funding to flow through British Columbia's Community Housing Fund will add nearly 600 rental homes to communities in the Interior and northern B.C.
Mounties in Kelowna are warning members of the public of "potential fraudsters" they say are collecting money for a charity that may not exist.
The Hurricanes wrapped up their regular season on a winning note Saturday night, defeating the Tigers 4-3 in overtime in a game played in Medicine Hat, Alta.
The Lethbridge Hurricanes lost their final home game of the 2023-24 regular season, dropping a 3-2 decision to Medicine Hat in overtime Friday night.
After a 25-year career with the Calgary Police Service, Mike Worden was sworn in as Medicine Hat's top cop in January 2021.
A trucking company based in Alberta has been fined $125,000 for environmental offences in northwestern Ontario that date back to 2021.
The province's Special Investigations Unit is probing an altercation in Thessalon, Ont. on Friday night where a man has survived a police shooting and is now in stable condition at a hospital.
Sault Ste. Marie hasn't quite "gone to the birds" but it is looking to become a "bird-friendly city."
Fish harvesters in Newfoundland and Labrador are declaring victory in their negotiations with the provincial government, and are heading home after a recent protest that brought out riot police in St. John's.
Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial government delivered its annual budget to a half-empty legislature Thursday, as opposition politicians boycotted the speech and protesters stared down riot police outside.
