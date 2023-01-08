Mazatlán mayor reassures tourists following Mexican cartel violence
The mayor of a Mexican city caught up in a wave of drug cartel violence last week wasted little time reassuring Canadians and other foreign visitors that his city is safe for travellers.
Edgar Gonzalez, in a video posted online by the City of Mazatlán, strolled through his city's historic centre on Friday, shaking hands and posing for pictures with tourists.
"These same tourists who are practically established in Mazatlán are very confident, very calm, we see them in the historic centre relaxed, calm, no problems, not worried, they are in the restaurants, in the streets, in the galleries, on the boardwalk, everywhere completely relaxed, calm," Gonzalez said in a news release that was translated and posted to Facebook by a regional travel organization.
A number of Canadian tourists in the northwestern area of Mexico had to remain in their hotels for several days after the arrest of a major alleged drug cartel leader led to violence in the region.
Some described the area as "back to normal" on the weekend, while others suggested an atmosphere of uneasiness persisted.
Several airports that had closed due to the violence had reopened by Saturday, and flights resumed from Mazatlán to cities in Western Canada including Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg and Vancouver.
Global Affairs on Sunday continued to advise Canadians travelling in Sinaloa, the state where Mazatlán is located, to avoid non-essential travel "due to high levels of violence and organized crime," but exempted Mazatlán itself from that warning.
Gonzalez noted that many tourists who visit the city return to live there, and that they themselves defend and promote that Mazatlán is calm and should be visited.
"It gives me a lot of peace and joy to see that everyone is on the streets," Gonzalez said in the news release.
Alyssa Johnson of Onward and Outward Travel in Edmonton said customers didn't seem to be put off by news reports about the violence.
"I think it's pretty isolated in one area," Johnson said, noting she'd just booked a trip for the Cancun area.
Mazatlán also posted a news release that noted business associations stepped up to help travellers whose flights out of the region were delayed due to the events, providing a number of free hotel rooms and meals.
Priority was given to low-income tourists, the elderly and those with disabilities, the release stated.
The violence followed the arrest of alleged drug trafficker Ovidio (The Mouse) Guzman, who is a son of former cartel boss Joaquin (El Chapo) Guzman.
The Canadian government issued a shelter-in-place advisory on Thursday, saying the widespread violence included burning cars, exchanges of fire and threats to essential infrastructure, including airports.
People who posted to a social media group for expats in Mexico said the violence was limited to isolated areas, and that they felt the advisories were just for precaution.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2023.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Prince Harry defends explosive memoir that lays bare rifts in Royal Family
Prince Harry has defended his decision to publish a memoir that lays bare rifts inside the Royal Family, saying it's an attempt to 'own my story' after 38 years of 'spin and distortion' by others.
Mazatlán mayor reassures tourists following Mexican cartel violence
The mayor of a Mexican city caught up in a wave of drug cartel violence last week wasted little time reassuring Canadians and other foreign visitors that his city is safe for travellers.
Pro-Bolsonaro protesters storm Brazil government offices, hundreds arrested
Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who refuse to accept his election defeat stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace Sunday, a week after the inauguration of his leftist rival, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
Families of Flight PS752 victims grieve loved ones who 'had a story, had a family, had a life'
In the three years since the downing of Flight PS752 that killed 176 people, most of whom were returning to Canada, families of the victims have shared the endless grief and pain they have endured.
'Kraken' subvariant shows COVID continuing to evolve, vaccine equity needed: experts
Though the Public Health Agency of Canada said last week it’s 'too early' to tell if the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 is spreading in Canada beyond scattered cases cropping up— there’s still cause for concern and the public should be prepared by engaging in health measures, infectious disease experts say.
Morneau says PM favoured 'political points' over policy, felt like 'rubber stamp' ahead of 'inevitable' resignation
Former federal finance minister Bill Morneau says that when it came to COVID-19 pandemic aid policy, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the top advisors in his office favoured 'scoring political points' over policy rationales, leading to him feeling like a 'rubber stamp' ahead of his 'inevitable' resignation.
Adam Rich, 'Eight Is Enough' actor, dead at 54
Adam Rich, an actor who rose to fame as a child playing the youngest Bradford family member, Nicholas, on the TV drama 'Eight Is Enough,' has died, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. He was 54.
Trudeau reaffirms Canada’s commitment to seeking justice at Flight PS752 memorial
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave an emotional speech at a Toronto memorial Sunday marking three years since the Iranian military shot down Flight PS752, stressing that Canada will continue seeking justice until a regime he described as 'brutal' is held to account.
McCarthy's next big task: Win GOP support for U.S. House rules
After an epic 15-ballot election to become U.S. House speaker, Republican Kevin McCarthy faces his next big test in governing a fractious, slim majority: passing a rules package to govern the House.
Canada
-
Families of Flight PS752 victims grieve loved ones who 'had a story, had a family, had a life'
In the three years since the downing of Flight PS752 that killed 176 people, most of whom were returning to Canada, families of the victims have shared the endless grief and pain they have endured.
-
Ottawa pressed RCMP Heritage Centre for more outreach as part of expansion goal
The head of the RCMP Heritage Centre in Saskatchewan says that after it completed a round of consultations on how it can transform into a national museum, the ball is now in Ottawa's court.
-
Trudeau reaffirms Canada’s commitment to seeking justice at Flight PS752 memorial
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave an emotional speech at a Toronto memorial Sunday marking three years since the Iranian military shot down Flight PS752, stressing that Canada will continue seeking justice until a regime he described as 'brutal' is held to account.
-
Orthodox Christmas takes on new meaning for Ukrainian newcomers in Canada
Nearing the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion, Ukrainians in Canada after fleeing the war are bringing old traditions and giving them a new meaning this Orthodox Christmas.
-
'Senseless': After three years, mourners of Flight PS752 victims still seek justice
Grieving relatives will mark three years since the Iranian military shot down Flight PS752 on Sunday by holding rallies across the country and pushing Ottawa to take a tougher stance against Iran.
-
Lobby group seeks public inquiry in Montreal man's jail death
An anti-racism lobby group is calling on the Quebec government to launch an independent public inquiry into the jail death of an illegally detained Black man in Montreal following an altercation with jail guards just before Christmas.
World
-
McCarthy's next big task: Win GOP support for U.S. House rules
After an epic 15-ballot election to become U.S. House speaker, Republican Kevin McCarthy faces his next big test in governing a fractious, slim majority: passing a rules package to govern the House.
-
Russia claims deadly attack but Kyiv denies anyone killed
The Russian military claimed Sunday to have carried out deadly missile strikes on barracks used by Ukrainian troops in retaliation for the deaths of dozens of Russian soldiers in a rocket attack a week ago. Ukrainian officials denied there were any casualties.
-
Pro-Bolsonaro protesters storm Brazil government offices, hundreds arrested
Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who refuse to accept his election defeat stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace Sunday, a week after the inauguration of his leftist rival, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
-
Mazatlán mayor reassures tourists following Mexican cartel violence
The mayor of a Mexican city caught up in a wave of drug cartel violence last week wasted little time reassuring Canadians and other foreign visitors that his city is safe for travellers.
-
Iranian man detained, suspected of chemical attack plot, German officials say
A 32-year-old Iranian man has been detained in Germany on suspicion of planning an attack with deadly chemicals, officials said Sunday. In a joint statement they said the man is suspected to have planned a serious attack motivated by Islamic extremism, for which he had allegedly sought to obtain the potent toxins cyanide and ricin.
-
Teacher shot by 6-year-old known as devoted to students
The Virginia teacher who authorities say was shot by a 6-year-old student is known as a hard-working educator who is devoted to her students and enthusiastic about the profession that runs in her family, according to fellow teachers and city officials.
Politics
-
Morneau says PM favoured 'political points' over policy, felt like 'rubber stamp' ahead of 'inevitable' resignation
Former federal finance minister Bill Morneau says that when it came to COVID-19 pandemic aid policy, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the top advisors in his office favoured 'scoring political points' over policy rationales, leading to him feeling like a 'rubber stamp' ahead of his 'inevitable' resignation.
-
'Three Amigos' gather this week in Mexico City to talk North American excellence
Familiar North American irritants -- U.S. protectionism, intransigence on continental trade, irregular migration -- return to the fore this week as the so-called 'Three Amigos' meet for a trilateral summit in Mexico City.
-
Canadians in Mexico should get in touch with embassy amid violence, says ambassador to U.S.
Canada's Ambassador to the United States is urging all Canadians in Mexico to reach out to the Canadian Embassy for assistance, amid unrest and violence in the country following the arrest of a son of notorious jailed drug kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman. And, she says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau still plans to travel to Mexico City next week to take part in a North American Leaders' Summit.
Health
-
'Kraken' subvariant shows COVID continuing to evolve, vaccine equity needed: experts
Though the Public Health Agency of Canada said last week it’s 'too early' to tell if the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 is spreading in Canada beyond scattered cases cropping up— there’s still cause for concern and the public should be prepared by engaging in health measures, infectious disease experts say.
-
Wealthier neighbourhoods had more access to virtual mental health services in the pandemic: study
Recent data from the Canadian Institution for Health Information shows that wealthier neighbourhoods in Canada had more access to virtual mental health services during the pandemic.
-
U.S. approves Alzheimer's drug that modestly slows disease
U.S. health officials on Friday approved a closely watched Alzheimer's drug that's been shown to modestly slow the early stages of the brain-robbing disease, albeit with potential safety risks that doctors and patients will have to carefully weigh.
Sci-Tech
-
Ant Group says Jack Ma to relinquish control of company
Ant Group said on Saturday its founder Jack Ma will no longer control the Chinese fintech giant, as the firm seeks to draw a line under a regulatory crackdown that was triggered soon after its mammoth stock market debut was scuppered two years ago.
-
TSA finds 4-foot boa constrictor in carry-on baggage
The bizarre yet fascinating menagerie of animals detected by TSA agents in carry-on baggage at U.S. airports carries on into 2023.
-
Old NASA satellite falling from sky this weekend, low threat
A 38-year-old retired NASA satellite is about to fall from the sky. Most of the 2,450-kilogram satellite will burn up upon reentry, according to NASA. But some pieces are expected to survive.
Entertainment
-
Prince Harry defends explosive memoir that lays bare rifts in Royal Family
Prince Harry has defended his decision to publish a memoir that lays bare rifts inside the Royal Family, saying it's an attempt to 'own my story' after 38 years of 'spin and distortion' by others.
-
Adam Rich, 'Eight Is Enough' actor, dead at 54
Adam Rich, an actor who rose to fame as a child playing the youngest Bradford family member, Nicholas, on the TV drama 'Eight Is Enough,' has died, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. He was 54.
-
Jeremy Renner celebrates 52nd birthday in the hospital after snowplow accident
Jeremy Renner is celebrating his 52nd birthday with a message of gratitude to his medical care team. The actor is continuing to recover from injuries sustained in a snowplow accident.
Business
-
Labour market kept roaring to end off the year with 104,000 jobs added in December
The Canadian economy added 104,000 jobs in December as the unemployment rate fell slightly to 5.0 per cent, Statistics Canada said Friday.
-
S&P/TSX composite gains 300 points Friday, U.S. markets up more than 2 per cent
Canada's main stock index rose 1.58 per cent Friday on broad-based gains while U.S. markets were all up by more than two per cent.
-
Looking for a job or career change? These skills will be in high demand in 2023, experts say
Canada is suffering from a severe skills shortage in several key sectors, experts say, thanks to factors that include deficiencies in our education system as well as changing demographics. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the skills that will be most in-demand in 2023.
Lifestyle
-
Canadian travellers crave getaways but weigh risks of lost baggage, poor weather, illness
Despite the wanderlust that has gripped many Canadians who postponed travel during the COVID-19 pandemic, observers point to a variety of hurdles that are complicating efforts to reclaim a carefree holiday escape.
-
U.K. palace allies push back against Prince Harry's claims
Allies of the royal family pushed back Saturday against claims made by Prince Harry in his new memoir, which paints the monarchy as a cold and callous institution that failed to nurture or support him.
-
Time to check your lottery tickets: Big winner sold in northern Ontario
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says a ticket purchased in northern Ontario has won the $48 million jackpot in Saturday's Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball draw.
Sports
-
Hamlin in their hearts, NFL players and fans pay tribute to No. 3
The Buffalo Bills and their fans planned several tributes to safety Damar Hamlin for the team's game Sunday -- No. 3 jerseys, homemade T-shirts and even a 10-foot wide get-well card.
-
Djokovic shrugs off injury scare, wins Adelaide title
Novak Djokovic showed no signs of an injury that might derail his Australian Open campaign when he beat unseeded American Sebastian Korda 6-7 (8), 7-6 (3), 6-4 Sunday to win the Adelaide International.
-
Shiffrin matches Vonn's World Cup record with win No. 82
The emotions came pouring out of Mikaela Shiffrin when she matched Lindsey Vonn's women's World Cup skiing record with her 82nd win Sunday.
Autos
-
Tesla owners in China protest against surprise price cuts they missed
Hundreds of Tesla owners gathered at the automaker's showrooms and distribution centres in China over the weekend, demanding rebates and credit after sudden price cuts they said meant they had overpaid for electric cars they bought earlier.
-
Sony unveils prototype electric vehicle, Afeela, to be made with Honda
Sony unveiled a new high-tech prototype car it will produce in partnership with Honda at the CES tech show Wednesday.
-
Mercedes to build its own electric vehicle charging network
Mercedes-Benz says it will build its own worldwide electric vehicle charging network starting in North America in a bid to compete with EV sales leader Tesla.