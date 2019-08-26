Melania and Trudeau cheek-kiss gets meme treatment
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets Melania Trump as she arrives for a family photo with husband U.S. President Donald Trump during the G7 Summit in Biarritz, France on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Published Monday, August 26, 2019 2:02PM EDT
A photo of Melania Trump leaning in for a kiss from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the G7 summit in France was quickly turned into an internet meme Monday with people likening the moment to a Vogue ad and a Harlequin romance novel.
“My wish for all of you is that you find someone who looks at you the way Melania Trump looks at Justin Trudeau,” wrote one user.
“Melania is ready to risk it all,” wrote comedian Loni Love.
One user edited the photo to look like the cover of a Harlequin romance novel titled “Be Best in Bed,” referring to the First Lady’s oft-mocked anti-bullying campaign called “Be Best.”
“Trudeau’s policies were foreign, but his touch was not,” wrote Twitter user bornmiserable. “While Trump surrendered himself to Russia and North Korea, the First Lady surrendered herself to the Prime Minister of Canada... and her heart.”
Others pointed out a similarly popular moment from 2017 when U.S. President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka was pictured looking at Trudeau during a roundtable event. “Too bad that Trudeau isn’t as popular with Donald as he is with Melania and Ivanka…” wrote another user.