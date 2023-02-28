Moldova expels 2 foreigners caught in 'destabilization' plot

Moldova's Prime Minister Dorin Recean takes the oath during the swearing-in ceremony in Chisinau, Moldova, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Aurel Obreja) Moldova's Prime Minister Dorin Recean takes the oath during the swearing-in ceremony in Chisinau, Moldova, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Aurel Obreja)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canadian-founded company develops first AI-designed COVID-19 drug, starts clinical trials

For the first time ever, a drug for COVID-19 designed with artificial intelligence is headed to clinical trials. Insilico Medicine, a Hong Kong-based AI pharmaceutical company, announced last Thursday its ISM3312 therapeutic would be starting clinical trials in China after its preclinical studies found that the drug "significantly reduces" viral load and inflammation in the lungs.

Insilico Medicine's AI-powered robotics lab is seen in this handout photo. (Insilico Medicine)

Canada

World

  • China purging 'Western erroneous views' from legal education

    China has ordered closer adherence to the dictates of the ruling Communist Party and leader Xi Jinping in legal education, demanding that schools 'oppose and resist Western erroneous views' such as constitutional government, separation of powers, and judicial independence.

    People wearing face masks stand near a wall displaying the words 'Xi Jinping rule of law ideology learning ground' in Beijing on Dec. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

  • Israeli PM's ultranationalist ally quits as deputy minister

    An ultranationalist ally of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has tendered his resignation as a deputy minister in the new government. Avi Maoz's departure was the first crack in Netanyahu's ruling coalition, which assumed office in late December after securing a parliamentary majority in the November elections.

  • Suspected schoolgirl poisoning attacks rattle a shaken Iran

    Over the past three months, hundreds of young girls attending different schools in Iran have become overpowered by what are believed to be noxious fumes wafting into their classrooms. Officials in Iran's theocracy initially dismissed these incidents, but now describe them as intentional attacks.

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social