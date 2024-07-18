Climate and Environment

    • Heat waves and record temperatures directly impact vacation season

    A woman poses for a photo in front Caryatid statues that prop up the porch of the 5 BC Erechtheion temple, with smoke from a fire seen in the background, during a hot, windy day at Acropolis hill, in Athens, July 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) A woman poses for a photo in front Caryatid statues that prop up the porch of the 5 BC Erechtheion temple, with smoke from a fire seen in the background, during a hot, windy day at Acropolis hill, in Athens, July 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
    Share

    The ongoing heat wave in Europe, with temperatures soaring well past 40 C in some areas, has caused the closure of tourist attractions and landmarks, including the Acropolis in Athens.

    "Temperatures keep rising as we saw this June when we broke every temperature record in the decade," Hellenic Red Cross spokesperson Konstantinos Gavriilidis said. "So we must learn to live with this and protect ourselves."

    In Canada, heat warnings remain in place in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, Northwest Territories and British Columbia.

    Conditions have cooled off somewhat in the Maritimes.

    Elaine Elston travelled to Halifax from Delaware, escaping conditions that have reached intolerable levels.

    "It's 105 Fahrenheit with the heat index," said Elston, who added she and her husband plan their summer vacations to escape the overwhelming heat and humidity back home. "We will go to be cool in the summertime, so we have been here and we have been out west to Wyoming."

    Hot weather can set the stage for prosperous tourism during the vacation season.

    "This time last year, Halifax had 10 cruise ship arrivals," tourism operator Dennis Campbell said. "This July we have 24 cruise ship arrivals already."

    However, severe thundershowers are also very common this time of the year, and they can prove to be problematic for air travellers.

    "That's when we see flights grounded, delays on (the) tarmac, flights cancelled, things like that," CAA spokesperson Julia Kent said. "We also see cruise travel affected, and we see routings change, ports cancelled, when hurricanes come."

    Bottom line, Kent said the intense heat brings a mix of positive and negative outcomes that are felt by vacation travellers during the summer months.

    "You want it to be hot, but not too hot to impact you negatively and make it comfortable to do things in the summer for your vacation that you want to do," said Kent, adding that all of these weather factors are affecting vacation season in Canada and around the world.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Video shows B.C. grizzly basking in clawfoot tub

    A donated clawfoot bathtub has become the preferred lounging spot for a pair of B.C. grizzly bears, who have been taking turns relaxing and reclining in it – with minimal sibling squabbling – for the past year.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News