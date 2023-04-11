Leaked documents may have origin in chatroom for gamers
A major leak of classified U.S. documents that's shaken Washington and exposed new details of its intelligence gathering may have started in a chatroom on a social media platform popular with gamers.
Held on the Discord platform, which hosts real-time voice, video and text chats, a discussion originally created to talk about a range of topics turned to the war in Ukraine. As part of debates about Ukraine, according to one member of the chat, an unidentified poster shared documents that were allegedly classified, first typing them out with the poster's own thoughts, then, as of a few months ago, beginning to post images of papers with folds in them.
The posts appear to have gone unnoticed outside of the chat until a few weeks ago, when they began to circulate more widely on social media and get picked up by major news outlets. The leaks have alarmed U.S. officials and sparked a Justice Department investigation.
The records have provided startling and surprisingly timely details of U.S. and NATO assistance to Ukraine. They also provided clues about efforts to assist Ukraine in its war with Russia, including an anticipated spring offensive.
The scale of the exposure has yet to be determined. Also unclear is whether any government worked to share the documents or manipulate them.
Asked Monday if the U.S. government was effectively waiting for more intelligence documents to show up online, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby replied: "The truth and the honest answer to your question is: We don't know. And is that a matter of concern to us? You're darn right it is."
Chris Meagher, top spokesman for the Pentagon, urged caution in "promoting or amplifying any of these documents," adding that "it does appear that slides have been doctored."
But the breach underscores the difficulties the U.S. and other governments face in securing classified information. Congressional reviews and experts have long warned of weaknesses in U.S. counterintelligence, of the challenges of monitoring an estimated 3 million people with security clearances, and of agencies producing and over-classifying so much information that the U.S. cannot reliably control it.
"I think that the intelligence agencies have adjusted and gotten better at preventing all sorts of mass electronic leaks," said Kellen Dwyer, a former Justice Department prosecutor who was part of the team that brought a federal case against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. "But clearly, they haven't gotten good enough."
The Associated Press interviewed a person who said he was a member of the Discord chat group in which documents appeared for several months. The person, who said he was 18 years old, refused to give his name, citing concerns for his personal safety.
The AP could not independently confirm many details shared by the person, and the original chatroom has been deleted.
The AP reviewed images of documents that appeared in recent weeks in the discussion forums. They include a top-secret analysis of deepening intelligence service ties between Russia's FSB and agencies in the United Arab Emirates, the oil-rich Persian Gulf nation that hosts a U.S. air base and cooperates on many security matters with Washington.
Citing signals intelligence, the March analysis says officers from the FSB were caught claiming that the UAE had agreed with Russia "to work together against US and UK intelligence agencies."
A spokesman for the Emirati government said the allegations "are categorically false." U.S. officials at several agencies declined to comment on the document.
The AP also saw an analysis of what might happen in the Russia-Ukraine war in certain "wild card" scenarios, including if Russian President Vladimir Putin or Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy were to die. The analysis is marked secret, a lower level of classification than top-secret.
Were Putin to fire his top military advisers and the war to escalate, the document speculates he might authorize the use of tactical nuclear weapons if "elites question Putin's decision-making and Russian forces are unable to overcome manning and equipment shortfalls."
The death of Zelenskyy, in a worst-case scenario, might prompt Europe to restrict weapons shipments, the document says. But a "high-profile Ukrainian leader" might also retain domestic and foreign support as well, it says.
The investigative journalism organization Bellingcat, which specializes in digging through social media and open-source records, interviewed the same person and two others in the Discord chatroom, called "Thug Shaker Central."
Bellingcat reported Saturday that documents from Thug Shaker Central appear to have been shared in another chatroom, "WowMao." From WowMao, the documents appear to have spread more widely -- and eventually became the subject of a story in The New York Times on Thursday, which first reported that the Pentagon was investigating a breach.
The Discord user who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity says he was on a call with others -- including the person who for months had been posting documents he or she said were classified -- when the Times story broke.
"We all just kind of lost it," the Discord user said. "We couldn't believe what was happening."
The person said his primary motivation for speaking to the media was to clear the reputation of a third person, who uses the screenname "Lucca." Posts from Lucca featuring many of the documents were widely shared on Twitter and other social media. Those documents were reported on by The New York Times, The Washington Post and other media outlets.
Lucca "is just a kid," said the poster who spoke to the AP. "He was just consistently posting it to mess with people."
The poster declined to identify the person who originally uploaded the documents to Thug Shaker Central or confirm whether that person worked for the U.S. government. He referred to the original uploader with a nickname, "the O.G."
But the poster said the person who first posted the documents did not appear to be driven by ideology or to expose government secrets broadly, but rather to impress people in their group.
Were that person to be arrested, the poster said he had copies of "way past hundreds" of pages of files.
He wanted to protect fellow posters in the now-defunct chat but also believed the documents contained secrets that Americans should know.
"On the off chance that the O.G. gets arrested, I'm leaking them all," the poster said.
------
Associated Press writers Lolita C. Baldor and Eric Tucker in Washington, and Michelle R. Smith in Providence, Rhode Island, contributed to this report
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Impossible to continue': Trudeau Foundation CEO, board resign
The president and CEO of the Pierre Elliot Trudeau Foundation as well as its entire board of directors are resigning, citing the 'politicization of the Foundation.'
'Nothing short of insanity,' advocates say of sentence for man with recovery centre success story
A Manitoba man who underwent an addictions recovery program while facing serious charges says his life was on the upswing. Then he was sent to prison.
Louisville shooter legally bought gun a week ago: police
The bank employee who opened fire at his Louisville workplace targeted specific people with the rifle he bought legally a week earlier, police said Tuesday.
What we know about victims of the Louisville bank shooting
Tributes were growing Monday for the five people slain in a shooting at a Louisville bank, with friends sharing details of their lives and mourners gathering at vigils. Details were also emerging about some of the wounded, including a rookie officer who was just recently sworn in.
Pope wants light shed on 40-year-old mystery of missing Vatican girl
One of Italy's most enduring mysteries - the disappearance of a Vatican schoolgirl 40 years ago - entered a new chapter on Tuesday when her brother met with a Vatican investigator whom Pope Francis has given free rein to get to the bottom of the case wherever it may lead.
Ontario introduces new 'ultra-low' overnight hydro pricing
The Ontario government is introducing a new “ultra-low overnight” electricity plan that can benefit shift workers and individuals who charge electric vehicles while they sleep.
Post-sex pill seen as new tool to fight rising STD rates
U.S. health officials released data Tuesday showing how chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis cases have been accelerating, but doctors are hoping an old drug will help fight the sexually transmitted infections.
When it comes to AI search results, Canadians are skeptical: survey
Advancements in artificial intelligence have dominated headlines, but the majority of Canadians still do not trust the technology to give them factual information, a new survey shows.
A punch in the face for Xi caricature: Taiwan air force badge goes viral
Taiwanese are rushing to buy patches being worn by their air force pilots that depict a Formosan black bear punching Winnie the Pooh - representing China's President Xi Jinping - as a defiant symbol of the island's resistance to Chinese war games.
Canada
-
2 Canadian women released from Syrian camp set to appear in Brampton, Ont., court
Two Canadian women who were arrested after returning to Canada from a prison camp in northeastern Syria last week are expected to appear in a Brampton, Ont., court today.
-
'Impossible to continue': Trudeau Foundation CEO, board resign
The president and CEO of the Pierre Elliot Trudeau Foundation as well as its entire board of directors are resigning, citing the 'politicization of the Foundation.'
-
Thousands of power outages remain in Quebec 6 days after ice storm
Thousands of Quebecers are still without electricity six days after a deadly ice storm downed trees and damaged power lines. Most of the outages are in the Montreal and Laval areas, with the remainder mainly in Outatouais and Montérégie.
-
Manitoba Premier says Orange Shirt Day will not be a stat holiday this year
The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, known as Orange Shirt Day, will not be a statutory holiday this year in Manitoba.
-
Ontario introduces new 'ultra-low' overnight hydro pricing
The Ontario government is introducing a new “ultra-low overnight” electricity plan that can benefit shift workers and individuals who charge electric vehicles while they sleep.
-
RCMP faces federal court challenge over dismissed harassment complaint
A Mountie is taking the national police force to court over a harassment complaint she says was improperly dismissed by the RCMP’s new independent claims system.
World
-
What we know about the major Pentagon intelligence leak
The Biden administration is scrambling to assess and contain the fallout from a major leak of classified Pentagon documents that has rattled US officials, members of Congress and key allies in recent days.
-
U.S., Philippines hold largest war drills near disputed waters
American and Filipino forces on Tuesday launched their largest combat exercises in decades in the Philippines and its waters across the disputed South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait, where Washington has repeatedly warned China over its increasingly aggressive actions.
-
Black lawmaker who was expelled reinstated to Tennessee seat
One of the two Black Democrats who were expelled last week from the GOP-led Tennessee House was reinstated Monday after Nashville's governing council voted to send him straight back to the legislature.
-
Pope wants light shed on 40-year-old mystery of missing Vatican girl
One of Italy's most enduring mysteries - the disappearance of a Vatican schoolgirl 40 years ago - entered a new chapter on Tuesday when her brother met with a Vatican investigator whom Pope Francis has given free rein to get to the bottom of the case wherever it may lead.
-
Taiwan's Tsai says China not being 'responsible' with drills
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen has condemned China's military drills in the Taiwan Strait, saying Tuesday that China did not demonstrate the 'responsible' behaviour of a major Asian nation.
-
A punch in the face for Xi caricature: Taiwan air force badge goes viral
Taiwanese are rushing to buy patches being worn by their air force pilots that depict a Formosan black bear punching Winnie the Pooh - representing China's President Xi Jinping - as a defiant symbol of the island's resistance to Chinese war games.
Politics
-
'Impossible to continue': Trudeau Foundation CEO, board resign
The president and CEO of the Pierre Elliot Trudeau Foundation as well as its entire board of directors are resigning, citing the 'politicization of the Foundation.'
-
Ukrainian prime minister expected to appeal for more aid during visit to Canada today
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to meet his Ukrainian counterpart in Toronto this morning. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal is expected to thank Canada for its support of his country, while also pressing for more help in the form of weapons and money.
-
Prime minister's chief of staff set to testify Friday on foreign interference
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's chief of staff, Katie Telford, will appear before a parliamentary committee on Friday.
Health
-
Post-sex pill seen as new tool to fight rising STD rates
U.S. health officials released data Tuesday showing how chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis cases have been accelerating, but doctors are hoping an old drug will help fight the sexually transmitted infections.
-
U.K. junior doctors begin 4-day strike, seeking hefty pay hike
Tens of thousands of doctors walked off the job across England on Tuesday, kicking off a four-day strike billed as the most disruptive in the history of the U.K.'s public health service.
-
A small shift in temperature could have a big effect on how lung transplants are performed worldwide
Canadian transplant scientists say they may be able to help boost the number of lungs available for transplants, all with a simple tweak of temperature.
Sci-Tech
-
'Stunning' NASA star photo could hold clues to origin of human life
NASA's James Webb telescope captured an image of an exploding star that could help piece together the origins of space dust and human life.
-
When it comes to AI search results, Canadians are skeptical: survey
Advancements in artificial intelligence have dominated headlines, but the majority of Canadians still do not trust the technology to give them factual information, a new survey shows.
-
Inside the international sting operation to catch North Korean crypto hackers
A team of South Korean spies and American private investigators teamed up to track and attempt to recover $100 million stolen from a California cryptocurrency firm by North Korean hackers. And when the moment came, they would have only a few minutes before it could be laundered to safety.
Entertainment
-
Mexican ballad singer Julian Figueroa dies at 27
Mexican ballad singer Julian Figueroa has died at the age of 27, his mother confirmed Monday.
-
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi hint they're engaged
British actress Millie Bobby Brown has fans thinking she and partner, Jake Bongiovi, are engaged, after the couple posted photos to social media on Tuesday.
-
Why are there so many good TV shows to watch right now?
Most shows used to kick off in the fall, air big episodes in November and February, and go out with a bang in May. Baby announcements, marriage proposals and sudden deaths were just a few of the popular plot twists used in spring season finales to hook viewers and build anticipation for the fall season.
Business
-
IMF: Prolonged high inflation dims outlook for world economy
The outlook for the world economy this year has dimmed in the face of chronically high inflation, rising interest rates and uncertainties resulting from the collapse of two big American banks.
-
Hungary forces new energy deals with Russia amid Ukraine war
Hungary signed new agreements Tuesday to ensure its continued access to Russian energy, a sign of the country's continuing diplomatic and trade ties with Moscow that have confounded some European leaders amid the war in Ukraine.
-
Oil and gas sector routinely targeted by cyber attackers, experts say
Cybersecurity experts say they aren't surprised by the revelation contained within a package of leaked U.S. intelligence documents suggesting Russian-backed hackers successfully gained access to Canada's natural gas distribution network.
Lifestyle
-
U.S. President Biden celebrating diplomacy, his ancestry on trip to Ireland
U.S. President Joe Biden embarked Tuesday on a journey of diplomatic and family celebration, highlighting the U.S. role of 25 years ago in ending deadly bloodshed in Northern Ireland while catching up with distant relatives in the Republic of Ireland. It's his first trip back as America's president.
-
How one woman burnt out by a busy Toronto job 'redefined happiness' after moving to a cabin in the north
Suffering from burnout after years of working a high-pressure job in Toronto, Danielle d’Entremont decided to change her life and move north, ending up in a cabin in the Yukon with no running water.
-
More than half of Canadians aren't saving enough money for retirement: survey
More than half of Canadians say they don't have enough money left at the end of the month to save for retirement, a new survey says.
Sports
-
Canada downs U.S. 4-3 in dramatic shootout at women's worlds; quarterfinals up next
Canada survived a blown 3-1 lead late in regulation to beat the United States 4-3 in the final preliminary round game for both teams at the women's world hockey championship Monday.
-
Blue Jays play 1st home game of the season at Rogers Centre tonight. Here's what you need to know
After playing their first 10 games of the season on the road, the Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Detroit Tigers tonight at the newly-renovated Rogers Centre.
-
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney see Wrexham dream move one step closer
Ryan Reynolds punched the air before turning to embrace Rob McElhenney as the Hollywood stars moved a big step closer to their dream of leading Welsh soccer team Wrexham to promotion.
Autos
-
'Explosion of fire': 2 children die in NYC e-bike fire; 4 survive
An electric bicycle powered by a lithium ion battery is being blamed for a fatal fire on Monday in New York City that killed two children, marking the latest in a string of e-bike-related fires in the city.
-
Toronto man unknowingly buys stolen $60,000 truck from dealership
A Toronto man says he bought a truck from a dealership last summer that turned out to be stolen.
-
4 in 10 Americans say next vehicle will be electric: Poll
Many Americans aren't yet sold on going electric for their next cars, a new poll shows, with high prices and too few charging stations the main deterrents. About 4 in 10 U.S. adults are at least somewhat likely to switch, but the history-making shift from the country's century-plus love affair with gas-driven vehicles still has a ways to travel.