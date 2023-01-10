Man known as 'Baked Alaska' gets 60 days for storming U.S. Capitol

Anthime 'Baked Alaska' Gionet, who livestreamed himself storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, leaves the federal courthouse in Washington, Jan. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana1 Anthime 'Baked Alaska' Gionet, who livestreamed himself storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, leaves the federal courthouse in Washington, Jan. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana1

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | Tom Mulcair: Think Trudeau overspent? Don't take Poilievre's word for it, just ask Morneau

The timing is of course mere coincidence, but it’s hard not to see a parallel between Prince Harry’s memoir targeting his own family and Bill Morneau’s self-serving stilettos aimed at Justin Trudeau, writes former NDP Leader Tom Mulcair writes in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca. 'Two very wealthy, very privileged, very entitled men sharing their deep thoughts on just how unfair things have been for them, and settling accounts.'

Gender equality among federal judges and MPs incrementally improving: StatCan

While the proportion of women appointed as federal judges is incrementally improving—seeing an increase in 2022 from the year prior— parity has yet to be reached among federal court judges, according to new and updated data from Statistics Canada's Centre for Gender, Diversity and Inclusion Statistics released Tuesday.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social