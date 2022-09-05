Liz Truss: An heir to Thatcher intent on shaking up Britain

FILE - Britain's Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, Liz Truss, speaks during the launch of her campaign to be Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister, in Westminster, in London, Thursday, July 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File) FILE - Britain's Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, Liz Truss, speaks during the launch of her campaign to be Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister, in Westminster, in London, Thursday, July 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social