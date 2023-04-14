Leak suspect appears in court as U.S. spells out its case
A Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused in the leak of highly classified military documents appeared in court Friday as prosecutors unsealed charges and revealed how billing records and interviews with social media comrades helped pinpoint the suspect.
Among the revelations: That the platform Discord provided information that helped lead the FBI to guardsman Jack Teixeira, and that Teixeira used his government computer to search for the word "leak" on the day last week when news media reports revealed that classified documents had been improperly disclosed.
President Joe Biden said the government was working to determine "the validity" of the leaked documents. In the meantime, he said in a White House statement, "I have directed our military and intelligence community to take steps to further secure and limit distribution of sensitive information, and our national security team is closely coordinating with our partners and allies."
Friday's new details about the highest-profile intelligence leak in years shed light on how investigators came to zero in on Teixeira, 21, even though a motive for the disclosures remains publicly unexplained. The Justice Department has said its investigation is continuing, and the Pentagon, which earlier in the week called it a serious national security breach, said it would conduct its own review of access to sensitive intelligence to prevent a similar leak in the future.
Teixeira appeared in federal court in Boston to face charges, under the Espionage Act, of unauthorized retention and transmission of classified national defense information. He did not enter a plea, but a federal magistrate judge ordered him jailed until a detention hearing next week.
The court appearance came less than 24 hours after Teixeira was arrested by heavily armed tactical agents on Thursday following a weeklong criminal investigation into the disclosure of the government records, a breach that exposed to the world unvarnished secret assessments on the war in Ukraine, the capabilities and geopolitical interests of other nations and other national security issues.
"This is not just about taking home documents. That is of course itself illegal. But this is about the transmission, both the unlawful retention and the transmission of the documents. Everyone knows here that the documents in the end were transmitted," Attorney General Merrick Garland said Friday at the Justice Department.
Investigators believe Teixeira was the leader of an online private chat group on Discord, a social media platform popular with people playing online games and where Teixeira is believed to have posted for years about guns, games and his favorite memes.
The eight-page court affidavit details several steps in the FBI investigation, including an interview Monday with a Discord user familiar with Teixeira's online posts. The document does not identify the person or say how he or she was located. But the source told the FBI that a username linked to Teixeira began posting what appeared to be classified information roughly in December in an online chat that the user said was meant for the discussion of geopolitical affairs and past and current wars.
The person provided the FBI with basic identifying information about Teixeira, including that he called himself "Jack," claimed to be part of the Air National Guard and appeared to live in Massachusetts, according to the affidavit.
Billing records the FBI subsequently obtained from Discord, which has said it was cooperating with the bureau, helped lead investigators to Teixeira, according to the FBI affidavit.
The person also told the FBI that Teixeira switched from typing out documents in his possession to taking them home and photographing them because he "had become concerned that he may be discovered making the transcriptions of text in the workplace."
That's different from what posters have told The Associated Press and other media outlets, saying the user they would call "the O.G." started posting images of documents because he was annoyed other users weren't taking him seriously.
Known as Thug Shaker Central, the group drew roughly two dozen enthusiasts who talked about their favorite types of guns and also shared memes and jokes. The group also held a running discussion on wars that included talk of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The affidavit also alleges Teixeira was detected on April 6 -- the day The New York Times first published a story about the breach of documents -- searching for the word "leak" in a classified system. The FBI says that was reason to believe Teixeira was trying to find information about the investigation into who was responsible for the leaks.
The Justice Department has not alleged a particular motive. Accounts of those in the online private chat group where the documents were disclosed have depicted Teixeira as motivated more by bravado than ideology.
His court appearance Friday was brief. He entered the room in tan jail clothes and sat at the defense table next to his lawyer. At the end, a man who appeared to be a family member in the front row told Teixeira he loved him and the defendant responded "I love you, too." His lawyer did not return a message seeking comment.
The Biden administration has scrambled to contain the potential diplomatic and military fallout from the leaks since they were first reported, moving to reassure allies and assess the scope of damage.
The classified documents -- which have not been individually authenticated in public by U.S. officials -- range from briefing slides mapping out Ukrainian military positions to assessments of international support for Ukraine and other sensitive topics, including under what circumstances Russian President Vladimir Putin might use nuclear weapons.
Classified documents have strict guidelines on how they must be handled, secured and destroyed. They are required to be kept in secure facilities, protocols Teixeira would have violated if copies were taken to his house.
It's still not known how Teixeira, an information technology specialist, allegedly obtained the documents, or what safeguards had been in place. The FBI said that he has held a top secret security clearance since 2021 with access to highly classified programs.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, in a statement issued after the arrest, said the Pentagon would conduct a review of its "intelligence access, accountability and control procedures" to prevent such a leak from happening again.
At the Justice Department, Garland noted government officials and others who have clearance to review classified documents sign agreements that "acknowledge the importance to national security of not disclosing those documents."
"We intend to send that message: how important it is to our national security," he said.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Dates of foreign interference briefings revealed, as Telford says she can't 'speak to specifics'
Testifying before a parliamentary committee on Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's chief of staff Katie Telford offered few new insights on the issue of foreign interference, though coinciding documents provided to MPs revealed the dates of high-level intelligence briefings provided on this topic between 2018 and 2023.
RCMP asked to investigate Inuk status enrolment of Kingston, Ont. sisters
The organization that oversees Indigenous status under the Nunavut Agreement is asking the RCMP to investigate the actions of two Kingston sisters and their adoptive mother, following an investigation into their Inuk status.
Biden breaks down in tears during meeting with priest who gave son last rites
U.S. President Joe Biden broke down in tears on Friday after a chance meeting at an Irish church with the priest who performed the last rites on his son Beau, a priest who accompanied Biden during the visit said.
As the Bank of Canada pauses rate hikes, mortgage rates in Canada creep downward
The Bank of Canada says it has no plans to cut interest rates in the near future. But despite this, mortgage rates in Canada have been on a downward trend.
Salmonella outbreak linked to snakes and feeder rodents in 8 provinces: PHAC
The Public Health Agency of Canada is warning about a salmonella outbreak in eight provinces linked to snakes and the rodents used to feed them.
B.C. moves to seize Hells Angels clubhouses in Nanaimo, Vancouver, Kelowna
British Columbia's civil forfeiture office moved Friday to seize assets belonging to the Hells Angels, including three clubhouses in Nanaimo, Vancouver and Kelowna.
BREAKING | Federal government urges city of Ottawa to keep Wellington Street closed, offers to buy it
The federal government has offered to buy a section of Wellington Street from the city of Ottawa with the goal of keeping it permanently closed to vehicles, CTV News has learned.
Official coronation chinaware unveiled
The Royal Collection Trust has unveiled its range of official chinaware marking the coronation of King Charles II. See and read details about the collection on CTVNews.ca/Royals.
CRA has 'no plans' to extend tax deadlines if workers strike
Although members of the union representing Canada Revenue Agency workers have voted in favour of a strike position, the CRA says there are 'no plans' to extend the tax filing deadline if workers walk off the job.
Canada
-
Ontario legislator serves libel notice against Global News over China allegations
An Ontario legislator says he has served Global News with a notice of libel over allegations of election interference by China.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Federal government urges city of Ottawa to keep Wellington Street closed, offers to buy it
The federal government has offered to buy a section of Wellington Street from the city of Ottawa with the goal of keeping it permanently closed to vehicles, CTV News has learned.
-
B.C. moves to seize Hells Angels clubhouses in Nanaimo, Vancouver, Kelowna
British Columbia's civil forfeiture office moved Friday to seize assets belonging to the Hells Angels, including three clubhouses in Nanaimo, Vancouver and Kelowna.
-
RCMP asked to investigate Inuk status enrolment of Kingston, Ont. sisters
The organization that oversees Indigenous status under the Nunavut Agreement is asking the RCMP to investigate the actions of two Kingston sisters and their adoptive mother, following an investigation into their Inuk status.
-
Dates of foreign interference briefings revealed, as Telford says she can't 'speak to specifics'
Testifying before a parliamentary committee on Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's chief of staff Katie Telford offered few new insights on the issue of foreign interference, though coinciding documents provided to MPs revealed the dates of high-level intelligence briefings provided on this topic between 2018 and 2023.
-
As the Bank of Canada pauses rate hikes, mortgage rates in Canada creep downward
The Bank of Canada says it has no plans to cut interest rates in the near future. But despite this, mortgage rates in Canada have been on a downward trend.
World
-
Biden breaks down in tears during meeting with priest who gave son last rites
U.S. President Joe Biden broke down in tears on Friday after a chance meeting at an Irish church with the priest who performed the last rites on his son Beau, a priest who accompanied Biden during the visit said.
-
U.S. charges El Chapo sons, Chinese businessmen with fentanyl trafficking
The United States has charged leaders of the Mexico-based Sinaloa Cartel with running a fentanyl trafficking operation fueled by Chinese chemical and pharmaceutical companies, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Friday.
-
Leak suspect appears in court as U.S. spells out its case
A Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused in the leak of highly classified military documents appeared in court Friday as prosecutors unsealed charges and revealed how billing records and interviews with social media comrades helped pinpoint the suspect.
-
Capitol rioter who crushed officer with shield gets 7 years
A man who used a stolen riot shield to crush a police officer in a doorframe during the U.S. Capitol insurrection was sentenced on Friday to more than seven years in prison for his role in one of the most violent episodes of the Jan. 6 attack.
-
Official coronation chinaware unveiled
The Royal Collection Trust has unveiled its range of official chinaware marking the coronation of King Charles II. See and read details about the collection on CTVNews.ca/Royals.
-
France's Constitutional Council approves higher pension age
France's Constitutional Council on Friday approved an unpopular plan to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64, in a victory for President Emmanuel Macron after three months of mass protests over the legislation that have damaged his leadership.
Politics
-
Dates of foreign interference briefings revealed, as Telford says she can't 'speak to specifics'
Testifying before a parliamentary committee on Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's chief of staff Katie Telford offered few new insights on the issue of foreign interference, though coinciding documents provided to MPs revealed the dates of high-level intelligence briefings provided on this topic between 2018 and 2023.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Federal government urges city of Ottawa to keep Wellington Street closed, offers to buy it
The federal government has offered to buy a section of Wellington Street from the city of Ottawa with the goal of keeping it permanently closed to vehicles, CTV News has learned.
-
Canada seeing 'notable rise' in Russian cyber threat activity, but gov't sites not compromised: CSE
Canada is seeing a recent 'notable rise' in cyber threat activity by Russian-aligned actors, but government websites have not been hacked or compromised by recent attacks, according to the Communications Security Establishment (CSE).
Health
-
Salmonella outbreak linked to snakes and feeder rodents in 8 provinces: PHAC
The Public Health Agency of Canada is warning about a salmonella outbreak in eight provinces linked to snakes and the rodents used to feed them.
-
7 years into public health emergency, B.C. seeing more overdoses than ever
British Columbia Emergency Health Services has released grim statistics on the toxic drug crisis ahead of the seventh anniversary of the province declaring a public health emergency.
-
DeSantis signs Florida GOP's 6-week abortion ban into law
Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a bill approved by the Republican-dominated Florida Legislature to ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.
Sci-Tech
-
European spacecraft on way to Jupiter and its icy moons
A European spacecraft rocketed away Friday on a decadelong quest to explore Jupiter and three of its icy moons that could have buried oceans. The journey began with a morning liftoff by Europe's Ariane rocket from French Guiana in South America.
-
'Entirely made up': The risk of seeking facts on AI-enhanced internet
People are being fooled by artificial intelligence not just through photos but also from convincing authoritative voices in news articles, one expert says how we get information needs to evolve.
-
Cool things in space to keep an eye out for in April, according to NASA
NASA provides a schedule for viewing of the April meteor shower and more eventful movement in the sky this month.
Entertainment
-
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' says goodbye to Ryan Seacrest
Ryan Seacrest said goodbye to "Live with Kelly and Ryan" after six seasons on Friday. After his last time walking on the stage as co-host with Kelly Ripa, Seacrest said he was going to get emotional.
-
Alanis Morissette invokes 1990s grunge sound with cover of 'Yellowjackets' theme
Alanis Morissette is diving into the world of 'Yellowjackets' with a cover of the show's theme song.
-
Matthew McConaughey says he and Woody Harrelson might be brothers
Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson's bromance is well known, their chemistry memorably translating on screen for the critically acclaimed first season of 'True Detective.'
Business
-
Average home price to end the year lower than 2022: CREA
The Canadian Real Estate Association expects the average price of a home to end the year 4.8 per cent lower than 2022, but says prices will rise by roughly the same amount in 2024.
-
As the Bank of Canada pauses rate hikes, mortgage rates in Canada creep downward
The Bank of Canada says it has no plans to cut interest rates in the near future. But despite this, mortgage rates in Canada have been on a downward trend.
-
Stocks slip as rate worries compete with big bank profits
Stocks are slipping Friday as a swirl of competing forces spins Wall Street, from strong profits for financial giants to worries about interest rates and the economy's strength.
Lifestyle
-
'Save your money, save your clothes': How to avoid laundry mistakes
TikTok cleaning expert Melissa Pateras breaks down common mistakes many people make while doing laundry.
-
'Quiet luxury': No flash, no logos, but big-time style
Call it stealth wealth, or quiet luxury. For the rich and those who aspire, logo-free fashion with outsized price tags is having a moment -- at least among people who can spend in the face of higher inflation and a volatile economy.
-
Tupperware: How a plastic bowl with a 'burp seal' gave women a means to an income
Tupperware, an iconic brand that's woven into the fabric of post World War II America, signalled this week that it could be on its last gasp.
Sports
-
Blackhawks say Toews will not return to team next season
Jonathan Toews took a couple of small laps and waved to the fans as they chanted 'Jonny! Jonny!' He patted his heart and held his stick in the air as the crowd roared.
-
Ukraine bars national sports teams from events with Russians
The Ukrainian government has barred its national sports teams from competing at international events which also include athletes from Russia and its ally Belarus.
-
Rouet rewarded with contract extension as coach of Canadian women's rugby team
Kevin Rouet, who coached Canada to a fourth-place finish at last year's Women's Rugby World Cup, has been rewarded with a contract extension through the 2025 tournament.
Autos
-
Irish rally driver Craig Breen killed in accident
Rally driver Craig Breen was killed in an accident Thursday during a test event ahead of a world championship race in Croatia, his team said.
-
Stiff EPA emission limits to boost U.S. electric vehicle sales
The Biden administration is proposing stiff new automobile pollution limits that would require up to two-thirds of new vehicles sold in the U.S. to be electric by 2032, a nearly tenfold increase over current electric vehicle sales.
-
Toronto man unknowingly buys stolen $60,000 truck from dealership
A Toronto man says he bought a truck from a dealership last summer that turned out to be stolen.