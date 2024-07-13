'Surreal 24 hours': What A-list guests think of Indian billionaire's wedding

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Asia's richest man, ties the knot this weekend with longtime girlfriend Radhika Merchant at a Mumbai wedding dubbed the ceremony of the year – but what was it like to be one of the guests?

The four-day wedding celebration began with a traditional Hindu ceremony Friday featuring several high-profile guests in attendance, including Kim and Khloe Kardashian, former British prime ministers Tony Blair and Boris Johnson and several Bollywood actors.

So what did the A-listers say about the festivities?

Soon-to-be-retired WWE wrestler John Cena called the affair “a surreal 24 hours,” expressing gratitude for the Ambanis’ “unmatched” hospitality.

“An experience filled with so many unforgettable moments which allowed me to connect with countless new friends, including meeting @iamsrk and being able to tell him personally the positive effect he had on my life,” Cena wrote in a post on X, speaking about Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan.

Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas attended the ceremony Friday at the Jio World Convention Center, a space capable of housing 16,000 people. Chopra, who hails from the eastern Indian city of Jamshedpur, said she “clearly” missed chaat and dancing at baraats (a groom’s wedding procession).

“What a special night it was celebrating two of the kindest, most gracious people I know. #Anant and @radhmerch1610 may God always protect your union,” Chopra wrote in an Instagram post.

Retired celebrity stylist Law Roach expressed how “special” Saturday’s celebration was in a post on Instagram.

“Went to a special place to hang out with special people. Congratulations Anant and Radhika,” the post reads.

Actor Alia Bhatt told her 85 million Instagram followers that she’ll “brb” as she’s “celebrating love in my century old pallu,” an intricately delicate end of a sari.

Several videos of the extravagant affair swarmed social media, including one of FIFA President Gianni Infantino dancing with singer AP Dhillon and actor Ranveer Singh.

The Ambani’s wedding festivities are set to continue at their billion-dollar family compound in Mumbai, with Saturday set to see a divine blessings ceremony and the final reception on Sunday.

But not everyone is comfortable with the opulent celebrations. Kunal Kanase, researcher and activist living in Dharavi – a slum about five kilometres away from the wedding venue – told The Associated Press it’s “crazy” to see this display of wealth.

With files from The Associated Press