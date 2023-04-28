King to formally accept role as Commissioner-in-Chief of the RCMP
King Charles will formally accept the honorary role of Commissioner-in Chief of the RCMP in a ceremony at Windsor Castle on Friday, Buckingham Palace said in a statement.
The King is to be presented with the RCMP horse called Noble, a 7-year-old, 16.2-hands-high black mare, which arrived in the U.K. in March.
RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme will also present the King with a special commemorative RCMP Officer’s sword at the ceremony in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle.
High Commissioner for Canada in the United Kingdom, Ralph Goodale, will also be joining the King for the ceremony, which commemorates the 150th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.
King Charles is set to be greeted with a Royal Salute from four mounted members of the RCMP, who travelled to the U.K. to participate in the coronation procession.
The sword has been designed to mark the 150th anniversary, and features four Force crests, maple leaves representing the provinces and territories of Canada and the RCMP battle honours. It also features the cypher and coat of arms of King Charles and RCMP 150th anniversary elements.
The monarchy and the RCMP have had a long, close relationship, dating back to 1897 when a contingent of the North-West Mounted Police participated in Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee procession in London.
King Edward VII gave them the royal title in 1904 and they’ve taken part in every Coronation since.
The King, as Prince of Wales, took on the role of honorary RCMP commissioner in 2012 during a visit to Depot Division in Regina, Sask.
This followed his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, becoming the first person to take on the role as Commissioner-in-Chief, in celebration of her Diamond Jubilee.
The RCMP is sending five of its Musical Ride members to ride ahead of the King and Queen Consort Camilla. These Mounties will be on horses from the Royal Mews, which were previously gifted by the RCMP to Queen Elizabeth II. The Mounties gifted the Queen eight horses over the course of her reign.
The coronation will be held at Westminster Abbey on the morning of May 6.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Economy grew at an annualized rate of 2.5 per cent in Q1, StatCan estimate suggests
The Canadian economy grew by 0.1 per cent in February, Statistics Canada said Friday.
Federal workers strike for 10th day as negotiations on pay, remote work continue
Workers in Canada's largest federal public service union are hitting the picket lines for the 10th day as negotiations continue.
King to formally accept role as Commissioner-in-Chief of the RCMP
King Charles will formally accept the honorary role of Commissioner-in Chief of the RCMP in a ceremony at Windsor Castle on Friday, Buckingham Palace said in a statement.
opinion | Will the Royal Family embrace reconciliation and offer an apology?
With the coronation of King Charles III coming up, one has to wonder if the Royal Family will embrace reconciliation and offer a meaningful apology?
James Smith Cree Nation killer broke into homes covered in blood, bragged about murders: RCMP
RCMP have shared a timeline of a bloody rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation that left 11 dead and 17 injured.
Trudeau, buoyed by Biden visit, visits Council on Foreign Relations to talk up Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will take his Canadian sales pitch to an influential U.S. audience this morning.
Liberals' online streaming Bill C-11 passes Parliament
After years of political pushback and considerable parliamentary scrutiny, the federal Liberal government's Online Streaming Act known as Bill C-11 passed the Senate and has become law.
BBC chief quits amid furor over role in Boris Johnson loan
The chairman of the BBC quit Friday after a report found he failed to disclose a potential conflict of interest over his role in arranging a loan more than two years ago for Boris Johnson, as scandals from the the former prime minister's turbulent term continue to rattle U.K. public life.
Corden addresses divided America in final 'Late Late Show'
James Corden used part of his farewell speech on Thursday's final episode of CBS' " The Late Late Show" to address the deep rift in America over hot button issues including politics and ideology.
Canada
-
Federal workers strike for 10th day as negotiations on pay, remote work continue
Workers in Canada's largest federal public service union are hitting the picket lines for the 10th day as negotiations continue.
-
Major crime detectives investigating after newborn found dead in Victoria parking lot
Major crime detectives are investigating after a newborn baby was found dead in a Victoria parking lot Wednesday night.
-
Canada urges UN to include women in looming talks that could give Taliban legitimacy
Canada says the United Nations' controversial move to enter dialogue with the Taliban must include women, as the organization mulls recognizing the terrorist group as the government of Afghanistan.
-
Boy, 16, arrested after Israeli flag burned outside Montreal-area school
Montreal police say they have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with Israeli flags that were ripped down and set on fire outside a Jewish elementary school in a West Island suburb.
-
Alberta premier poses for photo with protesters charged in Ottawa convoy
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is under fire for once again appearing to associate with people facing serious criminal charges.
-
Treasury Board president looks for 'creative solutions' as PSAC escalates strike action
Striking federal public servants escalated actions on picket lines across the national capital region on Thursday, limiting access to federal buildings and temporarily disrupting traffic on an interprovincial bridge.
World
-
Heavy clashes rock Sudan's capital despite truce extension
Heavy explosions and gunfire rocked Sudan's capital, Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman early Friday, residents said, despite the extension of a fragile truce between the county's two top generals whose power struggle has killed hundreds.
-
Death sentence upheld for ex-school principal who killed 3
Thailand's Supreme Court upheld a death sentence for an ex-elementary school principal convicted of killing three people, including a toddler, during an armed gold shop robbery in 2020.
-
Pope to visit Hungary amid diverging views on war, migrants
The spiritual priorities of Pope Francis will be on display during a trip this week to Hungary, where the populist government will seek to downplay its diverging views on matters like immigration and minority rights while focusing instead on points where it aligns with the pontiff.
-
Russian missile and drone attack in Ukraine kills 19 people
Russia fired more than 20 cruise missiles and two drones at Ukraine early Friday, killing at least 19 people, almost all of them when two missiles slammed into an apartment building in the centre of the country, officials said. Three children were among the dead.
-
China flies 38 warplanes near Taiwan, 6 navy vessels in area
China's military flew 38 fighter jets and other warplanes near Taiwan, the Taiwanese defence ministry said Friday, in the largest such flight display since the large military exercise in which it simulated sealing off the island earlier in the month.
-
Iran navy seizes Marshall Islands oil tanker in Gulf of Oman
Iran's navy seized a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday amid wider tensions over Tehran's nuclear program, the latest-such capture in a waterway crucial for global energy supplies.
Politics
-
Liberals' online streaming Bill C-11 passes Parliament
After years of political pushback and considerable parliamentary scrutiny, the federal Liberal government's Online Streaming Act known as Bill C-11 passed the Senate and has become law.
-
Canada-U. S. meeting to focus on fight against cross-border gun smuggling, opioids
Co-operation on targeting cross-border gun smuggling will top the agenda today when senior justice and public safety officials from Canada and the United States meet in Ottawa.
-
Trudeau, buoyed by Biden visit, visits Council on Foreign Relations to talk up Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will take his Canadian sales pitch to an influential U.S. audience this morning.
Health
-
Clouds can spread antibiotic-resistant bacteria, Canadian-French study finds
The spread of antibiotic resistant bacteria poses a major threat to global health and food security as the use of antibiotics continue to grow. And now, a team of researchers from Quebec and France say bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes can even spread through the clouds.
-
Ryan Reynolds' colonoscopy video wins award
Last year, Ryan Reynolds lost a bet and filmed his first colonoscopy. That video, created in partnership with colon cancer awareness campaign Lead From Behind, is now an award-winner.
-
Relatives of people with serious mental illness often bear brunt of stigma: study
Those who experience serious mental health issues often face stigma from society, but a new study has found that their close family members also bear the brunt of that stigma.
Sci-Tech
-
Robots run the show as Swiss radio station tests AI voices for a day
Three months in the making, the French-language station Couleur 3 in Switzerland is touting a one-day experiment using cloned voices of five real, human presenters.
-
Sweden launches research rocket, accidentally hits Norway
A research rocket launched by Sweden Space Corp (SSC) early on Monday from Esrange Space Centre in northern Sweden malfunctioned and landed 15 km (9.32 miles) inside neighbouring Norway.
-
Ukraine launching tech cluster to boost military capability
The Ukrainian government is launching an initiative Wednesday to streamline and promote innovation in the development of drones and other technologies that have been critical during Russia's war in Ukraine.
Entertainment
-
Corden addresses divided America in final 'Late Late Show'
James Corden used part of his farewell speech on Thursday's final episode of CBS' " The Late Late Show" to address the deep rift in America over hot button issues including politics and ideology.
-
Queen's coronation recalled as U.K. prepares to crown her son
With Elizabeth's son, King Charles III, set to be crowned on May 6, people are recalling his mother's coronation 70 years ago, which was the last time the British public witnessed the ritual.
-
French actor Eva Green wins US$1M in spat over 'B movie'
Eva Green was awarded US$1 million Friday by a British court in her dispute over the collapse of a project she feared was destined to become a 'B movie' that could ruin her career.
Business
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Economy grew at an annualized rate of 2.5 per cent in Q1, StatCan estimate suggests
Statistics Canada says the Canadian economy grew by 0.1 per cent in February.
-
Stock market today: U.S. futures slip ahead of inflation data
Wall Street pointed toward small declines early Friday ahead of the release of closely-watched inflation data that could influence what the Federal Reserve does at its policy meeting next week.
-
Average home price will not revert to pre-pandemic levels this year: CMHC
The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the average home price will not revert to pre-pandemic levels in 2023 because declines in prices will taper off soon and bottom out sometime this year.
Lifestyle
-
'Gold obviously': Toronto milliner heads to U.K. with his hats for coronation parties
Some Canadians heading to London for coronation festivities have enlisted a key expert to ensure they look their royal best: a master milliner.
-
Brazilian dictionary adds Pele as adjective, synonym of best
A Brazilian dictionary has added 'Pele' as an adjective to use when describing someone who is 'exceptional, incomparable, unique.'
-
Queen's coronation recalled as U.K. prepares to crown her son
With Elizabeth's son, King Charles III, set to be crowned on May 6, people are recalling his mother's coronation 70 years ago, which was the last time the British public witnessed the ritual.
Sports
-
Brittney Griner gets emotional discussing Russian detainment
Brittney Griner held her first news conference Thursday following a nearly 10-month detainment in Russia on drug-related charges.
-
After 13 years in the minors, Pirates' Maggi makes MLB debut
After 13 years in the minor leagues, Drew Maggi was greeted with a standing ovation when he made his major league debut for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night.
-
Jets season comes to disappointing end as Golden Knights clinch series
The Vegas Golden Knights made quick work of the Winnipeg Jets, eliminating Winnipeg in five games capping it off with a convincing 4-1 win on Thursday.
Autos
-
A pizza and a set of teeth: Here are some of the stranger items left behind in Uber vehicles
Uber has revealed the most common items that Canadian riders left behind in Uber vehicles in 2023.
-
Hamilton excited for new-look F1 sprint race in Azerbaijan
The Azerbaijan Grand Prix is the first of six F1 events this season with a sprint race, with a new twist. There's a second qualifying session as part of rule changes to discourage teams and drivers from playing it safe, and practice time has been cut to a single session.
-
Lyft to lay off more than 1,000 employees in cost-cut push
Ride-hailing firm Lyft Inc said it will lay off about 1,072 employees, or 26 per cent of its workforce, in one of the first steps by the new Chief Executive David Risher, sending its shares up by about 1 per cent on Thursday.