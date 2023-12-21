World

    • Man convicted in Amanda Todd's cyberbullying case sentenced to 6 years

    FILE: Carol Todd holds a photograph of her late daughter Amanda Todd signed by U.S. singer Demi Lovato with the words "Stay Strong" in Port Coquitlam, B.C., on Sunday October 5, 2013. Her 15-year-old daughter took her own life October 10, 2012 after repeated bullying. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck FILE: Carol Todd holds a photograph of her late daughter Amanda Todd signed by U.S. singer Demi Lovato with the words "Stay Strong" in Port Coquitlam, B.C., on Sunday October 5, 2013. Her 15-year-old daughter took her own life October 10, 2012 after repeated bullying. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

    A Dutch man who was convicted in British Columbia of charges including extortion and harassment related to a Canadian teenager who took her own life after he blackmailed her online has had his sentence cut by an Amsterdam court from 13 years to six.

    Aydin Coban wasn't present in Amsterdam District Court for a brief hearing Thursday to announce the sentence.

    His lawyer says he will appeal the decision to the Dutch Supreme Court.

    Coban was extradited from the Netherlands to Canada in 2020 to stand trial on charges linked to Amanda Todd. She took her own life in 2012 at the age of 15 after posting a video that described being tormented by an online harasser. Coban is age 44 or 45.

