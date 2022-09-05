Liz Truss set to become new U.K. Conservative prime minister

Liz Truss leaves the Conservative Central Office in Westminster after winning the Conservative Party leadership contest in London, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Liz Truss leaves the Conservative Central Office in Westminster after winning the Conservative Party leadership contest in London, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social