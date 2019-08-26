A photo of Melania Trump leaning in for a kiss from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the G7 summit in France was quickly turned into an internet meme Monday with people likening the moment to a Vogue ad and a Harlequin romance novel.

“My wish for all of you is that you find someone who looks at you the way Melania Trump looks at Justin Trudeau,” wrote one user.

“Melania is ready to risk it all,” wrote comedian Loni Love.

One user edited the photo to look like the cover of a Harlequin romance novel titled “Be Best in Bed,” referring to the First Lady’s oft-mocked anti-bullying campaign called “Be Best.”

“Trudeau’s policies were foreign, but his touch was not,” wrote Twitter user bornmiserable. “While Trump surrendered himself to Russia and North Korea, the First Lady surrendered herself to the Prime Minister of Canada... and her heart.”

Others pointed out a similarly popular moment from 2017 when U.S. President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka was pictured looking at Trudeau during a roundtable event. “Too bad that Trudeau isn’t as popular with Donald as he is with Melania and Ivanka…” wrote another user.

Melania is ready to risk it all #Trudeau pic.twitter.com/lEz5sjuQBD — Loni Love (@LoniLove) August 26, 2019

turned the photo of Justin Trudeau, Melania Trump, and Donald Trump into a Harlequin novel cover pic.twitter.com/IOJpaxc9dn — Born Miserable (@bornmiserable) August 25, 2019

#G7Biarritz: Brigitte Macron kisses Donald Trump and Melania Trump kisses Justin Trudeau. ������������ pic.twitter.com/ntvdmunyF2 — Ali Özkök (@Ozkok_A) August 26, 2019

This is the real life version of that stock photo with the guy turning his head, just with the genders reversed. pic.twitter.com/M6Kx48wuQW — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) August 26, 2019