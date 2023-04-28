King to formally accept role as Commissioner-in-Chief of the RCMP

BBC chief quits amid furor over role in Boris Johnson loan

The chairman of the BBC quit Friday after a report found he failed to disclose a potential conflict of interest over his role in arranging a loan more than two years ago for Boris Johnson, as scandals from the the former prime minister's turbulent term continue to rattle U.K. public life.

