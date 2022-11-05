Obama to Democrats: 'Sulking and moping is not an option'
The Democratic Party's most prominent figures warned that abortion, Social Security and democracy itself are at risk as they labored to overcome fierce political headwinds -- and an ill-timed misstep from President Joe Biden -- over the final weekend of the 2022 midterm elections.
"Sulking and moping is not an option," former President Barack Obama told several hundred voters on a blustery day in Pittsburgh.
"On Tuesday, let's make sure our country doesn't get set back 50 years," Obama said. "The only way to save democracy is if we, together, fight for it."
Obama was the first president, but not last, to rally voters Saturday in Pennsylvania, a pivotal state as voters decide control of Congress and key statehouses. Polls across America will close on Tuesday, but more than 36 million people have already voted.
By day's end, voters in the Keystone State also were to have heard directly from Biden as well as former President Donald Trump. And former President Bill Clinton was campaigning in New York.
Each was appearing with local candidates, but their words echoed across the country as the parties sent out their best to deliver a critical closing argument.
Not everyone, it seemed, was on message, however.
Even before arriving in Pennsylvania, Biden was dealing with a fresh political mess after upsetting some in his party for promoting plans to shut down fossil fuel plants in favour of green energy. While he made the comments in California the day before, the fossil fuel industry is a major employer in Pennsylvania.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. and chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, said the president owed coal workers across the country an apology.
"Being cavalier about the loss of coal jobs for men and women in West Virginia and across the country who literally put their lives on the line to help build and power this country is offensive and disgusting," Manchin said.
The White House said Biden's words were "twisted to suggest a meaning that was not intended; he regrets it if anyone hearing these remarks took offense" and that he was "commenting on a fact of economics and technology."
Democrats are deeply concerned about their narrow majorities in the House and Senate as voters sour on Biden's leadership amid surging inflation, crime concerns and widespread pessimism about the direction of the country. History suggests that Democrats, as the party in power, will suffer significant losses in the midterms.
Obama was accompanying Senate nominee John Fetterman, the lieutenant governor who represents his party's best chance to flip a Republican-held seat. Later Saturday, they were to appear in Philadelphia with Biden and Josh Shapiro, the nominee for governor.
Former President Donald Trump will finish the day courting voters in a working-class region in the southwestern corner of the state Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Senate nominee, and Doug Mastriano, who running for governor.
The attention on Pennsylvania underscores the stakes in 2022 and beyond for the tightly contested state. The Oz-Fetterman race could decide the Senate majority -- and with it, Biden's agenda and judicial appointments for the next two years. The governor's contest will determine the direction of state policy and control of the state's election infrastructure heading into the 2024 presidential contest.
Shapiro, the state attorney general, leads in polls over Mastriano, a state senator and retired Army colonel who some Republicans believe is too extreme to win a general election in a state Biden narrowly carried two years ago.
Polls show a closer contest to replace retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey.
In Pittsburgh, the gusting wind toppled several American flags from behind the podium as Fetterman spoke.
"Today, Dr. Oz is going to be standing with Donald Trump," Fetterman said, not noticing the fallen flags.
Obama acknowledged that voters are anxious after suffering through "some tough times" in recent years, citing the pandemic, rising crime and surging inflation.
"The Republicans like to talk about it, but what's their answer, what's their economic policy?" Obama asked. "They want to gut Social Security. They want to gut Medicare. They want to give rich folks and big corporations more tax cuts."
Obama and Fetterman hugged on stage after the speeches were over.
Saturday marked Obama's first time campaigning in Pennsylvania this year, though he has been the party's top surrogate in the final sprint to Election Day. He campaigned in recent days in Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada and Arizona, while Biden has spent more time in Democratic-leaning states where he's more welcome.
Biden opened his day in Illinois campaigning with Rep. Lauren Underwood, a two-term suburban Chicago lawmaker in a close race.
The president ticked through his administration's achievements, including the Inflation Reduction Action, passed in August by the Democratic-led Congress. It includes several health care provisions popular among elderly people and the less well-off, including a $2,000 cap on out-of-pocket medical expenses and a $35 monthly cap per prescription of insulin. The new law also requires companies that raise prices faster than overall inflation to pay Medicare a rebate.
"I wish I could say Republicans in Congress helped make it happen," Biden said of the legislation that passed along party lines.
Yet his comments from the day before about the energy industry -- and Manchin's fierce response -- may have been getting more attention.
"It's also now cheaper to generate electricity from wind and solar than it is from coal and oil," Biden said Friday in Southern California. "We're going to be shutting these plants down all across America and having wind and solar."
Pennsylvania has largely transitioned away from coal, but fossil fuel companies remain a major employer in the state.
The White House has worried privately for weeks that concerns about Fetterman's health might undermine his candidacy. Fetterman is still recovering from a stroke he suffered in May. He jumbled words and struggled to complete sentences in his lone debate against Oz last month, although medical experts say he's recovering well from the health scare.
Obama addressed Fetterman's stroke directly.
"John's stroke did not change who he is. It didn't change what he cares about," he said.
Despite his lingering health challenges, Fetterman railed against Oz and castigated the former New Jersey resident as an ultrawealthy carpetbagger who will say or do anything to get elected.
"I'll be the 51st vote to eliminate the filibuster, to raise the minimum wage," Fetterman said. "Please send Dr. Oz back to New Jersey."
Oz has worked to craft a moderate image in the general election and focused his attacks on Fetterman's progressive positions on criminal justice and drug decriminalization. Still, Oz has struggled to connect with some voters, including Republican voters who think he's too close to Trump, too liberal or inauthentic.
Trump's late rally in Latrobe is part of a late blitz that will also take him to Florida and Ohio. He's hoping a strong GOP showing will generate momentum for the 2024 run that he's expected to launch in the days or weeks after polls close.
Trump has been increasingly explicit about his plans.
At a rally Thursday night in Iowa, traditionally home of the first contest on the presidential nominating calendar, Trump repeatedly referenced his 2024 White House ambitions.
After talking up his first two presidential runs, he told the crowd: "Now, in order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again, OK? Very, very, very probably. Very, very, very probably."
"Get ready, that's all I'm telling you. Very soon," he said.
Madhani reported from Joliet, Illinois, and Peoples from New York. Associated Press writer Jill Colvin contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's what you need to know about the federal government's boosted GST credit payments
The federal government's boosted GST credits have gone out on Friday, and eligible Canadians can expect to see the money in their bank accounts or mailboxes in the coming days if they haven't already. CTVNews.ca explains what you need to know about the enhanced payments.
'We are so overwhelmed': Children's hospitals across Canada stretched as RSV cases, flu-like illnesses spike
Children's hospitals across Canada are struggling to handle a surge of young patients with viral infections, including RSV, in what pediatric health-care workers are calling their version of 2020.
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34
Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead Saturday at his home in Southern California. He was 34.
Ontario's fight against education workers over walkout to continue at labour hearing
Ontario's labour relations board risks undermining the province's labour laws if it fails to declare a walkout by education workers illegal, a government lawyer argued Saturday.
W5 Investigates | Secretly recorded footage exposes conditions at Ontario's roadside zoos
In the summer of 2022, advocacy group Animal Justice secretly documented conditions at so-called "roadside zoos" across Ontario. Saturday at 7 p.m., watch CTV W5's investigation into what happens at facilities with little oversight and regulation.
Christine Sinclair's new memoir details her career and advocating for women in sports
Christine Sinclair, one of the greatest soccer players in Canadian history, has released a personal memoir that focuses on her rise to fame, her family and being a role model for young women and girls.
What is blue carbon and why is it vital for mitigating Canada's carbon emissions?
Researchers have uncovered if Canada put more effort into conserving and maintaining coastal ecosystems, it would assist in achieving the 2030 carbon reduction targets and mitigating climate change effects.
Most Canadians turn clocks back one hour this weekend
The majority of Canadians will be able to get an extra hour of sleep this weekend, as clocks go back with the end of daylight time.
'You’ve humiliated me': Video shows Montreal police officers wrongly detain Black man, misplace key to handcuffs
Montreal police are facing questions about officer conduct in light of a video circulating widely on social media showing an innocent man detained after he was suspected of stealing his own vehicle and stuck in handcuffs after the key was misplaced.
Canada
-
Freeland defends decision not to impose windfall tax on oil and gas companies
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is standing by her government’s decision not to impose a windfall tax on oil and gas companies in this week’s fall economic statement, despite calls from the NDP to do so, and other G7 countries making a similar move.
-
Christine Sinclair's new memoir details her career and advocating for women in sports
Christine Sinclair, one of the greatest soccer players in Canadian history, has released a personal memoir that focuses on her rise to fame, her family and being a role model for young women and girls.
-
Ontario's fight against education workers over walkout to continue at labour hearing
Ontario's labour relations board risks undermining the province's labour laws if it fails to declare a walkout by education workers illegal, a government lawyer argued Saturday.
-
Deer hunters in northern Ontario fined $11k for illegal hunt
Two men are facing $11,000 in fines for illegally hunting an antlerless deer in 2020 near Fort Frances and trespassing to retrieve it.
-
Ontario looks to declare education worker walkout illegal as tens of thousand protest
The provincial government is calling on the Ontario Labour Relations Board to officially declare a Friday walkout by tens of thousands of education workers illegal.
-
'You’ve humiliated me': Video shows Montreal police officers wrongly detain Black man, misplace key to handcuffs
Montreal police are facing questions about officer conduct in light of a video circulating widely on social media showing an innocent man detained after he was suspected of stealing his own vehicle and stuck in handcuffs after the key was misplaced.
World
-
Obama to Democrats: 'Sulking and moping is not an option'
Barack Obama warned anxious Democrats on Saturday that abortion rights, Social Security and even democracy itself are at risk if Republicans seize congressional majorities next week. "Sulking and moping is not an option," the former president said in Pennsylvania.
-
Power blackouts hit Ukraine amid heavy Russian shelling
Ukraine's state electricity operator on Saturday announced blackouts in Kyiv and seven other regions of the country in the aftermath of Russia's devastating strikes on energy infrastructure.
-
'I've never been so terrified': 1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma
Residents in southeastern Oklahoma and northeastern Texas began assessing weather damage Saturday, working to recover from tornadoes and flash flooding in the region, killing at least one, injuring others and leaving homes and buildings in ruins, including a demolished church.
-
Israeli soldiers fatally shoot Palestinian rock thrower
The Palestinian Health Ministry said Saturday that Israeli forces shot and killed a young man in the occupied West Bank.
-
Iran Revolutionary Guard launches satellite-carrying rocket
Iran's powerful paramilitary Revolutionary Guard on Saturday launched a new satellite-carrying rocket, state TV reported, seeking to demonstrate the force's space prowess even as anti-government protests rage across the country.
-
Pope tells Bahrain youths to seek real advice, not Google
Pope Francis shifted gears Saturday in his visit to Bahrain to minister to the Gulf's Catholic community, presiding over a huge open-air Mass and then meeting with young people to give them a bit of fatherly advice: Don't just Google your questions about life decisions, he told them. Instead, find a parent, teacher or grandparent who can offer guidance.
Politics
-
Lich accused of 'selective' memory, MacKenzie testifies: Highlights from Friday's convoy commission testimony
Rounding out this week's public hearings as part of the Public Order Emergency Commission was prominent 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich's cross-examination, testimony from a pair of protest participants, Diagolon's Jeremy MacKenzie, and former RCMP officer Daniel Bulford. Here are the highlights.
-
Freeland defends decision not to impose windfall tax on oil and gas companies
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is standing by her government’s decision not to impose a windfall tax on oil and gas companies in this week’s fall economic statement, despite calls from the NDP to do so, and other G7 countries making a similar move.
-
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
Health
-
'We are so overwhelmed': Children's hospitals across Canada stretched as RSV cases, flu-like illnesses spike
Children's hospitals across Canada are struggling to handle a surge of young patients with viral infections, including RSV, in what pediatric health-care workers are calling their version of 2020.
-
Canada-wide amoxicillin shortage has pharmacists looking for alternatives
Pharmacists say amoxicillin, a common antibiotic, in formulations safe for children is becoming increasingly hard to stock, with some manufacturers saying they won't be able to supply it again until January 2023.
-
Pfizer study says updated COVID-19 boosters rev up protection
Pfizer's updated COVID-19 booster significantly revved up adults' virus-fighting antibodies, the company said Friday, releasing early findings from a rigorous study of the new shots.
Sci-Tech
-
Elon Musk's Twitter informs staff layoffs are set to begin
Elon Musk will begin laying off Twitter employees on Friday morning, according to a memo sent to staff. The email sent Thursday evening notified employees that they will receive a notice by 12 p.m. EDT Friday that informs them of their employment status.
-
Meet this giant fish that is helping to save the rainforest
Even in the most biodiverse rainforest of the world, the pirarucu, also known as arapaima, stands out.
-
Bumblebees play as humans and dogs do, study suggests
A first-of-its-kind study suggests that bumblebees play with objects just for fun, as humans or dogs do.
Entertainment
-
'The Crown' reloads with new leads and old troubles in a more disjointed fifth season
Questions of propriety about the fifth season of 'The Crown' premiering two months after Queen Elizabeth II's death are largely eclipsed by other issues, as the Netflix series reloads with new prestige talent in key roles and old troubles.
-
Canada's Josh Ross, Florida Georgia Line to perform during Grey Cup halftime show
Canadian artist Josh Ross is set to perform alongside Jordan Davis and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line at the Grey Cup.
-
Filmmaker Haggis finishes testimony, denies claims by women
Filmmaker Paul Haggis choked up and wiped away tears while finishing his defence Friday from the witness stand against a civil trial rape claim by a publicist.
Business
-
Twitter launches US$8 monthly subscription with blue checkmark
Twitter on Saturday launched a subscription service for $8 a month that includes a blue checkmark now given to verified accounts as new owner Elon Musk overhauls the platform's verification system.
-
Lowe's to sell Canadian business, including RONA stores, to private equity firm
Lowe's Companies, Inc. is selling its Canadian retail business to New York-based private equity firm Sycamore Partners for US$400 million plus a performance-based deferred consideration.
-
Influencers debate leaving Twitter, but where would they go?
Influencers, policy makers, journalists and other thought leaders are questioning whether they should stay on Twitter after Elon Musk's takeover.
Lifestyle
-
Time changes persist despite experts' consensus to end daylight time
Most Canadians will be turning the clocks back by an hour this weekend as various political moves to end seasonal time changes have yet to take broad effect -- but experts say we'd be better off without the twice-a-year shift.
-
The Powerball jackpot is set to be world's biggest-ever lotto prize. The drawing for $1.6B is Saturday
The "world's largest lotto prize ever offered" -- an estimated US$1.6 billion jackpot -- is now at stake in Saturday's Powerball drawing, the multi-state game operator said Friday.
-
Alternatives to dry shampoo amid mass recall of products
With more than 1.5 million dry shampoo products in Canada being recalled by Unilever, consumers are left wondering what they can use instead. CTVNews.ca rounds up some alternatives that can clean without harming hair or scalp.
Sports
-
Christine Sinclair's new memoir details her career and advocating for women in sports
Christine Sinclair, one of the greatest soccer players in Canadian history, has released a personal memoir that focuses on her rise to fame, her family and being a role model for young women and girls.
-
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime has win streak end in semifinal of Paris Masters
Felix Auger-Aliassime's win streak has come to an end as the Montreal native fell to Denmark's Holger Rune 6-4, 6-2 on Saturday in the semifinals of the Paris Masters.
-
Canada's Josh Ross, Florida Georgia Line to perform during Grey Cup halftime show
Canadian artist Josh Ross is set to perform alongside Jordan Davis and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line at the Grey Cup.
Autos
-
How low diesel supply in the U.S. could affect Canada
A low supply of diesel in the United States could have spillover effects here in Canada in the form of higher prices, experts predict.
-
Stellantis: Park older models due to 3 Takata air bag deaths
Stellantis and the U.S. government are warning owners of 276,000 older vehicles to stop driving them after Takata air bags apparently exploded in three more vehicles, killing the drivers.
-
Pilot project will see some WestJet planes running on sustainable fuel
For the next three months, anyone flying out of San Francisco to Calgary using WestJet will be part of the airline's commitment to helping the environment.