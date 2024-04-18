World

    • Kenyan military chief died in helicopter crash, says president

    Kenya's military chief, Francis Ogolla, died in a helicopter crash in the western part of the country on Thursday. Ogolla is seen here on February 28. (Luis Tato / AFP / Getty Images via CNN Newsource) Kenya's military chief, Francis Ogolla, died in a helicopter crash in the western part of the country on Thursday. Ogolla is seen here on February 28. (Luis Tato / AFP / Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
    Share

    Kenya’s military chief, Francis Ogolla, died in a helicopter crash in the western part of the country on Thursday, President William Ruto announced in a televised address.

    The helicopter crashed shortly after take-off on Thursday afternoon local time, killing Ogolla and nine other members of the military, Ruto said. Two people survived the crash, he added.

    “I am deeply saddened to announce the passing on of General Francis Omondi Ogolla, the Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces,” he said.

    A team of investigators has been dispatched to the site of the crash in Elgeyo Marakwet County to determine the cause of the accident, Ruto said.

    Ogolla departed Nairobi on Thursday to visit troops in the North Rift region of the country and to inspect ongoing school renovations, the president said.

    Following the crash, Ruto convened an urgent meeting of the country’s National Security Council in Nairobi, according to presidential spokesperson Hussein Mohamed.

    “For me, as the Commander in Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, it is a tragic moment for the Kenya Defence Forces fraternity and it is a most unfortunate day for the nation at large,” Ruto said.

    “Our motherland has lost one of her most valiant generals. We have also lost gallant officers, servicemen, and women,” he added.

    Kenya will observe three days of mourning beginning on Friday, Ruto said.

    This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Motion to allow keffiyehs at Ontario legislature fails

    A motion to reverse a ban on the keffiyeh within Queen’s Park failed to receive unanimous consent Thursday just moments after Ontario Premier Doug Ford reiterated his view that prohibiting the garment in the House is divisive.

    What does it mean to be 'house poor' and how can you avoid it?

    The journey to home ownership can be exciting, but personal finance columnist Christopher Liew warns about the trappings of becoming 'house poor' -- where an overwhelming portion of your income is devoured by housing costs. Liew offers some practical strategies to maintain better financial health while owning a home.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News