Nikki Haley suspends her campaign and leaves Donald Trump as the last major Republican candidate

The five Canadians who died in a plane crash in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday have been identified as a family from a township north of Toronto.
Nikki Haley suspended her presidential campaign on Wednesday after being soundly defeated across the country on Super Tuesday, leaving Donald Trump as the last remaining major candidate for the 2024 Republican nomination.
Haley didn't endorse the former president in a speech in Charleston, South Carolina. Instead, she challenged him to win the support of the moderate Republicans and independent voters who supported her.
"It is now up to Donald Trump to earn the votes of those in our party and beyond it who did not support him. And I hope he does that," she said. "At its best, politics is about bringing people into your cause, not turning them away. And our conservative cause badly needs more people."
Haley, a former South Carolina governor and U.N. ambassador, was Trump's first significant rival when she jumped into the race in February 2023. She spent the final phase of her campaign aggressively warning the GOP against embracing Trump, whom she argued was too consumed by chaos and personal grievance to defeat President Joe Biden in the general election.
Her departure clears Trump to focus solely on his likely rematch in November with Biden. The former president is on track to reach the necessary 1,215 delegates to clinch the Republican nomination later this month.
Haley's defeat marks a painful, if predictable, blow to those voters, donors and Republican Party officials who opposed Trump and his fiery brand of "Make America Great Again" politics. She was especially popular among moderates and college-educated voters, constituencies that will likely play a pivotal role in the general election. It's unclear whether Trump, who recently declared that Haley donors would be permanently banned from his movement, can ultimately unify a deeply divided party.
Haley planned to address donors on a Zoom meeting Wednesday afternoon, according to two people familiar with the plans.
Trump on Tuesday night declared that the GOP was united behind him, but in a statement shortly afterward, Haley spokesperson Olivia Perez-Cubas said, "Unity is not achieved by simply claiming, 'We're united."'
"Today, in state after state, there remains a large block of Republican primary voters who are expressing deep concerns about Donald Trump," Perez-Cubas said. "That is not the unity our party needs for success. Addressing those voters' concerns will make the Republican Party and America better."
Haley has made clear she doesn't want to serve as Trump's vice president or run on a third-party ticket arranged by the group No Labels. She leaves the race with an elevated national profile that could help her in a future presidential run.
Swiftly following her speech Wednesday, Trump's campaign in a fundraising email falsely claimed that Haley had endorsed his candidacy and did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the message. Earlier this week, Haley said she no longer feels bound by a pledge that required all GOP contenders to support the party's eventual nominee in order to participate in the primary debates.
In a social media post, Trump continued to mock his former rival, while at the same time extending an invitation to "all of the Haley supporters to join the greatest movement in the history of our Nation. BIDEN IS THE ENEMY, HE IS DESTROYING OUR COUNTRY," he wrote. "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"
On Wednesday, Biden welcomed any voters who had backed Haley, acknowledging Trump's previous rejection of her supporters.
"Donald Trump made it clear he doesn't want Nikki Haley's supporters. I want to be clear: There is a place for them in my campaign," Biden said in a statement. "I know there is a lot we won't agree on. But on the fundamental issues of preserving American democracy, on standing up for the rule of law, on treating each other with decency and dignity and respect, on preserving NATO and standing up to America's adversaries, I hope and believe we can find common ground."
A group that had targeted independents and Democrats to vote for Haley over Trump in Republican primaries is now pushing those voters to back Biden in November. On Wednesday, Primary Pivot said it was "pivoting" again with a new initiative -- Haley Voters for Biden -- which might ultimately amount to basically encouraging Democrats to revert back to supporting their party's likely eventual nominee.
By staying in the campaign until now, Haley drew enough support from suburbanites and college-educated voters to highlight Trump's apparent weaknesses with those groups.
In AP VoteCast surveys conducted among Republican primary and caucus voters in Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina, between 61 per cent and 76 per cent of Haley's supporters said they would be so dissatisfied if Trump became the GOP nominee that they wouldn't vote for him in the November general election. Voters in the early Republican head-to-head contests who said they wouldn't vote for Trump in the fall represented a small but significant segment of the electorate: two in 10 Iowa voters, one-third of New Hampshire voters, and one-quarter of South Carolina voters.
Haley leaves the 2024 presidential contest having made history as the first woman to win a Republican primary contest. She beat Trump in the District of Columbia on Sunday and in Vermont on Tuesday.
She had insisted she would stay in the race through Super Tuesday and crossed the country campaigning in states holding Republican contests. Ultimately, she was unable to knock Trump off his glide path to a third straight nomination.
Haley's allies note that she exceeded most of the political world's expectations by making it as far as she did.
She had initially ruled out running against Trump in 2024. But she changed her mind and ended up launching her bid three months after he did, citing among other things the country's economic troubles and the need for "generational change." Haley, 52, later called for competency tests for politicians over the age of 75 -- a knock on both Trump, who is 77, and Biden, who is 81.
Her candidacy was slow to attract donors and support, but she ultimately outlasted all of her other GOP rivals, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Tim Scott, her fellow South Carolinian whom she appointed to the Senate in 2012. And the money flowed in until the very end. Her campaign said it raised more than US$12 million in February alone.
She gained popularity with many Republican donors, independent voters and the "Never Trump" crowd, even though she criticized the criminal cases against him as politically motivated and pledged that, if president, she would pardon him if he were convicted in federal court.
Adriana Gomez Licon in Charleston, South Carolina, and Thomas Beaumont in Des Moines, Iowa, contributed to this report.
Michael Spavor, one of two Canadians imprisoned for nearly three years in China, has resolved a legal matter with the Canadian government, his lawyer confirmed Wednesday.
A Grade 7 and 8 teacher at a Toronto school has been identified as the victim in a homicide in Vaughan.
B.C. property owners have been ordered to stop interfering with their neighbours' attempts to build a backyard fence, with a judge describing their conduct during the lengthy dispute as "malicious and escalating."
A New Mexico jury on Wednesday found 'Rust' armourer Hannah Gutierrez guilty of involuntary manslaughter, ending a trial over Hollywood's first on-set fatal shooting in nearly 30 years.
An Ontario family says they’re 'thrilled' the provincial government has moved to wipe out a tool used so often by scammers that it has been used to claim some $1 billion worth of value from properties across the province.
Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives appear to be on cruise control to a rendezvous with the leader's prime ministerial ambition, but in his latest column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin questions whether the Conservative leader may be peaking too soon.
Gilbert Merasty was already a proud father of five. Now he has four more babies to help raise.
A former British Columbia cabinet minister quit the New Democrat government Wednesday, citing antisemitism in the party caucus and indifference towards the problem.
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has awarded a couple and their property investment company more than $5 million in damages for what he describes as "a real estate development project gone terribly wrong."
Toronto police have identified the man fatally shot in Rexdale earlier this week as a resident of British Columbia.
Two Chinese community organizations are suing the RCMP for defamation after the national police force alleged they were operating as 'police stations' for the Chinese government.
For working parents with young children, daycare is an essential. However, for a growing number of families across Canada, finding a spot may feel more like a luxury.
Britain has circulated a draft U.N. resolution calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities in conflict-wracked Sudan ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which begins soon.
British Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt sought Wednesday to bolster spirits within his Conservative Party with another tax cu, hoping it can turn the political tide ahead of a general election this year.
SpaceX would acquire public land in Texas to expand its rocket-launch facilities under a tentative deal that is moving forward after months of opposition from nearby residents and officials near the U.S.-Mexico border.
A missile attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels on a commercial ship in the Gulf of Aden on Wednesday killed three of its crew members and forced survivors to abandon the vessel, the U.S. military said.
A total of 8,565 migrants died on land and sea routes worldwide last year, the UN migration agency said Wednesday, a record high since it began counting deaths a decade ago.
A Royal Caribbean cruise employee is accused of hiding cameras inside bathrooms of passenger cabins to spy on guests, including underage girls.
The Canadian government moved Wednesday to restrict two firms tied to the controversial ArriveCan app from bidding on future federal contracts. First, GC Strategies — the company at the heart of the scandal surrounding the ArriveCan app — was banned from participating in federal procurements with security requirements. Then, Coradix was suspended.
Government officials say online hate speech would have to portray a group as 'inherently violent' or 'unhuman' to meet the threshold for investigation by a human-rights tribunal under a newly proposed law.
Sixteen years ago, Claire Gannon almost died due to unforeseen complications during the birth of her son. A blood transfusion saved her, leaving her forever grateful to blood donors and inspired to donate herself – but she couldn't.
Markham Stouffville Hospital family physician Allan Grill says Ontario is facing a 'crisis' in family doctor shortages, as an Ontario medical association warns that a large and potentially growing proportion of residents aren't attached to a family doctor at all.
Warmer-than-usual weather is causing allergy symptoms to flare up earlier than normal or even get worse for some allergy sufferers in Canada.
Drones and robots will be put to work in the orchards of Kelowna this spring as part of a pilot project to promote what the equipment maker calls "precision farming."
Archaeologists say they have discovered what may be the largest mass grave ever excavated in Europe at a site in southern Germany.
The James Webb Space Telescope since becoming operational in 2022 has uncovered numerous surprises about what things were like in the universe's early stages. We now can add one more - observations of a galaxy that was already "dead" when the universe was only five per cent of its current age.
A new series about the 'Dark Side of Kids TV' will feature former Nickelodeon child star Drake Bell sharing his account of abuse he says he experienced while working in entertainment as a minor.
From the start, the case was highly unusual: a criminal prosecution centered on the disputed ownership of a cache of hand-drafted lyrics to 'Hotel California' and other Eagles hits. Its end was even more unexpected.
Via Rail says no one was hurt after the engine of a Montreal to Toronto train caught fire near Cornwall, Ont. Wednesday afternoon.
Since sharing the stories of four Bank of Montreal customers fighting to get some form of restitution after they had thousands of dollars stolen from their accounts, CTV News Ottawa has been flooded with emails from Canadians who are facing similar situations.
A former software engineer at Google has been charged with stealing artificial intelligence trade secrets from the company while secretly working with two companies based in China, the U.S. Justice Department said Wednesday.
Every day at Madameek Lebanese Restaurant in Petawawa, Ont., Hani Diab is filling orders for shawarmas and salads, but he is also fulfilling his son's dream.
Recent headlines about Camembert’s imminent death due to a fungal crisis have caused panic among fans of this historic fromage. Scientists, it seems, have warned that problems with French cheese's industrial production may have long-term consequences for its future.
Los Angeles FC coach Steve Cherundolo was fined US$10,000 by Major League Soccer on Wednesday for complaining that last weekend's game against Salt Lake was played amid snow and lightning.
Skate Canada's position is that the ISU did not appropriately apply Rule 353, which states 'competitors having finished the competition and who initially placed lower than the disqualified competitor will move up accordingly in their placement.'
The Ontario Hockey League announced Wednesday it has suspended two members of the Sudbury Wolves for the remainder of the season and part of the playoffs for violating the league’s social media policy.
Waterloo regional police are looking for suspects after a Lamborghini was stolen from Wilmot Township.
After her son suddenly died, an Ontario mother is in disbelief that she is on the hook to make car payments on his behalf for the next seven years – even though she doesn't drive.
British police said Monday that they have recovered a Ferrari stolen from Austrian Formula One driver Gerhard Berger in Italy almost three decades ago.
