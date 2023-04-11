Leaked documents may have origin in chatroom for gamers

A display Discord stands at the company's booth at the Game Developers Conference 2023 in San Francisco on March 22, 2023. A major leak of classified U.S. documents that’s shaken Washington and exposed new details of its intelligence gathering may have started in a chatroom on the social media platform popular with gamers. (Jeff Chiu/AP Photo, File) A display Discord stands at the company's booth at the Game Developers Conference 2023 in San Francisco on March 22, 2023. A major leak of classified U.S. documents that’s shaken Washington and exposed new details of its intelligence gathering may have started in a chatroom on the social media platform popular with gamers. (Jeff Chiu/AP Photo, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What we know about victims of the Louisville bank shooting

Tributes were growing Monday for the five people slain in a shooting at a Louisville bank, with friends sharing details of their lives and mourners gathering at vigils. Details were also emerging about some of the wounded, including a rookie officer who was just recently sworn in.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social