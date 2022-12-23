Notorious French serial killer freed from Nepal prison
Confessed French serial killer Charles Sobhraj was freed from prison in Nepal on Friday after serving most of his sentence for the murders of American and Canadian backpackers.
Sobhraj was driven out of Central Jail in Kathmandu in a heavily guarded police convoy to the Department of Immigration, where he will wait for his travel documents to be prepared.
The country's Supreme Court had ordered that Sobhraj, who was sentenced to life in prison in Nepal, be released because of poor health, good behavior and having already served most of his sentence. Life sentences in Nepal are 20 years.
The order also said he had to leave the country within 15 days.
Sobhraj's attorney Gopal Siwakoti Chitan told reporters that the request for the travel documents must be made by the immigration department to the French embassy in Nepal, which could take some time. Offices are closed over the weekend for the Christmas holiday.
The court document said he had already served more than 75% of his sentence, making him eligible for release, and he has heart disease.
The Frenchman has in the past admitted killing several Western tourists and he is believed to have killed at least 20 people in Afghanistan, India, Thailand, Turkey, Nepal, Iran and Hong Kong during the 1970s. However, his 2004 conviction in Nepal was the first time he was found guilty in court.
Sobhraj was held for two decades in New Delhi's maximum-security Tihar prison on suspicion of theft but was deported without charge to France in 1997. He resurfaced in September 2003 in Kathmandu.
His nickname, The Serpent, stems from his reputation as a disguise and escape artist.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Schools closed, travel headaches expected as storm takes aim at Ontario, Quebec
A major winter storm is bearing down on Ontario and Quebec, with residents being warned to reconsider travel plans as conditions could get hazardous.
WestJet proactively cancels flights at airports in B.C., Ontario, Quebec ahead of stormy weather
WestJet proactively cancelled flights at airports in British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec Thursday night as storm systems bore down on the regions, deepening a cascade of disruptions that have sent travellers scrambling.
Police investigating after missing 22-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., found dead
A 22-year-old woman from Coquitlam, B.C., who was reported missing Wednesday has been found dead.
'We feel safe': Ukraine teens find refuge in Canada
As Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, more than 100,000 Ukrainians have fled their war-torn country and found temporary refuge in Canada. One Canadian couple opened their home to help.
Experts clash on whether medically assisted dying system ready for expansion by March
Leading experts involved in developing an expansion of Canada's medically assisted dying regime to people whose sole underlying condition is a mental disorder are at odds over whether the expansion should be delayed.
These are Canada's most expensive ski resorts, according to a new survey
A new survey ranks Canada's 10 most expensive ski resorts based on the average cost of lodging for four nights, and three-day ski lift tickets for two people. These are the top contenders.
How different electric vehicles perform in cold weather, according to one analysis
Large swaths of Canada and the northern U.S. will be hit by energy-sapping cold weather this week. Here is how some of the most popular electric vehicles perform in cold weather compared to the manufacturers' listed range.
Canada's top doctor on preparing for the next battle with COVID-19, and future epidemics
Canada's chief public health officer says COVID-19 is still circulating at a "relatively high level" and other strains of influenza may surge in the new year. At the same time, governments need to invest in preparing for and preventing future epidemics, Dr. Theresa Tam says.
Ontario plows ahead with Greenbelt development plan in face of 'broad opposition'
The plan to build 50,000 homes in parts of Ontario’s Greenbelt is going ahead despite what the provincial government describes as 'broad opposition' to the proposal.
Canada
-
Schools closed, travel headaches expected as storm takes aim at Ontario, Quebec
A major winter storm is bearing down on Ontario and Quebec, with residents being warned to reconsider travel plans as conditions could get hazardous.
-
WestJet proactively cancels flights at airports in B.C., Ontario, Quebec ahead of stormy weather
WestJet proactively cancelled flights at airports in British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec Thursday night as storm systems bore down on the regions, deepening a cascade of disruptions that have sent travellers scrambling.
-
'Weather bomb' expected in Ontario, rest of Canada bracing for extreme cold, blizzards and freezing rain
Heading into the busiest travel period, Canadians are being advised by Environment Canada to postpone non-essential travel, as almost the whole country battles extreme winter conditions from cold to blizzard warnings.
-
Ontario plows ahead with Greenbelt development plan in face of 'broad opposition'
The plan to build 50,000 homes in parts of Ontario’s Greenbelt is going ahead despite what the provincial government describes as 'broad opposition' to the proposal.
-
Refugee charity says it's partnering with feds to resettle 600 LGBTQ2S+ Afghans
Rainbow Railroad, a charity that helps LGBTQ2S+ refugees find a safe home, says they are partnering with the Canadian government in order to resettle approximately 600 Afghans.
-
'We feel safe': Ukraine teens find refuge in Canada
As Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, more than 100,000 Ukrainians have fled their war-torn country and found temporary refuge in Canada. One Canadian couple opened their home to help.
World
-
Notorious French serial killer freed from Nepal prison
Confessed French serial killer Charles Sobhraj was freed from prison in Nepal on Friday after serving most of his sentence for the murders of American and Canadian backpackers.
-
Jan. 6 panel unveils report, describes Trump 'conspiracy'
The U.S. House Jan. 6 committee's final report asserts that Donald Trump criminally engaged in a 'multi-part conspiracy' to overturn the lawful results of the 2020 presidential election and failed to act to stop his supporters from attacking the U.S. Capitol, concluding an extraordinary 18-month investigation into the former U.S. president and the violent insurrection two years ago.
-
Argentina group IDs 131st baby stolen during dictatorship
DNA tests have confirmed that a man was taken from his mother as a baby during Argentina's dictatorship, a human rights group said Thursday, increasing the number of this type of case to 131.
-
Ukraine welcomes leader back from U.S., Putin dismisses trip
Ukrainians welcomed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy back from a wartime visit to the United States, hailing his trip as successful while Russian officials said Thursday that the visit only fuelled the conflict.
-
Taliban minister defends ban on women's university studies
The minister of higher education in the Taliban government on Thursday defended his decision to ban women from universities -- a decree that had triggered a global backlash.
-
Brazil's Lula taps 16 ministers ahead of inauguration
Brazil's president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, appointed 16 ministers on Thursday, tapping two members of his party who oversaw states in Brazil's northeast to run the country's education and welfare systems.
Politics
-
Prime Minister Trudeau, family headed to Jamaica for weeklong holiday vacation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to Jamaica after Christmas for a one-week vacation with his immediate family.
-
Trudeau signals shift away from humanitarian aid toward financing infrastructure
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is signalling a shift away from humanitarian aid toward funding infrastructure projects in developing countries.
-
'Freedom Convoy' lawyer sued over Nazi flag claim
A lawyer who represented 'Freedom Convoy' organizers has been sued for defamation after alleging a Toronto consultant carried a Nazi flag to discredit protesters.
Health
-
Experts clash on whether medically assisted dying system ready for expansion by March
Leading experts involved in developing an expansion of Canada's medically assisted dying regime to people whose sole underlying condition is a mental disorder are at odds over whether the expansion should be delayed.
-
Harmony Play & Go Playard bassinets and change tables recalled due to potential suffocation, entrapment hazards
Health Canada has issued a recall notice for various bassinets and change tables for Harmony Play & Go Playard products due to potential suffocation and entrapment hazards.
-
Canada's top doctor on preparing for the next battle with COVID-19, and future epidemics
Canada's chief public health officer says COVID-19 is still circulating at a "relatively high level" and other strains of influenza may surge in the new year. At the same time, governments need to invest in preparing for and preventing future epidemics, Dr. Theresa Tam says.
Sci-Tech
-
Have a safe trip: Oregon trains magic mushroom facilitators
California state Sen. Scott Wiener of San Francisco introduced a bill to legalize psilocybin and other psychedelic substances.
-
Astronauts embark on spacewalk after space debris triggered one-day delay
The International Space Station is set to receive its second solar power boost in a month during a spacewalk on Thursday. The event comes after a piece of wayward space garbage interfered with plans to carry out the spacewalk Wednesday.
-
Astronaut shares view of snowy Vancouver taken from International Space Station
Many stunning images have emerged since snow blanketed B.C.'s South Coast last weekend – but a new view from the International Space Station might take the cake.
Entertainment
-
Movie Reviews: 'Babylon' has a maximalist vision that offers a wild ride
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Babylon,' 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' and 'The Whale.'
-
Jurors deciding whether rapper Tory Lanez shot Megan Thee Stallion
Jurors began deliberations Thursday at the trial of rapper Tory Lanez, who is charged with shooting and wounding hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion in the feet.
-
Adnan Syed hired by Georgetown's prison reform initiative
Adnan Syed, who was released from a Maryland prison this year after his case was the focus of the true-crime podcast 'Serial,' has been hired by Georgetown University as a program associate for the university's Prisons and Justice Initiative, the university said.
Business
-
Statistics Canada to release October GDP data this morning
Statistics Canada is set to release its latest economic reading this morning.
-
Microsoft will fight U.S. over US$68.7B Activision Blizzard deal
Microsoft is headed for a battle with the Federal Trade Commission over whether the U.S. will block the tech giant's planned takeover of video game company Activision Blizzard.
-
Twitter's top global policy official departs as layoffs continue
Twitter Inc's public policy chief has left the company amid additional layoffs to the unit on Thursday, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, as billionaire owner Elon Musk continues to slash costs.
Lifestyle
-
Think Woody's weird? Meet the Happy Tree, Newfoundland's own talking Christmas tree
Before American talk show host Jimmy Fallon poked fun at Woody, Nova Scotia's creepily robotic Christmas tree, holiday shoppers in Newfoundland were already chuckling at the oddly frozen facial expressions of the Happy Tree in St. John's.
-
Meet the Brockville, Ont. couple that goes all-out for Christmas
While most people can't wait to decorate the outside of their home for Christmas, one Brockville, Ont. couple goes to the extreme on the inside with hundreds of decorations on display, including dozens of Christmas trees.
-
How virtual clothes could help solve fashion's waste problem
Fashion's ephemeral nature might seem an odd bedfellow for the blockchain, an online ledger that's designed to be permanent. But the industry is finding ways to harness it and other digital tools to reduce waste and push fashion into the future.
Sports
-
Hockey Canada releases list of invitees for upcoming world junior selection camp
Hockey Canada released the list of 29 camp invitees for the upcoming world junior championship, which starts Dec. 26 in Moncton and Halifax.
-
Pele's cancer worsens, kidneys and heart affected
Pele's health has worsened during his hospital stay to regulate his cancer medication, doctors said Wednesday.
-
Men can compete in artistic swimming at Paris Olympics
Men can compete in Olympic artistic swimming for the first time at the 2024 Paris Games, World Aquatics said on Thursday.
Autos
-
Canada moves to mandate electric vehicle sales starting in 2026
One-fifth of all passenger cars, SUVs and trucks sold in Canada in 2026 will need to run on electricity under new regulations Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault proposed Wednesday.
-
How different electric vehicles perform in cold weather, according to one analysis
Large swaths of Canada and the northern U.S. will be hit by energy-sapping cold weather this week. Here is how some of the most popular electric vehicles perform in cold weather compared to the manufacturers' listed range.
-
U.S. Postal Service pledges move to all-electric delivery fleet
In a major boost for U.S. President Joe Biden's pledge to eliminate gas-powered vehicles from the sprawling federal fleet, the Postal Service said Tuesday it will sharply increase the number of electric-powered delivery trucks -- and will go all-electric for new purchases starting in 2026.