Japan, S. Korea summit must overcome history to renew ties
South Korean and Japanese leaders will meet in Tokyo this week, hoping to resume regular visits after a gap of over a decade and overcome resentments that date back more than 100 years. The two major Asian economies and United States allies face increasing need to co-operate on challenges posed by China and North Korea, but previous rounds of diplomacy have foundered on unresolved issues from Japan's 35-year occupation of the Korean Peninsula.
Seoul has offered Tokyo concessions on South Korean court orders for compensation over wartime forced labour, but it remains to be seen whether the South Korean public will accept reconciliation.
The AP explains what's kept the two neighbours apart, what they're expected to talk about, and why it matters for the region.
WHAT ARE THE ISSUES?
Japan effectively colonized the Korean Peninsula between 1910 and 1945, in a regime that imposed Japanese names and language on Koreans and conscripted many into forced labour or forced prostitution in military brothels before and during World War II. Japan gave US$800 million to South Korea's military-backed government under a 1965 accord to normalize relations, which were mainly used on economic development projects driven by major South Korean companies. A semi-government fund set up by Tokyo offered compensation to former "comfort women" when the government apologized in 1995, but many South Koreans believe that the Japanese government must take more direct responsibility for the occupation.
The two sides also have a longstanding territorial dispute over a group of islands controlled by South Korea but claimed by Japan.
Seoul and Tokyo have attempted to establish better ties before. In 2004, leaders began regular visits, but these ended in 2012 after then-South Korean president Lee Myung-bak visited the disputed islands. Tensions escalated over the past 10 years as conservative Japanese governments moved to rearm the country while stepping up attempts to whitewash Japan's wartime atrocities, and in 2018 South Korea's Supreme Court ordered Japan's Nippon Steel and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to compensate forced labour victims. In 2019, Japan, in apparent retaliation, placed export controls against South Korea on chemicals used to make semiconductors and displays used in smartphones and other high-tech devices.
WHAT'S EXPECTED AT THE SUMMIT?
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are to hold a summit and have dinner together during Yoon's March 16-17 visit. Though leaders have met in multilateral settings, including on the sidelines of a United Nations meeting in New York in September, this is the first formal bilateral summit since a meeting in Seoul in 2015.
Kishida is expected to reaffirm Japan's past expressions of remorse over its wartime actions.
Both sides have signalled hopes that this summit will lead to a resumption of regular bilateral visits, although Kishida hasn't yet announced plans for a visit to South Korea. Tokyo is also considering an invitation to Yoon to return to Japan as an observer at the Group of Seven summit Kishida will host in Hiroshima in May.
Yoon will be accompanied by high-profile business leaders who are expected to meet their Japanese counterparts. Masakazu Tokura, chair of the Japan Business Federation, said the two sides are considering establishing a separate, private fund to promote bilateral economy, culture and other key areas of co-operation.
WHAT'S AT STAKE FOR THE REGION?
Improved ties between South Korea and Japan could pave the way for the two U.S. allies to co-operate more closely on shared concerns related to China and North Korea.
Washington is eager to get its allies on the same page, and appears to have worked intensively to bring about the summit. U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel said his country and its two allies had about 40 trilateral meetings and he thinks co-operation in the process helped to build up trust. While Japan increasingly bolstered defence ties with the U.K., Australia, India and the Philippines, challenges in Japan-South Korea relations were obvious and their closer relationship "in the larger context of our strategic alignment ... is a very big deal."
South Korean officials have denied direct pressure from the Biden administration to resolve the historical discord with Tokyo, but the plan is apparently part of South Korean efforts to strengthen security partnerships to counter North Korea, which has been expanding nuclear-capable missiles and issuing threats of pre-emptive nuclear strikes.
While pushing to expand U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises, the Yoon government has sought Washington's stronger reassurances to swiftly and decisively use its nuclear weapons to protect its ally from North Korea.
Seoul and Tokyo last week also announced plans for talks to restore the country's trade relations, which could relieve pressure from global high-tech supply chains. South Korean officials say stronger economic co-operation with Tokyo has become more crucial in the face of industrial supply chain disruptions and other global challenges.
"The need to strengthen South Korea-Japan co-operation has never been greater in the era of complex crises, brought by uncertainties in global geopolitics, North Korea's continued nuclear and missile testing activity and the disruption in industrial supply chains," South Korean Vice-Foreign Minister Cho Hyundong said last week.
HOW ARE JAPAN AND SOUTH KOREA ADDRESSING HISTORY?
Experts say that the two countries will have to find an accommodation on history if this round of diplomacy is to achieve lasting results.
Choi Eun-mi, an analyst at South Korea's Asan Institute for Policy Studies, said the summit wouldn't change South Korean public opinion if it's all about security and economic matters. "There must be some sort of expression of apologies and self-reflection by Japan, in particular by the Japanese government and the defendant companies," she said.
Seoul made a significant concession prior to the summit, announcing plans to use local funds to pay out compensation from the 2018 court order. South Korea will offer reparations to the plaintiffs through an existing state-run foundation that will raise the money from South Korean companies that benefited from the 1965 accord. It's a major relief for Tokyo, which fears that further South Korean court orders could impose massive compensation demands on hundreds of other Japanese companies that used wartime forced labour.
The plan has met fierce opposition from surviving forced labour victims, their supporters, and opposition politicians, who have demanded compensation directly from Japanese companies and a fresh apology from Tokyo. Only three of 15 forced labour victims who won damages in 2018 are still alive, and all three refused to accept South Korean payments in written notes submitted to the foundation, said their lawyer, Lim Jae-sung.
South Korean officials say the country's law allows for third-party reimbursements, and that they will do their best to persuade the victims to accept the payments.
South Korean officials say they do not expect Nippon Steel or Mitsubishi to immediately contribute to funds for the forced labour victims, and Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said it's up to Japanese companies to decide whether to contribute to the funds voluntarily.
The future of the deal may also rest on whether Kishida's government can win over South Korean public opinion. South Korean officials express hope that Yoon brings back a "sincere response" from Tokyo as bilateral relations improve.
------
Kim reported from Seoul, South Korea.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian cardiologists debunk Florida COVID-19 vaccine claims
Two U.S. health agencies have published a letter warning that 'misleading' claims Florida's surgeon general made about COVID-19 vaccines last month could be harmful to the public. In Canada, health-care professionals share their own concerns.
Victims identified in deadly Amqui, Que. truck crash; Suspect likely to face first-degree murder charges
More information was released Tuesday about the victims who were struck by a pickup truck in the small Quebec town of Amqui in the Lower St. Lawrence region. Quebec provincial police spokesperson Claude Dorion said that two men aged 73 and 65 were killed when they were walking on the side of the road and nine others were injured, including a baby less than a year old and a three-year-old toddler.
Canadians uninterested in King Charles' coronation, monarchy, survey suggests
New polling results suggest Canadians are largely indifferent to King Charles III, and more than half believe his May 6 coronation is the right time for the country to reconsider its ties with the monarchy.
Topless protester crashes Junos broadcast, Weeknd wins 5th award
A wildly unpredictable Juno Awards unfolded on Monday as a topless protester charged the stage, leading to some feisty words from Avril Lavigne, while an absent the Weeknd emerged the top winner this year.
White House calls on Pence to apologize for 'homophobic joke' about Buttigieg
The White House on Monday called on Mike Pence to apologize for his remark that Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg had gone on 'maternity leave,' saying that the former vice president's 'homophobic joke' at the Gridiron Club dinner on Saturday was 'offensive and inappropriate.'
Facebook parent Meta slashes another 10,000 jobs
Facebook parent Meta is slashing another 10,000 jobs and will not fill 5,000 open positions as the social media pioneer cuts costs.
Chinese SARS whistleblower Jiang Yanyong dies at 91
Jiang Yanyong, a Chinese military doctor who revealed the full extent of the 2003 SARS outbreak and was later placed under house arrest for his political outspokenness, has died, a long-time acquaintance and a Hong Kong newspaper said Tuesday.
Russian missile hits another Ukraine apartment block, 1 dead
A Russian missile struck an apartment building in the center of Kramatorsk on Tuesday, killing at least one person and wounding three others in one of Ukraine's major city strongholds in its eastern Donetsk region as it fights against Moscow's invasion, officials said.
2 children in custody over girl's killing: German police
German police said Tuesday that two children are in custody suspected of killing a 12-year-old girl found dead earlier this week in the western town of Freudenberg, in a case that has shocked the country.
Canada
-
Victims identified in deadly Amqui, Que. truck crash; Suspect likely to face first-degree murder charges
More information was released Tuesday about the victims who were struck by a pickup truck in the small Quebec town of Amqui in the Lower St. Lawrence region. Quebec provincial police spokesperson Claude Dorion said that two men aged 73 and 65 were killed when they were walking on the side of the road and nine others were injured, including a baby less than a year old and a three-year-old toddler.
-
Canadians uninterested in King Charles' coronation, monarchy, survey suggests
New polling results suggest Canadians are largely indifferent to King Charles III, and more than half believe his May 6 coronation is the right time for the country to reconsider its ties with the monarchy.
-
Most Canadians don't know how much the prime minister earns, survey finds
Most Canadians are unaware of how much Justin Trudeau earns annually as prime minister, according to a survey conducted by Research Co.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Canadian's hot air balloon tribute to grandmother, COVID-19 victims
Watch a Canadian singer perform a tribute to her grandmother and the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic in a hot air balloon concert.
-
Jesuits of Canada releases list of 27 members 'credibly' accused of child sex abuse
The Jesuits of Canada have released a list of priests and brothers they say were credibly accused of sexually abusing minors over the past 70 years.
-
Senator fears 'modern Chinese exclusion' but some redress activists reject link
Sen. Yuen Pau Woo questions whether a foreign influence registry might become 'a modern form of Chinese exclusion,' and says angry reaction to his suggestion proves his point about racial profiling and stigmatization.
World
-
North Korea launches 2 missiles to sea as allies hold drills
North Korea test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles in another show of force Tuesday, a day after the United States and South Korea began military drills that Pyongyang views as an invasion rehearsal.
-
Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen to testify before grand jury in hush money probe
Donald Trump's former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen is expected to testify Monday before a Manhattan grand jury investigating hush money payments he arranged and made on the former president's behalf.
-
Swedish leader: Finland likely to join NATO before Sweden
Sweden's prime minister acknowledged Tuesday that it is likely that neighbor Finland will join NATO before his country does, due to Turkey's opposition to the Swedish bid.
-
White House calls on Pence to apologize for 'homophobic joke' about Buttigieg
The White House on Monday called on Mike Pence to apologize for his remark that Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg had gone on 'maternity leave,' saying that the former vice president's 'homophobic joke' at the Gridiron Club dinner on Saturday was 'offensive and inappropriate.'
-
2 children in custody over girl's killing: German police
German police said Tuesday that two children are in custody suspected of killing a 12-year-old girl found dead earlier this week in the western town of Freudenberg, in a case that has shocked the country.
-
Flood problems grow as new storm heads toward California
A levee break on a storm-swollen river in California's central coast has quadrupled in size, complicating repair efforts Monday and spilling floodwaters into farmland and agricultural communities -- even as yet another atmospheric river took aim at the swamped state.
Politics
-
Poll suggests most Canadians trust election results, want interference inquiry
New polling suggests the majority of Canadians want the federal government to call an independent inquiry into foreign interference in the last two federal elections, but still feel the country's electoral system is safe.
-
Senator fears 'modern Chinese exclusion' but some redress activists reject link
Sen. Yuen Pau Woo questions whether a foreign influence registry might become 'a modern form of Chinese exclusion,' and says angry reaction to his suggestion proves his point about racial profiling and stigmatization.
-
Canada on sidelines as U.S., Britain, Australia move ahead on new security deal
Canada's omission from a military pact involving three of its closest allies is symptomatic of a larger problem in how this country is perceived by its friends, experts are warning, as the U.S., Britain and Australia move ahead on their deal.
Health
-
Chinese SARS whistleblower Jiang Yanyong dies at 91
Jiang Yanyong, a Chinese military doctor who revealed the full extent of the 2003 SARS outbreak and was later placed under house arrest for his political outspokenness, has died, a long-time acquaintance and a Hong Kong newspaper said Tuesday.
-
FRIGG daisy pacifiers, AIKSSOO baby gates pose choking hazard, Health Canada warns
Health Canada is warning consumers to stop using certain FRIGG Daisy pacifiers and AIKSSOO brand baby gates because small parts can detach and become a choking hazard for babies.
-
China to reopen to tourists, resume all visas Wednesday
China will reopen its borders to tourists and resume issuing all visas Wednesday as it tries to revive tourism and its economy following a three-year halt during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sci-Tech
-
Skeletal remains of Roman aristocrat discovered in hidden lead coffin
The remains of a Roman aristocrat have been unearthed by archaeologists in northern England. The skeleton of the unidentified woman, believed to be more than 1,000 years old, was found in a lead coffin in a hidden cemetery in the city of Leeds last year.
-
Can the dogs of Chornobyl teach us new tricks on survival?
More than 35 years after the world's worst nuclear accident, the dogs of Chornobyl roam among decaying, abandoned buildings in and around the closed plant – somehow still able to find food, breed and survive.
-
Cashback, reward apps helping Canadians save, but where is the data going?
Some Canadians are using apps to save on their grocery bills and trips to the mall. But perks are often offered in exchange for tracking purchases or completing surveys. So, where does this information go and who is really profiting from it?
Entertainment
-
Topless protester crashes Junos broadcast, Weeknd wins 5th award
A wildly unpredictable Juno Awards unfolded on Monday as a topless protester charged the stage, leading to some feisty words from Avril Lavigne, while an absent the Weeknd emerged the top winner this year.
-
National Film Board director Julie Roy named new CEO of Telefilm Canada
Telefilm Canada has named Julie Roy as its new executive director and CEO. Roy currently serves as director general and programming chief officer at the National Film Board of Canada, but will step into the role at Telefilm on April 3.
-
Manitoba aims to lift ban on ticket resales, promises better rules
The Manitoba government has introduced a bill to end a ban on the reselling of tickets to sports and entertainment events at higher prices.
Business
-
Facebook parent Meta slashes another 10,000 jobs
Facebook parent Meta is slashing another 10,000 jobs and will not fill 5,000 open positions as the social media pioneer cuts costs.
-
Asian shares fall, European markets mixed amid bank worries
European markets were mixed Tuesday after a broad retreat in Asia led by declines in bank shares as investors watched to see what's next following the second- and third-largest bank failures in U.S. history.
-
Ontario proposes new rules for companies laying off remote employees
The Ontario government is proposing an update to employment laws that would entitle remote employees to termination notice.
Lifestyle
-
Procrastinators start young and get worse with age: study
The tendency to procrastinate begins in early childhood and intensifies as we get older, according to a new study.
-
This 100-year-old is still taking classes at McGill University
Most students come to McGill University in their 20s to get an education. But not Miriam Tees. She was born in the '20s and just celebrated her 100th birthday.
-
Does money buy you happiness? Researchers join forces to reveal the answer
A recent study finds the relationship between money and happiness may be more complex than previously thought. For most people, researchers said, more money meant more happiness, but noted 'if you're rich and miserable, more money won't help.'
Sports
-
Quebec hockey referee arrested for allegedly assaulting young player at end of match
A 42-year-old hockey referee was arrested on Sunday for allegedly assaulting a young player at the end of a game in the Quebec City area.
-
'One last ride:' Canada's Carr eyes NCAA title with Longhorns in final season
Marcus Carr's goal this season has never shifted, and that's cutting down the nets on April 3 after a win in the NCAA men's basketball final.
-
Doubles star Bob Bryan succeeds Fish as U.S. Davis Cup captain
One of many highlights of Bob Bryan's time as half of a record-breaking men's doubles duo was helping the United States claim the 2007 Davis Cup -- the last time the country won the competition. Now Bryan will try to end that drought from the sideline.
Autos
-
Tesla taps Asian partners to address 4680 battery concerns
It's crunch time at Tesla Inc., where Elon Musk is looking to crack the code for making better, cheaper batteries.
-
Ottawa company teaching autonomous vehicles to 'see' snow, drive in bad weather
When a major snowstorm hits Ottawa, most residents retreat indoors, griping about the weather and the heaping piles of snow they'll soon have to shovel. But for Fahed Hassanat and his team at Sensor Cortek, a big dumping of snow is cause for excitement.
-
Moment a truck crashes through bus stop, several lawns during driver's medical episode
Dash cam footage captured the terrifying moment that a truck left the street in Adelaide, South Australia, careened across sidewalks, and smashed into a bus stop.