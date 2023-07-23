New Zealand's justice minister resigns after facing criminal charges in car crash

New Zealand Justice Minister Kiri Allan reacts during a news conference at Parliament in Wellington, New Zealand, June 26, 2023. (Mark Mitchell/NZ Herald via AP) New Zealand Justice Minister Kiri Allan reacts during a news conference at Parliament in Wellington, New Zealand, June 26, 2023. (Mark Mitchell/NZ Herald via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social