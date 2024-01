King Charles has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate, Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday, adding that the condition was benign and he would attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure.

The palace said the king's engagements would be postponed for a short period of recuperation.

The announcement came less than two hours after it was announced that his daughter-in-law Kate, the Princess of Wales, had undergone abdominal surgery.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.