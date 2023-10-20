Judge fines Donald Trump US$5,000 after post maligning court staffer is found on campaign website
Former President Donald Trump was fined US$5,000 on Friday after his disparaging social media post about a key court staffer in his New York civil fraud trial lingered on his campaign website for weeks after the judge ordered it deleted.
Judge Arthur Engoron avoided holding Trump in contempt for now, but reserved the right to do so -- and possibly even put the 2024 Republican front-runner in jail -- if he again violates a limited gag order barring case participants from personal attacks on court staff.
Engoron said in a written ruling that he is "way beyond the 'warning' stage," but that he was only fining Trump a nominal amount because this was a "first time violation" and Trump's lawyers said the website's retention of the post had been inadvertent.
"Make no mistake: future violations, whether intentional or unintentional, will subject the violator to far more severe sanctions, which may include steeper financial penalties, holding Donald Trump in contempt of court, and possibly imprisoning him," Engoron wrote in a two-page order.
A campaign spokesman didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the ruling.
Trump lawyer Christopher Kise earlier blamed the "very large machine" of Trump's White House campaign for allowing the post to remain on the website after Trump had deleted it from social media, as ordered, calling it an unintentional oversight. It was removed from the website late Thursday after Engoron flagged it to Trump's lawyers.
Trump wasn't in court Friday. He'd been at the trial Tuesday and Wednesday after attending the first three days in early October. Outside court this week, he aimed his enmity at Engoron and New York Attorney General Letitia James, whose fraud lawsuit is being decided at the civil trial. Neither are covered by Engoron's gag order.
Engoron, however, said the buck ultimately stops with Trump -- even if it was someone on his campaign who failed to remove the offending post. He gave Trump 10 days to pay the fine.
"I want to be clear that Donald Trump is still responsible for the large machine even if it's a large machine," Engoron said after discussing the matter with Trump's lawyers before testimony resumed Friday morning.
Engoron issued a limited gag order Oct. 3 barring all participants in the case from smearing his staff after Trump maligned principal law clerk Allison Greenfield in a post on Trump's Truth Social platform. The judge ordered Trump to delete the post, which made a baseless insinuation about the clerk's personal life, and warned of "serious sanctions" for violations.
"In the current overheated climate, incendiary untruths can, and in some cases already have, led to serious physical harm, and worse," Engoron wrote Friday.
Before Trump deleted the post from Truth Social, as ordered, his campaign copied the message into an email blast. That email, with the subject line "ICYMI," was automatically archived on Trump's website, Kise said.
The email was sent to about 25,800 recipients on the campaign's media list and opened by about 6,700 of them, Kise told Engoron after obtaining the statistics at the morning break. In all, only 3,700 people viewed the post on Trump's campaign website, the lawyer said.
"What happened appears truly inadvertent," Kise said. The lawyer pleaded ignorance to the technological complexities involved in amplifying Trump's social media posts and public statements, calling the archiving "an unfortunate part of the campaign process."
New York law allows judges to impose fines or imprisonment as punishment for contempt. Last year, Engoron held Trump in contempt and fined him $110,000 for being slow to respond to a subpoena in the investigation that led to the lawsuit.
James' lawsuit accuses Trump and his company of duping banks and insurers by giving them heavily inflated statements of Trump's net worth and asset values. Engoron has already ruled that Trump and his company committed fraud, but the trial involves remaining claims of conspiracy, insurance fraud and falsifying business records.
Trump denies wrongdoing, arguing that a disclaimer on his financial statements absolves him of any culpability and that some of his assets are worth far more than what's listed on the documents. He's called the trial a "sham," a "scam" and "a continuation of the single greatest witch hunt of all time."
The contempt discussion brought unexpected intrigue to a sleepy Friday ahead of what's shaping up to be a busy week at the Manhattan trial. Trump's onetime lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen, now a key state witness, said he'll likely be on the witness stand Tuesday after postponing this week because of a health issue.
Trump and his two eldest sons, Eric and Donald Trump Jr., are expected to testify in a few weeks. His daughter Ivanka Trump is fighting a subpoena for her testimony. Engoron set a hearing on that dispute for next week.
Ivanka Trump was initially a defendant, but an appeals court dropped her from the case in June after finding that claims against her were outside the statute of limitations. Her lawyer argued in court papers Thursday that state lawyers failed to properly serve her subpoena and that she shouldn't be forced to testify because she isn't a party to the case and lives outside the court's New York jurisdiction.
James' office never questioned Ivanka Trump at a deposition and is now "effectively trying to force her back into this case," her lawyer, Bennet Moskowitz, wrote.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Avoid non-essential travel to these Caribbean islands due to natural disaster risk: Canadian officials
Friday morning the Canadian government issued a non-essential travel advisory to portions of the Caribbean due to risk of natural disaster.
Sask. government's 'Parents' Bill of Rights' becomes law
Saskatchewan has passed a bill requiring parental consent if a youth under the age of 16 wants to be referred by a different pronoun or name at school.
Canada preparing for possible Lebanon evacuation, as Israel airlifts wind down
Two weeks into the Israel-Hamas war, the federal government is still trying to find ways to get Canadians out of Gaza, while evacuation flights out of Tel Aviv are starting to wind down. On Friday, Global Affairs Canada and other government officials provided an update on the status of various evacuation efforts. Here's what we know heading into the weekend.
Toronto residents fear for their safety after alleged car thieves captured on video breaking into home to steal key fob
A number of residents in a midtown Toronto neighbourhood are sounding the alarm about what they described as a brazen and terrifying trend that has seen their homes being broken into by suspects with one objective in mind: stealing key fobs so they can take their vehicles.
Almost 2 weeks after Hamas attacks, Gaza humanitarian aid runs low
Almost two weeks after Hamas’s deadly attacks on Israel, Gaza is running out of essential resources, with food, medical aid and clean water widely inaccessible to more than a million Palestinian civilians.
White moose mama, baby captured on video in northern Ontario
A Timmins couple was out hunting partridge in the bush on Friday the 13th when they came across a rare sight, a 'spirit moose' and its calf.
DEVELOPING Breaking news updates: Hamas frees 2 American hostages, even as Israel airstrikes continue in southern Gaza
Israel is bombarding Gaza and evacuating a sizable town near the Lebanese border in the latest sign of a potential ground invasion of Gaza that could trigger regional turmoil.
Farmer rescued after being trapped in well north of Edmonton for nearly 8 hours
A farmer north of Edmonton considers himself lucky to have survived this harvest season. That's no joke about poor weather conditions and long hours in the combine.
One in four Canadians still struggling to make ends meet: StatCan
After a peak at nearly 35 per cent last year, second-quarter results from the Canadian Social Survey show that meeting household financial needs remains difficult for many, with wide gaps between regions and demographic groups.
Canada
-
Sask. government's 'Parents' Bill of Rights' becomes law
Saskatchewan has passed a bill requiring parental consent if a youth under the age of 16 wants to be referred by a different pronoun or name at school.
-
Canada preparing for possible Lebanon evacuation, as Israel airlifts wind down
Two weeks into the Israel-Hamas war, the federal government is still trying to find ways to get Canadians out of Gaza, while evacuation flights out of Tel Aviv are starting to wind down. On Friday, Global Affairs Canada and other government officials provided an update on the status of various evacuation efforts. Here's what we know heading into the weekend.
-
One in four Canadians still struggling to make ends meet: StatCan
After a peak at nearly 35 per cent last year, second-quarter results from the Canadian Social Survey show that meeting household financial needs remains difficult for many, with wide gaps between regions and demographic groups.
-
Toronto residents fear for their safety after alleged car thieves captured on video breaking into home to steal key fob
A number of residents in a midtown Toronto neighbourhood are sounding the alarm about what they described as a brazen and terrifying trend that has seen their homes being broken into by suspects with one objective in mind: stealing key fobs so they can take their vehicles.
-
Farmer rescued after being trapped in well north of Edmonton for nearly 8 hours
A farmer north of Edmonton considers himself lucky to have survived this harvest season. That's no joke about poor weather conditions and long hours in the combine.
-
Avoid non-essential travel to these Caribbean islands due to natural disaster risk: Canadian officials
Friday morning the Canadian government issued a non-essential travel advisory to portions of the Caribbean due to risk of natural disaster.
World
-
Keeping hope alive, families share stories about loved ones abducted in the attack on Israel
Keeping hope alive is getting harder for the families of the roughly 200 people who were taken hostage during the Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel by Hamas militants.
-
Almost 2 weeks after Hamas attacks, Gaza humanitarian aid runs low
Almost two weeks after Hamas’s deadly attacks on Israel, Gaza is running out of essential resources, with food, medical aid and clean water widely inaccessible to more than a million Palestinian civilians.
-
U.S. President Joe Biden faces tough battle to secure $105 billion for Ukraine, Israel, the border and more
The White House on Friday released a sweeping set of proposals to bolster Israel and Ukraine in the midst of two wars as well as invest more in domestic defence manufacturing, humanitarian assistance and managing the influx of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.
-
Belgian minister quits after 'monumental error' let Tunisian shooter slip through extradition net
Belgium's justice minister resigned on Friday over what he described as a 'monumental error' after it was discovered that Tunisia was seeking the extradition last year of an Islamic extremist who shot dead two Swedes and wounded a third this week.
-
Lawyer Kenneth Chesebro pleads guilty over efforts to overturn Trump's 2020 loss in Georgia
Lawyer Kenneth Chesebro pleaded guilty to a felony on Friday just as jury selection was getting underway in his trial on charges accusing him of participating in efforts to overturn Donald Trump's loss in the 2020 election in Georgia.
-
Judge fines Donald Trump US$5,000 after post maligning court staffer is found on campaign website
Former President Donald Trump was fined US$5,000 on Friday after his disparaging social media post about a key court staffer in his New York civil fraud trial lingered on his campaign website for weeks after the judge ordered it deleted.
Politics
-
Canada 'firm and steadfast' in call for two-state solution for Israel, Palestinians
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada remains committed to a two-state solution to the escalating Arab-Israeli conflict, while acknowledging divergent views, and common fears, among his Liberal MPs on the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Trudeau says India's move against Canadian diplomats should concern the world
India's move to reduce the presence of Canadian diplomats in its country are 'contrary to international law,' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday, and the rest of the world should be concerned about its consequences.
-
Canada preparing for possible Lebanon evacuation, as Israel airlifts wind down
Two weeks into the Israel-Hamas war, the federal government is still trying to find ways to get Canadians out of Gaza, while evacuation flights out of Tel Aviv are starting to wind down. On Friday, Global Affairs Canada and other government officials provided an update on the status of various evacuation efforts. Here's what we know heading into the weekend.
Health
-
'An embarrassment to the health-care system': Nurses reveal issues they see on the job
New data shows that errors are growing in Canadian hospitals, as one in 17 hospitalizations from March 2022 to March 2023 involved a patient experiencing harm, according to a new report..
-
1 in 3 Canadians don't know the difference between heart attack and cardiac arrest, poll finds
According to a new poll, one in three Canadians do not understand the difference between cardiac arrest and a heart attack, or the different signs of a heart attack in women compared to men.
-
So-called toddler milks are unregulated and unnecessary, a major pediatrician group says
Powdered drink mixes that are widely promoted as "toddler milks" for older babies and children up to age 3 are unregulated, unnecessary and "nutritionally incomplete," the American Academy of Pediatrics warned Friday.
Sci-Tech
-
U.S. is receiving dozens of UFO reports a month, senior Pentagon official tells CNN
The U.S. government is receiving dozens of reports of unidentified anomalous phenomena, more commonly known as UFOs, each month, according to the director of the office established to investigate the incidents.
-
Musk's X cashes in on 'superspreaders' of Israel-Hamas misinformation, new report finds
Some of the biggest peddlers of misinformation about the Israel-Hamas war on Elon Musk’s X platform are premium, so-called 'verified' accounts that pay the social media company formerly known as Twitter to promote their posts to boost visibility, a report released Thursday found.
-
AI chatbots are supposed to improve health care. But research says some are perpetuating racism
As hospitals and health care systems turn to artificial intelligence to help summarize doctors' notes and analyze health records, a new study led by Stanford School of Medicine researchers cautions that popular chatbots are perpetuating racist, debunked medical ideas, prompting concerns that the tools could worsen health disparities.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' is a classically made slow-burn crime story
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'Killers of the Flower Moon,' 'Anatomy of a Fall,' 'The Pigeon Tunnel' and 'Dicks: The Musical.'
-
What's that bar band playing 'Jumpin' Jack Flash?' Oh, it's the Rolling Stones!
Those miracles of modern science, the Rolling Stones, celebrated the release of their first album of original music in 18 years with a Manhattan club gig on Thursday.
-
Lupita Nyong'o announces split over 'deception'
The Oscar-winning actress posted a lengthy note Thursday on her verified Instagram account in which she revealed the end of a relationship.
Business
-
Canada receives first set of new armoured vehicles made in London, Ont.
The first of Canada’s new armoured combat support vehicles for the Canadian Armed Forces has been delivered: a set of four ambulances, equipped for combat support.
-
U.S. announces $3.5B for projects nationwide to strengthen electric grid, bolster resilience
The Biden administration on Wednesday announced $3.5 billion for 58 projects across the country to strengthen electric grid resilience as extreme weather events such as the deadly Maui and California wildfires continue to strain the nation's aging transmission systems.
-
CRTC might ease Corus' Canadian content spending requirements after profit plunge
Canada's telecommunications regulator is looking to ease some Canadian content spending requirements for Corus Entertainment Inc. as the company says labour unrest in the U.S. entertainment industry and high inflation have hurt its bottom line.
Lifestyle
-
Stranded on the Eiffel Tower, a couple decide to wed, with an AP reporter there to tell the story
Police arrested a man climbing Thursday on the Eiffel Tower, leading to visitors being temporarily stranded at the summit -- including a reporter for The Associated Press and a Washington, D.C., couple who decided during the wait to get married.
-
The three-year cruise has been postponed because it still doesn’t have a ship
With less than two weeks to go before the scheduled departure date, Life at Sea cruises is navigating choppy waters – as it still doesn't have a ship.
-
N.S. woman known as the 'Queen of Socks' collects thousands of pairs of socks for local homeless shelters
For the last three years, Mary Crosby has been collecting thousands of pairs of socks to give back to the local shelters to those who need it most.
Sports
-
Tributes pour in for Sinclair in wake of plans to retire from international game
Tributes were quick to pour in Friday after news broke that Canada captain Christine Sinclair is retiring from international football at the end of the year.
-
Haudenosaunee Lacrosse team one step away from achieving Olympic dreams
Lacrosse was restored to the Olympics program on Monday, with men's and women's versions of the game to be played at the 2028 Los Angeles Games. Because lacrosse was created by the Haudenosaunee people centuries before European colonizers arrived in North America, the originators of the game play independently of Canada or the United States in international lacrosse competitions.
-
Retirement confirmed: Team Canada captain Christine Sinclair hanging up her cleats
Canada captain Christine Sinclair, who is the world's all-time scorer with 190 international goals, is retiring from international soccer at the end of the year.
Autos
-
General Motors raises offer to autoworkers union ahead of UAW bargaining update
United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain is expected to update members Friday afternoon on progress in contract talks with Detroit's three automakers as General Motors increased its offer to the union.
-
Report: Young driver fatality rates have fallen sharply in the U.S., helped by education, technology
Crash and fatality rates among drivers under 21 have fallen dramatically in the U.S. during the past 20 years, a new report says, while noting young drivers are still the riskiest group behind the wheel.
-
Workers at Mack Trucks reject tentative contract deal and will go on strike early Monday
Union workers at Mack Trucks have voted down a tentative five-year contract agreement reached with the company and plan to strike at 7 a.m. Monday, the United Auto Workers union says.