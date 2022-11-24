LGBTQ2S+ club owner: Shooting comes amid a new 'type of hate'

'Freedom Convoy 2.0' being planned for February 2023

An organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' says he's planning a reunion in Ottawa in February. James Bauder, the founder of Canada Unity, a group that called for an end to all vaccine mandates, posted on Facebook calling for a 'Freedom Convoy 2.0' Feb. 17 to 21 in Ottawa.

Researchers test mRNA technology for universal flu vaccine

An experimental vaccine provided broad protection against all 20 known influenza A and B virus subtypes in initial tests in mice and ferrets, potentially opening a pathway to a universal flu shot that might help prevent future pandemics, according to a U.S. study published on Thursday.

  • France lawmakers adopt enshrining abortion in constitution

    Lawmakers in France's lower house of parliament on Thursday adopted a resolution to enshrine abortion rights in the country's constitution, the first step in a lengthy and uncertain legislative battle prompted by the rollback of abortion rights in the United States.

  • HIV-positive heart donor's family, recipient meet

    Brittany Newton's family grieved last spring when her life was cut short at age 30 by a brain aneurysm, but they got to feel close to her again this week, listening to her heart beating in the chest of a thankful New York woman whose life was saved by an organ transplant.

