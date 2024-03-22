World

    • King Charles, political leaders offer support for Catherine, Princess of Wales, after cancer announcement

    King Charles III, the U.K. prime minister and the White House offered support to Catherine, Princess of Wales, after she said tests following abdominal surgery showed cancer had been present and she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

    "His Majesty (HM) is 'so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did'," Buckingham Palace said on behalf of King Charles III. "Following their time in hospital together, HM has 'remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks.' Both Their Majesties (Charles and Queen Camilla) 'will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time'."

    "The Princess of Wales has the love and support of the whole country as she continues her recovery," U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a statement. "She has shown tremendous bravery with her statement today."

    "We are incredibly sad to hear of the news," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told a regular news conference, adding she wished Catherine a full recovery.

    BREAKING Catherine, Princess of Wales, diagnosed with cancer

    Catherine Middleton, Princess of Wales, has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy, she said in a video announcement on Friday. The Princess of Wales had undergone a planned abdominal surgery in January.

