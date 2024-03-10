National Guard soldiers and Border Patrol agent killed in Texas helicopter crash are identified

The Oscars carpet opens with strong metallics, reds and some Old Hollywood glam
The Oscars red carpet opened Sunday for Hollywood's big night with a show of black, metallics and another drop-dead gorgeous gown worn by Laverne Cox.
A National Guard soldier from New York who was seriously injured in the crash of a helicopter flying over the U.S.-Mexico border remained hospitalized Sunday while authorities released the names of the two National Guard soldiers and a Border Patrol agent who were killed.
The three killed Friday in the crash near Rio Grande City were: Chief Warrant Officer 2 Casey Frankoski, 28, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 John Grassia, 30, both with the New York National Guard; and Border Patrol Agent Chris Luna, 49. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
The UH-72 Lakota helicopter was assigned to the federal government's border security mission when it went down, according to a statement released by Joint Task Force North, a military unit that supports Customs and Border Protection.
The injured soldier was from the New York National Guard, according to the National Guard Bureau. The soldier, whose name isn't being released, was the aircraft crew chief. The soldier remained hospitalized, according to a release posted by the New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs.
Major General Ray Shields, the adjutant general of New York, said in the release that they are "shocked and devastated" by the deaths of Frankoski and Grassia, and are "praying for the quick recovery" of the injured crew chief.
U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Commissioner Troy Miller said in a statement that they were "heartbroken" by the death of Luna, who is survived by his wife and two children, parents and brother.
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement that they are hoping for the injured national guardsman's "swift recovery," and said his thoughts and the "deepest condolences" of the department were with the families of those killed.
Grassia, who was a New York state trooper, was from Schenectady, New York, and he enlisted in the New York Army National Guard in 2013 as a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter maintenance specialist, according to the New York State Division of Military & Naval Affairs. The release said that Frankoski, of Rensselaer, New York, enlisted in the New York Army National Guard in 2016 and she trained to become a UH-60 Black Hawk and UH-72 Lakota helicopter pilot.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement that she was "deeply saddened" by the deaths of Grassia and Frankoski.
"There is no greater calling than service to and defence of your country," she said.
Frankoski and Grassia were assigned to Detachment 2, Company A, 1st Battalion, 244th Aviation Regiment. Luna was assigned to the Border Patrol's Rio Grande City Station.
The helicopter that crashed was assigned to the District of Columbia Army National Guard, according to the New York State Division of Military & Naval Affairs release.
The border region is heavily patrolled by both state and federal authorities, including routine aerial surveillance.
In January, a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter patrolling the state's border with Mexico lost power and crashed, officials said at the time. The co-pilot suffered a minor hand injury and the helicopter was significantly damaged. That helicopter was flying as part of Operation Lone Star, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's nearly US$10 billion border mission that has tested the federal government's authority over immigration.
Stars are arriving at the 96th Academy Awards, where protests over Israel's war in Gaza are taking place near the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Some of the world's biggest actors and musicians will be attending Hollywood's most anticipated event this Sunday. Here's how you can watch the Oscars live.
Ontario Provincial Police have released new details following a gunfire exchange between two suspects and police that left one man dead and a bystander seriously injured in northern Ontario.
Change is in the works that will give Canadian consumers and businesses significantly more control over their financial data, including who they share it with, in what’s known as open banking.
Many companies had to manage employee discontent when calling them back to the office as risks from the Covid-19 pandemic eased. And now that they’re back, employers are having to address a new issue: some employees have forgotten how to behave in the office.
Ukrainian and allied officials Sunday criticized Pope Francis for saying that Kyiv should have the 'courage' to negotiate an end to the war with Russia, a statement many interpreted as a call for Ukraine to surrender.
Joey Votto took to social media to show that dreams really do come true after he officially signed with his hometown team, the Toronto Blue Jays.
The first photo of Kate, the Princess of Wales, since her abdominal surgery nearly two months ago was issued Sunday along with a statement thanking the public for its support.
Canada is planning to send an official to an emergency meeting about Haiti that is called for tomorrow.
The union representing workers at Ontario Northland, Unifor Local 103, has reached a tentative agreement with the crown corporation.
A candlelight vigil for the six victims who were tragically killed in Barrhaven on Wednesday is taking place Saturday.
W5 visited Richmound, Sask., to learn more about the self-described 'Queen of Canada,' who controversially moved to the rural village with her followers last year.
Nearly three dozen bodies were removed from a funeral home in northern England, and a man and woman were arrested Sunday on suspicion of fraud and preventing a lawful burial, police said.
Officials saw the crescent moon Sunday night in Saudi Arabia, home to the holiest sites in Islam, marking the start of the holy fasting month of Ramadan for many of the world's 1.8 billion Muslims.
A driver who plowed into the gates of Buckingham Palace has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, London police said Sunday.
A U.S. Army vessel carrying equipment for building a temporary pier in Gaza was on its way to the Mediterranean on Sunday, three days after U.S. President Joe Biden announced plans to increase aid deliveries by sea to the besieged enclave where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are going hungry.
The cacophonous wail of the shofar was loud, mournful and lasted nearly two minutes as dozens of Jews blew on rams' horns Sunday to wake up others to the plight of the estimated 100 hostages still held in Gaza.
The federal government has a small margin to increase spending in the upcoming budget without raising taxes, if it plans to stay within the fiscal anchors outlined in the fall economic update, according to Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux.
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the federal government will cap the annual alcohol excise tax increase on beer, spirits and wine at two per cent for an additional two years.
Latvian Defence Minister Andris Sprūds says he’s been assured by his Canadian counterpart that Canada plans to meet the NATO spending target of two per cent of GDP on defence.
A clinical trial’s encouraging results won U.S. Food and Drug Administration breakthrough therapy status for an LSD formulation to treat generalized anxiety disorder, Mind Medicine Inc. announced Thursday.
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items this week, including overheated adapters and hot peppers with undeclared gluten.
Drinking two litres or more per week of artificially sweetened beverages raised the risk of an irregular heartbeat called atrial fibrillation by 20 per cent when compared to people who drank none, a new study found.
Issues with surveillance systems like cameras and doorbells continue to make headlines, stoking security and privacy concerns, reminding people who own smart home gadgets that some devices intended to make homes safer or more convenient continue to pose some serious security risks.
New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez takes on a powerful new opponent in court: Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, and its CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
A retired DNA scientist for Colorado's state crime laboratory is under investigation over suspicion she manipulated genetic test results in several hundred cases dating back at least 15 years, state officials said on Friday.
Ryan Gosling and Celine Song are among the Canadians vying for Oscars tonight at a star-studded ceremony in Los Angeles.
Statistics Canada will release Wednesday its national balance sheet and financial flow accounts figures for the fourth quarter of 2023. The figures, which will include the latest reading on the household-debt-to-income ratio, come as high interest rates continue to squeeze Canadians' budgets.
Technology that tracks your location at work and the time you're spending in the bathroom. A program that takes random screenshots of your laptop screen. A monitoring system that detects your mood during your shift.
Parents are distressingly aware of the distractions and the mental health issues associated with smartphones and social media. But teachers say parents might not realize how much those struggles play out at school.
The first photo of Kate, the Princess of Wales, since her abdominal surgery nearly two months ago was issued Sunday along with a statement thanking the public for its support.
Vladimir Tarasenko scored his first two goals as a Panther and Florida beat the Calgary Flames 5-1 on Saturday.
Dave Ritchie, who was the head coach of the B.C. Lions for their iconic '94 Grey Cup victory over the Baltimore Stallions, died Saturday. He was 85.
Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua stopped Francis Ngannou in the second round on Saturday, dominating his matchup with the ex-UFC heavyweight champ.
An Ontario family said they were shocked to learn that repairing their 2018 van would cost them more than $55,000.
Battery electric vehicles will be, on average, cheaper to produce than a comparable internal combustion engine by 2027 thanks to new manufacturing methods that are lowering production costs, market research firm Gartner said on Thursday.
Waterloo regional police are looking for suspects after a Lamborghini was stolen from Wilmot Township.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.